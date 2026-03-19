About 48 hours after Israel assassinated Ali Larijani, Iranian authorities appointed former Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, according to the Russian news agency "TASS" today (Thursday).



Who is Dehghan?



It is worth mentioning that Dehghan was born on March 3, 1957, in the city of Shahreza in Isfahan Province. He is the former Minister of Defense and an advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the fields of defense industries and support for the armed forces. He is married to Maryam Tajzadeh and has three children.



He served as the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Tehran from 1979 to 1982, commander of the Revolutionary Guard forces in Syria and Lebanon from 1982 to 1984, commander of the first region at the Tharallah Operations Headquarters from 1984 to 1986, deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force from 1986 to 1990, and commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force from 1990 to 1992.



He also held the position of deputy chief of staff of the Revolutionary Guard from 1992 to 1996, and executive director of the "Tae'avan" Foundation of the Revolutionary Guard from 1996 to 1997.



He served as deputy minister of defense and support for the armed forces from 1997 to 2003 (during the reformist government), and as vice president — head of the Martyrs Foundation and Veterans Affairs from 2004 to July 17, 2009 (during the presidencies of Mohammad Khatami and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad).



Dehghan chaired the political, defense, and security committee in the Expediency Discernment Council in 2010, and served as Minister of Defense from 2013 to 2017 — receiving a first-class bravery medal in 2015.



In October 2023, the Supreme Leader issued an order appointing Hossein Dehghan as head of the Foundation for the Oppressed, succeeding Parviz Fattah.



Details about Larijani's assassination



Iranian sources reported that Larijani was killed along with his son, Morteza, one of his aides, and several of his companions, according to the Fars news agency.



The sources revealed that the assassination was carried out by targeting his daughter’s house in the Pardis area northeast of Tehran, by warplanes belonging to the United States and Israel.



The Pardis area was struck around 3 AM on Tuesday, as part of a series of airstrikes carried out by Israel on the capital and other Iranian regions.



Hours after the airstrikes, rumors circulated among some residents and local sources about the possibility of official figures being present at the location, specifically mentioning Larijani’s name, in addition to Ahmad Reza Radan, the commander of Iran's internal security forces.



The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, confirmed on Tuesday that Larijani was killed in an Israeli attack, just days after he appeared in one of the streets of Tehran to participate in the "Quds Day" march.



Larijani belonged to one of the prominent clerical families in the country, and his siblings held senior positions after the 1979 revolution.



He was viewed as a shrewd politician and a practical man, but at the same time, he was very keen on protecting the ruling system in the country.



Larijani served as one of the leaders of the Revolutionary Guard during the Iran-Iraq War before taking over the presidency of the Broadcasting and Television Authority, then the presidency of the Supreme National Security Council, alongside his parliamentary career, which ended with him serving as the Speaker of Parliament for 12 years.



As one of the most prominent figures of the regime during the tenure of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he undertook extensive responsibilities that included sensitive files such as nuclear negotiations with the West, managing Tehran's relations in the region, and quelling internal unrest.