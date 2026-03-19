بعد نحو 48 ساعة على اغتيال إسرائيل لعلي لاريجاني، عينت السلطات الإيرانية وزير الدفاع السابق حسين دهقان أميناً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «تاس» الروسية، اليوم (الخميس).


من هو دهقان ؟


يذكر أن دهقان من مواليد 3 مارس 1957 في مدينة شهرضا بمحافظة أصفهان. هو وزير الدفاع السابق، ومستشار القائد العام للقوات المسلحة في مجالات الصناعات الدفاعية ودعم القوات المسلحة. متزوج من مريم تاج زاده ولديه 3 أبناء.


وشغل قائد الحرس الثوري في طهران: 1979–1982، قائد قوات الحرس الثوري في سورية ولبنان: 1982–1984، قائد المنطقة الأولى في مقر عمليات ثأر الله: 1984–1986، نائب قائد القوات الجوية للحرس الثوري: 1986–1990، قائد القوات الجوية للحرس الثوري: 1990–1992.


وعمل في منصب نائب رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة للحرس: 1992–1996، المدير التنفيذي لمؤسسة «تعاون» للحرس الثوري: 1996–1997


نائب وزير الدفاع وإسناد القوات المسلحة: 1997–2003 (في حكومة الإصلاحات)، نائب رئيس الجمهورية — رئيس مؤسسة الشهيد وشؤون المحاربين القدامى: 2004 – 17 يوليو 2009 (في عهد الرئيسين: محمد خاتمي – أحمدي نجاد).


ترأس دهقان اللجنة السياسية والدفاعية والأمنية في مجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام: 2010، وزير الدفاع (2013–2017) — نال وسام الشجاعة من الدرجة الأولى (2015).


في أكتوبر 2023، أصدر المرشد الأعلى أمرًا بتعيين حسين دهقان رئيسًا لمؤسسة المستضعفين، خلفًا لبرويز فتاح.


تفاصيل عن اغتيال لاريجاني


وأفادت مصادر إيرانية بأن لاريجاني قتل مع نجله مرتضى، وأحد مساعديه، وعدد من مرافقيه، وفق ما نقلت وكالة فارس.


وكشفت المصادر أن عملية الاغتيال تمت عبر استهداف منزل ابنته في منطقة برديس شمال شرق طهران، من قبل طائرات حربية تابعة للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.


وكانت منطقة برديس تعرضت لضربة عند نحو الساعة الثالثة فجر الثلاثاء، ضمن سلسلة غارات شنتها إسرائيل على العاصمة وغيرها من المناطق الإيرانية.


وبعد ساعات من الغارات، ترددت أنباء بين بعض السكان والمصادر المحلية عن احتمال وجود شخصيات رسمية في المكان، مع الإشارة تحديدا إلى اسم لاريجاني، إضافة إلى أحمد رضا رادان قائد قوى الأمن الداخلي في إيران.


وكان وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس أكد، الثلاثاء، أن لاريجاني قُتل في هجوم إسرائيلي، بعد أيام قليلة من ظهوره في أحد شوارع طهران للمشاركة بمسيرة «يوم القدس».


وينتمي لاريجاني إلى إحدى عائلات رجال الدين البارزة في البلاد وله أشقاء تقلدوا مناصب عليا بعد الثورة عام 1979.


وكان يُنظر إليه على أنه سياسي بارع ورجل عملي، لكنه ظل في الوقت نفسه شديد الحرص على حماية نظام الحكم في البلاد.


وعمل لاريجاني كأحد قادة الحرس الثوري خلال حرب إيران والعراق، قبل أن يتولى رئاسة هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون ثم رئاسة المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي إلى جانب مسيرته البرلمانية التي انتهت بتوليه رئاسة البرلمان لمدة 12 سنة.


وكونه أحد أبرز رجال النظام في عهد المرشد السابق علي خامنئي، اضطلع بمسؤوليات واسعة شملت ملفات حساسة من بينها المفاوضات النووية مع الغرب وإدارة علاقات طهران في المنطقة وإخماد الاضطرابات الداخلية.