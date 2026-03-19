بعد نحو 48 ساعة على اغتيال إسرائيل لعلي لاريجاني، عينت السلطات الإيرانية وزير الدفاع السابق حسين دهقان أميناً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «تاس» الروسية، اليوم (الخميس).
من هو دهقان ؟
يذكر أن دهقان من مواليد 3 مارس 1957 في مدينة شهرضا بمحافظة أصفهان. هو وزير الدفاع السابق، ومستشار القائد العام للقوات المسلحة في مجالات الصناعات الدفاعية ودعم القوات المسلحة. متزوج من مريم تاج زاده ولديه 3 أبناء.
وشغل قائد الحرس الثوري في طهران: 1979–1982، قائد قوات الحرس الثوري في سورية ولبنان: 1982–1984، قائد المنطقة الأولى في مقر عمليات ثأر الله: 1984–1986، نائب قائد القوات الجوية للحرس الثوري: 1986–1990، قائد القوات الجوية للحرس الثوري: 1990–1992.
وعمل في منصب نائب رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة للحرس: 1992–1996، المدير التنفيذي لمؤسسة «تعاون» للحرس الثوري: 1996–1997
نائب وزير الدفاع وإسناد القوات المسلحة: 1997–2003 (في حكومة الإصلاحات)، نائب رئيس الجمهورية — رئيس مؤسسة الشهيد وشؤون المحاربين القدامى: 2004 – 17 يوليو 2009 (في عهد الرئيسين: محمد خاتمي – أحمدي نجاد).
ترأس دهقان اللجنة السياسية والدفاعية والأمنية في مجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام: 2010، وزير الدفاع (2013–2017) — نال وسام الشجاعة من الدرجة الأولى (2015).
في أكتوبر 2023، أصدر المرشد الأعلى أمرًا بتعيين حسين دهقان رئيسًا لمؤسسة المستضعفين، خلفًا لبرويز فتاح.
تفاصيل عن اغتيال لاريجاني
وأفادت مصادر إيرانية بأن لاريجاني قتل مع نجله مرتضى، وأحد مساعديه، وعدد من مرافقيه، وفق ما نقلت وكالة فارس.
وكشفت المصادر أن عملية الاغتيال تمت عبر استهداف منزل ابنته في منطقة برديس شمال شرق طهران، من قبل طائرات حربية تابعة للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.
وكانت منطقة برديس تعرضت لضربة عند نحو الساعة الثالثة فجر الثلاثاء، ضمن سلسلة غارات شنتها إسرائيل على العاصمة وغيرها من المناطق الإيرانية.
وبعد ساعات من الغارات، ترددت أنباء بين بعض السكان والمصادر المحلية عن احتمال وجود شخصيات رسمية في المكان، مع الإشارة تحديدا إلى اسم لاريجاني، إضافة إلى أحمد رضا رادان قائد قوى الأمن الداخلي في إيران.
وكان وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس أكد، الثلاثاء، أن لاريجاني قُتل في هجوم إسرائيلي، بعد أيام قليلة من ظهوره في أحد شوارع طهران للمشاركة بمسيرة «يوم القدس».
وينتمي لاريجاني إلى إحدى عائلات رجال الدين البارزة في البلاد وله أشقاء تقلدوا مناصب عليا بعد الثورة عام 1979.
وكان يُنظر إليه على أنه سياسي بارع ورجل عملي، لكنه ظل في الوقت نفسه شديد الحرص على حماية نظام الحكم في البلاد.
وعمل لاريجاني كأحد قادة الحرس الثوري خلال حرب إيران والعراق، قبل أن يتولى رئاسة هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون ثم رئاسة المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي إلى جانب مسيرته البرلمانية التي انتهت بتوليه رئاسة البرلمان لمدة 12 سنة.
وكونه أحد أبرز رجال النظام في عهد المرشد السابق علي خامنئي، اضطلع بمسؤوليات واسعة شملت ملفات حساسة من بينها المفاوضات النووية مع الغرب وإدارة علاقات طهران في المنطقة وإخماد الاضطرابات الداخلية.
About 48 hours after Israel assassinated Ali Larijani, Iranian authorities appointed former Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, according to the Russian news agency "TASS" today (Thursday).
Who is Dehghan?
It is worth mentioning that Dehghan was born on March 3, 1957, in the city of Shahreza in Isfahan Province. He is the former Minister of Defense and an advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the fields of defense industries and support for the armed forces. He is married to Maryam Tajzadeh and has three children.
He served as the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Tehran from 1979 to 1982, commander of the Revolutionary Guard forces in Syria and Lebanon from 1982 to 1984, commander of the first region at the Tharallah Operations Headquarters from 1984 to 1986, deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force from 1986 to 1990, and commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force from 1990 to 1992.
He also held the position of deputy chief of staff of the Revolutionary Guard from 1992 to 1996, and executive director of the "Tae'avan" Foundation of the Revolutionary Guard from 1996 to 1997.
He served as deputy minister of defense and support for the armed forces from 1997 to 2003 (during the reformist government), and as vice president — head of the Martyrs Foundation and Veterans Affairs from 2004 to July 17, 2009 (during the presidencies of Mohammad Khatami and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad).
Dehghan chaired the political, defense, and security committee in the Expediency Discernment Council in 2010, and served as Minister of Defense from 2013 to 2017 — receiving a first-class bravery medal in 2015.
In October 2023, the Supreme Leader issued an order appointing Hossein Dehghan as head of the Foundation for the Oppressed, succeeding Parviz Fattah.
Details about Larijani's assassination
Iranian sources reported that Larijani was killed along with his son, Morteza, one of his aides, and several of his companions, according to the Fars news agency.
The sources revealed that the assassination was carried out by targeting his daughter’s house in the Pardis area northeast of Tehran, by warplanes belonging to the United States and Israel.
The Pardis area was struck around 3 AM on Tuesday, as part of a series of airstrikes carried out by Israel on the capital and other Iranian regions.
Hours after the airstrikes, rumors circulated among some residents and local sources about the possibility of official figures being present at the location, specifically mentioning Larijani’s name, in addition to Ahmad Reza Radan, the commander of Iran's internal security forces.
The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, confirmed on Tuesday that Larijani was killed in an Israeli attack, just days after he appeared in one of the streets of Tehran to participate in the "Quds Day" march.
Larijani belonged to one of the prominent clerical families in the country, and his siblings held senior positions after the 1979 revolution.
He was viewed as a shrewd politician and a practical man, but at the same time, he was very keen on protecting the ruling system in the country.
Larijani served as one of the leaders of the Revolutionary Guard during the Iran-Iraq War before taking over the presidency of the Broadcasting and Television Authority, then the presidency of the Supreme National Security Council, alongside his parliamentary career, which ended with him serving as the Speaker of Parliament for 12 years.
As one of the most prominent figures of the regime during the tenure of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he undertook extensive responsibilities that included sensitive files such as nuclear negotiations with the West, managing Tehran's relations in the region, and quelling internal unrest.