شدد الرئيسان المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي والفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، في اتصال هاتفي، على ضرورة تسوية الأزمات عبر الوسائل السلمية، وتكثيف الجهود الإقليمية والدولية لاحتواء التصعيد وتجنيب الشرق الأوسط المزيد من التوتر وعدم الاستقرار، واتفقا على مواصلة التشاور الوثيق بين البلدين الصديقين بشأن القضايا الإقليمية والأزمات الجارية.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن الرئاسة المصرية، تلقى الرئيس السيسي، اليوم (الأحد)، اتصالًا هاتفيًا من نظيره الفرنسي تناول تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.

وذكر البيان أن السيسي أعرب عن بالغ القلق إزاء التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، واستمرار الحرب في إيران وما يترتب عليها من تداعيات خطيرة، من بينها ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وتأثر سلاسل الإمداد وحركة النقل الجوي والبحري، سواء بالنسبة لمصر أو على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

كما أدان الرئيس المصري استهداف إيران لدول عربية في وقت حرصت فيه دول الخليج وغيرها من الأطراف الإقليمية على خفض التصعيد والسعي نحو حل دبلوماسي للملف النووي الإيراني، محذرًا من مخاطر اتساع رقعة الصراع بما قد يزج بالمنطقة بأسرها في حالة من الفوضى.

وأشار متحدث الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي، إلى أن الاتصال تطرق كذلك إلى مستجدات الوضع في قطاع غزة، حيث شدد الجانبان على ضرورة التنفيذ الكامل لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، وضمان إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية بكميات كافية ودون تعطيل، فضلًا عن أهمية البدء في عملية التعافي المبكر وإعادة إعمار القطاع، مع التأكيد على رفض أي محاولات لتهجير الفلسطينيين من أرضهم.

كما تناول الاتصال تطورات الوضع في لبنان، حيث جرى التأكيد على أهمية تضافر الجهود، خصوصاً بين دول الخماسية (مصر والسعودية وقطر والولايات المتحدة وفرنسا)، لمنع التصعيد الشامل، ووقف استهداف لبنان وبنيته التحتية، مع الاستمرار في دعم الدولة اللبنانية ومؤسساتها، وعلى رأسها الجيش اللبناني، لتمكينه من الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته في ضوء القرارات الأخيرة لحصر السلاح في يد الدولة.