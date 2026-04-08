أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الولايات المتحدة مستعدة لاستئناف العمليات القتالية ضد إيران إذا لم تتمكن من التوصل إلى اتفاق مناسب لواشنطن. وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع قناة «سكاي نيوز»: «سنعود إلى ذلك بسهولة بالغة».


فيما أكدت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، الأربعاء، أن الولايات المتحدة تمكنت من تحقيق أهدافها العسكرية الرئيسية في إيران خلال 38 يوماً فقط، موضحة أن الفترة الزمنية المخططة للعملية كانت تتراوح بين 4 و6 أسابيع.


وكتبت ليفيت عبر منصة «إكس»: «منذ بدء عملية الغضب الملحمي، توقع الرئيس ترمب أنها ستستمر 4-6 أسابيع، وبفضل النجاح الباهر لجنودنا، حققنا أهدافنا العسكرية الرئيسية وتجاوزناها خلال 38 يوماً».


وأشارت ليفيت إلى أن الإنجازات العسكرية الأمريكية منحت واشنطن نفوذاً وسمحت ببدء المفاوضات التي تؤدي إلى تسوية دبلوماسية وتحقيق سلام طويل الأمد.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن أمس التوصل إلى وقف متبادل لإطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين مع إيران، موضحاً أن القرار جاء استناداً إلى مبادرة رئيس وزراء باكستان شهباز شريف، وفي ظل «استعداد طهران لفتح مضيق هرمز بشكل كامل وفوري وآمن».


وفي المقابل، ذكر التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني أن طهران طرحت 10 شروط لوقف إطلاق النار، مشيراً إلى أن الولايات المتحدة «اضطرت للموافقة عليها».


وشملت هذه الشروط مبدأ عدم الاعتداء، وسيطرة طهران على مضيق هرمز، ومواصلة تخصيب اليورانيوم على الأراضي الإيرانية، ورفع العقوبات الأساسية والثانوية، ودفع تعويضات، إضافة إلى انسحاب القوات الأمريكية من المنطقة.