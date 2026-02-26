The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva participated in the enhanced interactive dialogue on Sudan, as part of the 61st session of the Human Rights Council.

The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom, Ambassador Abdul Mohsen bin Khutaila, delivered the Kingdom's statement in which he emphasized that since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, the Kingdom has taken responsibility for the situation of its brothers in Sudan and has led diplomatic efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis, resulting in the signing of the Jeddah Declaration by the conflicting parties on May 11, 2023, which pertains to the commitment to protect civilians in Sudan, not to obstruct humanitarian assistance, to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and to agree on confidence-building measures.

The Kingdom pointed out that despite these efforts and its concern for Sudan and its brotherly people, the recent attacks launched by the Rapid Support Forces on the city of El Fasher represent serious violations of international humanitarian law, leading to casualties among unarmed civilians and causing damage to civilian facilities and humanitarian convoys.

The Kingdom strongly condemned and denounced these violations, emphasizing its commitment to stopping the war in Sudan and limiting anything that could exacerbate the conflict, prolong the war, and threaten Sudan's unity, stability, and security.

The Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to continue all efforts aimed at ending the humanitarian crisis and alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.