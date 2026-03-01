كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (الأحد) موقع مقتل الجنود الأمريكيين. ونقلت «شبكة إن بي سي» الأمريكية عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن الهجوم الذي أسفر عن مقتل 3 جنود أمريكيين وقع في الكويت.


وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية قد أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم مقتل 3 جنود وإصابة 5 آخرين بجروح خطيرة خلال عملية «الغضب الملحمي» التي أطلقتها الولايات المتحدة ضد إيران (السبت).


من جهة أخرى، ⁠ذكرت ‌وسائل ​إعلام رسمية إيرانية أن أجزاء ⁠من مقر ​الإذاعة والتلفزيون الوطني جرى استهدافها ⁠خلال هجمات ​على ​العاصمة ‌طهران، ⁠مضيفة ​أن ⁠البث مستمر كالمعتاد.


بدوره، حذر الحرس الثوري الإيراني من أن أي تحرك في الشارع يخل بالأمن، وقال إنه سيعتبر ذلك تعاوناً مباشراً مع من وصفه بـ«العدو».


وقال جهاز استخبارات الحرس الثوري في بيان نشرته وسائل إعلام إيرانية: «نظراً إلى مخطط العدو الغاشم لتنفيذ عمل إرهابي وإثارة الشغب في الشوارع كخطوة تالية لتفجير بعض المواقع العسكرية والأمنية، فإن أي تحرك يخل بالأمن سيعتبر تعاوناً مباشراً مع العدو، وسيواجه بحزم من استخبارات الحرس الثوري».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد دعا الإيرانيين إلى السيطرة على الحكومة بعد أن تنتهي الحملة العسكرية التي بدأتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران أمس.