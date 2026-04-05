The spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida, announced today (Sunday) the movement's rejection of disarming Palestinian factions before completing the first phase of the Gaza agreement, confirming that raising the issue poses a significant danger.



He clarified in a recorded statement that there is an Israeli attempt to circumvent the commitments included in the ceasefire agreement, indicating that "Israel is trying to pass this onto the Palestinian resistance and the people of Gaza through our intermediary brothers, which is extremely dangerous."



He pointed out that the Palestinian side has fulfilled its commitments with full honesty and responsibility in respect of the efforts of the mediators, calling for pressure on Israel to complete its commitments in the first phase before moving to the second phase.



The Hamas spokesperson demanded that the U.S. administration be held accountable, considering that the Israeli side is the one obstructing the agreement, based on reports from the United Nations and international organizations.



He added: "We will not accept the issue of weapons being raised in such a crude manner under any circumstances," emphasizing: "What the Israeli army cannot seize by military force, it will not take through politics and at the negotiating table."



Hamas is conducting intensive diplomatic movements between Cairo and Ankara, and a delegation from the movement held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul today, following a round of negotiations in Cairo.



Palestinian sources confirmed that consultations will resume in Egypt next week to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, indicating that Hamas has requested Turkey to play a guarantor role in implementing the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, alongside the role of Egyptian mediation, particularly regarding the complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and providing guarantees against the renewal of fighting.



The issue of Palestinian weapons is entering a new negotiating track through the proposal of ideas under discussion, which include managing weapons within a unified Palestinian framework, keeping heavy weapons in specific depots under Turkish-Egyptian supervision, and a timeline extending up to three years to address the issue according to a step-by-step mechanism, rejecting disarmament under the current Israeli conditions.