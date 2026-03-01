American media revealed today (Sunday) the location of the killing of American soldiers. NBC News reported that American officials stated that the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 3 American soldiers, took place in Kuwait.



The U.S. Central Command had announced earlier today the death of 3 soldiers and the serious injury of 5 others during the "Epic Fury" operation launched by the United States against Iran (on Saturday).



On another note, Iranian state media reported that parts of the National Radio and Television headquarters were targeted during attacks on the capital Tehran, adding that broadcasting continues as usual.



For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned that any movement in the streets that disrupts security would be considered direct cooperation with what it described as the "enemy."



The intelligence agency of the Revolutionary Guard stated in a statement published by Iranian media: "Given the enemy's malicious plan to carry out a terrorist act and incite riots in the streets as a next step to blow up some military and security sites, any movement that disrupts security will be considered direct cooperation with the enemy and will be met with firmness by the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence."



U.S. President Donald Trump had called on Iranians to take control of the government after the military campaign that the United States and Israel began against Iran yesterday.