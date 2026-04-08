U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Wednesday) that the United States is ready to resume combat operations against Iran if it cannot reach an acceptable agreement for Washington. Trump said in an interview with Sky News: "We will easily go back to that."



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt confirmed on Wednesday that the United States has achieved its main military objectives in Iran in just 38 days, explaining that the planned timeframe for the operation was between 4 to 6 weeks.



Levitt wrote on the platform X: "Since the start of the Epic Fury operation, President Trump expected it to last 4-6 weeks, and thanks to the outstanding success of our troops, we achieved and exceeded our main military objectives in 38 days."



Levitt noted that the U.S. military achievements have granted Washington leverage and allowed for the initiation of negotiations leading to a diplomatic settlement and the achievement of lasting peace.



The U.S. President announced yesterday a mutual ceasefire for two weeks with Iran, explaining that the decision was based on an initiative from Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and in light of "Tehran's readiness to open the Strait of Hormuz fully, immediately, and safely."



In contrast, Iranian state television reported that Tehran has proposed 10 conditions for the ceasefire, indicating that the United States "was forced to agree to them."



These conditions included the principle of non-aggression, Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, the continuation of uranium enrichment on Iranian territory, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of reparations, in addition to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region.