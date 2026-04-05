Iran continued its nefarious attacks on Gulf countries today, Sunday, as Kuwait announced the outbreak of a fire in an oil complex and significant damage to a ministry complex and two power generation stations due to attacks with Iranian missiles and drones.



Fire in the Oil Complex in Shuwaikh



The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated in a statement reported by the official news agency "KUNA" that a fire broke out in the oil sector complex in the city of Shuwaikh as a result of an attack with drones. It added that emergency teams immediately dealt with the fire without resulting in any human injuries.



Targeting the Ministry Complex



For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance announced that the ministry complex in the capital Kuwait was targeted by an Iranian drone, resulting in significant material damage to the building, without recording any human injuries. The ministry mentioned in a statement that it decided to conduct work remotely today, Sunday, for the employees of the ministerial complex and to postpone receiving visitors.



Power and Water Distillation Stations Targeted



In a third attack, the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy announced that two power generation and water distillation stations were targeted by Iranian drones.



The ministry's spokesperson, Fatima Hayat, announced that two electricity generation units were taken offline due to the targeting of the power generation and water distillation stations by hostile drones as a result of the Iranian aggression.



She added that the attack resulted in significant material damage without recording any human injuries, confirming that technical teams and emergency teams began their work according to emergency plans. The Kuwaiti army announced that it had responded to "hostile" missile and drone attacks.



Targeting a Petrochemical Company in Bahrain



In Manama, the Gulf Petrochemicals Industries Company in Bahrain reported that several of its operational units were attacked by Iranian drones on Sunday morning, resulting in a fire in those units, according to the Bahrain News Agency. The company stated that the fire was completely controlled and extinguished, with no human injuries recorded, and confirmed that specialized teams are currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of the damages caused by the incident.



Destabilizing the Region



Informed sources confirmed that the Iranian attacks on oil facilities expose Iran's aggressive behavior that destabilizes the region and poses a serious threat to regional and international security.



The sources pointed out that the recent Iranian attacks on oil facilities in Gulf countries come just 24 hours before the expiration of the ten-day deadline announced by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to reach an agreement to end the war, confirming that they reflect the Iranian regime's desire to escalate and continue its hostile actions against Gulf countries, regardless of the consequences for the Iranian people or the countries in the region.



Unjustified Iranian Escalation



The same sources confirmed that the real victims of the Iranian regime's targeting of energy facilities in Gulf countries are not the United States or Israel, but the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and developing and poor countries suffering from the burden of rising energy costs due to Iran's unjustified aggressive practices that violate international law.



They noted that Iran's continued targeting of Gulf countries confirms its insistence on trying to involve countries in a war in which they are not a party, revealing its inability to confront its real enemy, emphasizing that the targeting of oil facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain represents an unjustified escalation aimed at expanding the conflict and threatens the stability of the region and complicates the crisis further.