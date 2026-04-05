واصلت إيران اعتداءاتها الآثمة على دول الخليج، اليوم الأحد، إذ أعلنت الكويت اندلاع حريق في مجمع نفطي، ووقوع أضرار جسيمة في مجمع وزارات ومحطتين لتوليد الكهرباء جراء هجمات بصواريخ وطائرات مُسيرة إيرانية.


حريق في مجمع نفطي بالشويخ


وقالت مؤسسة البترول الكويتية، في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء الرسمية «كونا»، إن حريقاً اندلع في مجمع القطاع النفطي بمدينة الشويخ إثر اعتداء بمسيرات. وأضافت أن فرق الطوارئ تعاملت على الفور مع الحريق دون أن يسفر ذلك عن إصابات بشرية.


استهداف مجمّع الوزارات


من جانبها، أعلنت وزارة المالية الكويتية استهداف مجمع الوزارات بالكويت العاصمة بطائرة مسيرة إيرانية، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية جسيمة بالمبنى، دون تسجيل إصابات بشرية. وذكرت الوزارة في بيان، أنها قررت أن يكون العمل اليوم الأحد عن بُعد لموظفي المجمع الوزاري وتأجيل استقبال المراجعين.


تعرض محطتي كهرباء وتقطير مياه للاستهداف


وفي هجوم ثالث، أعلنت وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة، تعرض محطتين للقوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه لاستهداف بواسطة طائرات مسيرة إيرانية.


وأعلنت المتحدثة باسم الوزارة فاطمة حياة، خروج وحدتين لتوليد الكهرباء عن الخدمة إثر استهداف محطتين للقوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه بمسيّرات معادية جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم.


وأضافت أن الهجوم أسفر عن أضرار مادية جسيمة دون تسجيل إصابات بشرية، مؤكدة أن الفرق الفنية وفرق الطوارئ باشرت أعمالها وفق خطط الطوارئ. وكان الجيش الكويتي أعلن التصدي لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة «معادية».


استهداف شركة بتروكيماويات في البحرين


وفي المنامة، أفادت شركة الخليج لصناعة البتروكيماويات في البحرين، بتعرض عدد من وحداتها التشغيلية، صباح الأحد، لهجوم بمسيرات إيرانية، ما أسفر عن اندلاع حريق في تلك الوحدات، وفق ما نقلت وكالة أنباء البحرين. وذكرت الشركة أنه تمت السيطرة على الحريق بالكامل وإخماده، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية، وأكدت أن الفرق المختصة تعمل حالياً على إجراء تقييم شامل للأضرار الناجمة عن الحادثة وحصرها.


زعزعة استقرار المنطقة


وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية على منشآت النفط، تفضح سلوك إيران العدواني المزعزع للاستقرار في المنطقة، وتشكل تهديداً خطيراً للأمن الإقليمي والدولي.


ولفتت المصادر إلى أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية الأخيرة على المنشآت النفطية في دول الخليج تأتي قبل 24 ساعة من انتهاء مهلة الأيام العشرة التي أعلنها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإيران لإبرام اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، مؤكدة أنها تعكس رغبة النظام الإيراني في التصعيد والاستمرار في أعماله العدائية ضد دول الخليج، دون مبالاة بالعواقب على الشعب الإيراني أو دول المنطقة.


تصعيد إيراني غير مبرر


وأكدت المصادر ذاتها أن المتضرر الحقيقي من استهداف النظام الإيراني لمنشآت الطاقة في دول الخليج ليس الولايات المتحدة أو إسرائيل، بل دول مجلس التعاون والدول النامية والفقيرة التي تعاني من وطأة ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة جراء الممارسات الإيرانية العدوانية غير المبررة، والمخالفة للقانون الدولي.


وذكرت أن استمرار استهداف إيران لدول الخليج يؤكد إصرارها على محاولة إقحامها دولاً في حرب ليست طرفاً فيها، ويكشف عجزها عن مجابهة عدوها الحقيقي، مشددة على أن استهداف منشآت النفط في الكويت والبحرين يمثل تصعيداً غير مبرر يهدف لتوسيع دائرة الصراع، ويهدد استقرار المنطقة ويزيد من تعقيد الأزمة.