أعلن المتحدث باسم كتائب القسام الجناح المسلح لحركة حماس أبو عبيدة، اليوم (الأحد)، رفض الحركة نزع سلاح الفصائل الفلسطينية قبل استكمال المرحلة ال أولى من اتفاق غزة، مؤكداً أن طرح الموضوع يشكل خطراً كبيراً.


وأوضح في كلمة مسجلة أن هناك محاولة إسرائيلية للالتفاف على الالتزامات التي تضمنها اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، مبيناً أن «إسرائيل تحاول تمرير ذلك على المقاومة الفلسطينية وشعب غزة من خلال أشقائنا الوسطاء، وهو أمر بالغ الخطورة».


ولفت إلى أن الجانب الفلسطيني نفذ التزاماته بكل أمانة ومسؤولية احتراماً لجهود الوسطاء، داعياً إلى الضغط على إسرائيل لإكمال التزاماتها في المرحلة الأولى قبل الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية.


وطالب متحدث «حماس» بوضع الإدارة الأمريكية أمام مسؤولياتها، معتبراً أن الطرف الإسرائيلي هو من يعطل الاتفاق، استناداً إلى تقارير الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية.


وأضاف: «طرح ملف السلاح بهذه الطريقة الفجة لن نقبله بأي حال من الأحوال»، مشدداً بالقول: «ما لم يتمكن الجيش الإسرائيلي من انتزاعه بالقوة العسكرية لن ينتزعه بالسياسة وعلى طاولة المفاوضات».


وتجري «حماس» تحركات دبلوماسية مكثفة بين القاهرة وأنقرة، وعقد وفد الحركة لقاء مع الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان في إسطنبول، اليوم، بعد جولة مفاوضات في القاهرة.


وأكدت مصادر فلسطينية أن المشاورات ستستأنف في مصر الأسبوع القادم للانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف النار، مبينة أن حركة حماس طلبت من تركيا لعب دور ضامن لتنفيذ بنود اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، بالتوازي مع دور الوساطة المصرية، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بالانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من غزة وتوفير ضمانات لعدم تجدد القتال.


ويدخل ملف السلاح الفلسطيني مساراً تفاوضياً جديداً عبر طرح أفكار قيد البحث، تشمل إدارة السلاح ضمن إطار فلسطيني موحد، وإبقاء السلاح الثقيل في مخازن محددة تحت إشراف تركي مصري، وجدولاً زمنياً يمتد حتى 3 سنوات لمعالجة الملف وفق آلية خطوة مقابل خطوة، ورفض نزع السلاح بالشروط الإسرائيلية الحالية.