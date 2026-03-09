أكد وكيل وزارة الخارجية السفير محمد حسين بحر العلوم اليوم (الإثنين) رفض العراق استخدام أراضيه منطلقاً لاستهداف دول الجوار.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع) عن بيان وزارة الخارجية العراقية قوله: «وكيل وزارة الخارجية للعلاقات الثنائية السفير محمد حسين بحر العلوم استقبل في مبنى الوزارة سفير دولة الكويت لدى العراق محمد حسن الزمان، وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة، وانعكاسات الحرب على الأوضاع الإقليمية».


وأضاف البيان: «وكيل وزارة الخارجية ناقش أيضاً خطورة الوضع الحالي في ظل استمرار الحرب التي تشهدها المنطقة، وما تخلّفه من تداعيات على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي».


ونقل السفير الكويتي مشاغل بلاده إزاء الاعتداءات التي تتعرض لها من قبل إيران.


وأكد وكيل وزارة الخارجية العراقي أن الحكومة العراقية تبذل جهوداً كبيرة واستثنائية لتجنيب العراق تداعيات الحرب، والعمل على حفظ أمن البلاد واستقرارها في مواجهة الاعتداءات التي يتعرض لها العراق كسائر دول المنطقة، مشدداً على أن العراق يرفض منطق الحرب بشكل عام، لاسيما استخدام أراضيه منطلقاً لاستهداف دول الجوار.


وأكد أن الحكومة العراقية تتخذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة، بتوجيه من القيادة السياسية والقائد العام للقوات المسلحة، لملاحقة مرتكبي أي أفعال تضر بمصالح البلاد وعلاقاتها مع الدول المجاورة.


واتفق الطرفان على أن العراق والكويت يتأثران بشكل مباشر بتداعيات الصراع الدائر في المنطقة، مؤكدين أهمية التعاون المشترك للحفاظ على أمن المنطقة والعمل على احتواء الأزمة.