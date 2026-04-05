أعلن المتحدث باسم كتائب القسام الجناح المسلح لحركة حماس أبو عبيدة، اليوم (الأحد)، رفض الحركة نزع سلاح الفصائل الفلسطينية قبل استكمال المرحلة ال أولى من اتفاق غزة، مؤكداً أن طرح الموضوع يشكل خطراً كبيراً.
وأوضح في كلمة مسجلة أن هناك محاولة إسرائيلية للالتفاف على الالتزامات التي تضمنها اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، مبيناً أن «إسرائيل تحاول تمرير ذلك على المقاومة الفلسطينية وشعب غزة من خلال أشقائنا الوسطاء، وهو أمر بالغ الخطورة».
ولفت إلى أن الجانب الفلسطيني نفذ التزاماته بكل أمانة ومسؤولية احتراماً لجهود الوسطاء، داعياً إلى الضغط على إسرائيل لإكمال التزاماتها في المرحلة الأولى قبل الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية.
وطالب متحدث «حماس» بوضع الإدارة الأمريكية أمام مسؤولياتها، معتبراً أن الطرف الإسرائيلي هو من يعطل الاتفاق، استناداً إلى تقارير الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية.
وأضاف: «طرح ملف السلاح بهذه الطريقة الفجة لن نقبله بأي حال من الأحوال»، مشدداً بالقول: «ما لم يتمكن الجيش الإسرائيلي من انتزاعه بالقوة العسكرية لن ينتزعه بالسياسة وعلى طاولة المفاوضات».
وتجري «حماس» تحركات دبلوماسية مكثفة بين القاهرة وأنقرة، وعقد وفد الحركة لقاء مع الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان في إسطنبول، اليوم، بعد جولة مفاوضات في القاهرة.
وأكدت مصادر فلسطينية أن المشاورات ستستأنف في مصر الأسبوع القادم للانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف النار، مبينة أن حركة حماس طلبت من تركيا لعب دور ضامن لتنفيذ بنود اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، بالتوازي مع دور الوساطة المصرية، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بالانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من غزة وتوفير ضمانات لعدم تجدد القتال.
ويدخل ملف السلاح الفلسطيني مساراً تفاوضياً جديداً عبر طرح أفكار قيد البحث، تشمل إدارة السلاح ضمن إطار فلسطيني موحد، وإبقاء السلاح الثقيل في مخازن محددة تحت إشراف تركي مصري، وجدولاً زمنياً يمتد حتى 3 سنوات لمعالجة الملف وفق آلية خطوة مقابل خطوة، ورفض نزع السلاح بالشروط الإسرائيلية الحالية.
The spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida, announced today (Sunday) the movement's rejection of disarming Palestinian factions before completing the first phase of the Gaza agreement, confirming that raising the issue poses a significant danger.
He clarified in a recorded statement that there is an Israeli attempt to circumvent the commitments included in the ceasefire agreement, indicating that "Israel is trying to pass this onto the Palestinian resistance and the people of Gaza through our intermediary brothers, which is extremely dangerous."
He pointed out that the Palestinian side has fulfilled its commitments with full honesty and responsibility in respect of the efforts of the mediators, calling for pressure on Israel to complete its commitments in the first phase before moving to the second phase.
The Hamas spokesperson demanded that the U.S. administration be held accountable, considering that the Israeli side is the one obstructing the agreement, based on reports from the United Nations and international organizations.
He added: "We will not accept the issue of weapons being raised in such a crude manner under any circumstances," emphasizing: "What the Israeli army cannot seize by military force, it will not take through politics and at the negotiating table."
Hamas is conducting intensive diplomatic movements between Cairo and Ankara, and a delegation from the movement held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul today, following a round of negotiations in Cairo.
Palestinian sources confirmed that consultations will resume in Egypt next week to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, indicating that Hamas has requested Turkey to play a guarantor role in implementing the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, alongside the role of Egyptian mediation, particularly regarding the complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and providing guarantees against the renewal of fighting.
The issue of Palestinian weapons is entering a new negotiating track through the proposal of ideas under discussion, which include managing weapons within a unified Palestinian framework, keeping heavy weapons in specific depots under Turkish-Egyptian supervision, and a timeline extending up to three years to address the issue according to a step-by-step mechanism, rejecting disarmament under the current Israeli conditions.