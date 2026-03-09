The Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahar Al-Uloom, confirmed today (Monday) Iraq's rejection of using its territory as a launchpad to target neighboring countries.



The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported in a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry: "The Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations, Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahar Al-Uloom, received the Ambassador of Kuwait to Iraq, Mohammed Hassan Al-Zaman, at the ministry's headquarters, where they discussed the current developments in the region and the repercussions of the war on regional conditions."



The statement added: "The Deputy Foreign Minister also discussed the seriousness of the current situation amid the ongoing war in the region and its implications for security and regional stability."



The Kuwaiti ambassador conveyed his country's concerns regarding the aggressions it faces from Iran.



The Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that the Iraqi government is making significant and exceptional efforts to spare Iraq the repercussions of the war and to work on maintaining the country's security and stability in the face of the aggressions that Iraq faces like other countries in the region, stressing that Iraq rejects the logic of war in general, especially the use of its territory as a launchpad to target neighboring countries.



He affirmed that the Iraqi government is taking all necessary measures, under the guidance of the political leadership and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to pursue those who commit any acts that harm the country's interests and its relations with neighboring countries.



Both parties agreed that Iraq and Kuwait are directly affected by the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the region, emphasizing the importance of joint cooperation to maintain regional security and work towards containing the crisis.