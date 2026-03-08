The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized, in a phone call, the necessity of resolving crises through peaceful means, and intensifying regional and international efforts to contain escalation and spare the Middle East further tension and instability. They agreed to continue close consultations between the two friendly countries regarding regional issues and ongoing crises.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, President Sisi received a phone call today (Sunday) from his French counterpart discussing the developments in the regional situation.

The statement mentioned that Sisi expressed deep concern regarding the military escalation in the region, and the continuation of the war in Iran and its serious repercussions, including rising energy prices and the impact on supply chains and air and maritime transport, both for Egypt and at the regional and international levels.

The Egyptian president also condemned Iran's targeting of Arab countries at a time when Gulf states and other regional parties were keen on de-escalation and seeking a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, warning of the dangers of the conflict expanding, which could plunge the entire region into chaos.

The Egyptian presidency spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed Shenawy, indicated that the call also addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, where both sides emphasized the necessity of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities and without disruption, as well as the importance of initiating early recovery and reconstruction of the sector, while affirming the rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

The call also discussed the developments in Lebanon, where the importance of concerted efforts was emphasized, especially among the Quintet countries (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States, and France), to prevent comprehensive escalation and stop targeting Lebanon and its infrastructure, while continuing to support the Lebanese state and its institutions, primarily the Lebanese army, to enable it to fulfill its responsibilities in light of recent decisions to confine weapons to the state.