شاركت البعثة الدائمة للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف في أعمال الحوار التفاعلي المعزّز بشأن السودان، وذلك ضمن الدورة الـ61 لمجلس حقوق الإنسان.

وألقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة السفير عبدالمحسن بن خثيلة بيان المملكة الذي أكد فيه أنه منذ اندلاع النزاع في السودان انطلقت المملكة من مسؤوليتها تجاه أمر الأشقاء في السودان وقادت جهودًا دبلوماسية في سبيل حل الأزمة السودانية نتج عنها توقيع طرفي النزاع على إعلان جدة بتاريخ 11 مايو 2023، المعني بالالتزام بحماية المدنيين في السودان، وعدم عرقلة المساعدات الإنسانية، واحترام القانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان، والموافقة على إجراءات لبناء الثقة.

وأشارت المملكة إلى أنه رغم هذه الجهود التي تبذلها، وحرصها على السودان وشعبه الشقيق، إلا أن الهجمات الأخيرة التي شنتها قوات الدعم السريع على مدينة الفاشر تمثل انتهاكات جسيمة للقانون الدولي الإنساني، وقد أدت إلى سقوط ضحايا من المدنيين العزل وإلحاق أضرار بالمنشآت المدنية والقوافل الإنسانية.

وأكدت المملكة إدانتها واستنكارها الشديدين لهذه الانتهاكات، وحرصها على إيقاف الحرب في السودان والحد من كل ما من شأنه تأجيج الصراع وإطالة أمد الحرب وتهديد وحدة السودان واستقراره وأمنه.

وأكدت المملكة التزامها بمواصلة بذل الجهود كافة بما يفضي لإنهاء الأزمة الإنسانية ويرفع المعاناة عن الشعب السوداني الشقيق.