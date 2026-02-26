لقيت توجيهات القيادة السعودية بتقديم المملكة دعمًا جديدًا لمعالجة عجز الموازنة المخصصة للرواتب لدى الحكومة اليمنية بإجمالي 1.3 مليار ريال سعودي؛ عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ترحيباً كبيراً من مختلف القيادات والشخصيات اليمنية وفي مقدمتهم رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.


وأعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الدعم الاقتصادي الجديد، مؤكداً أن ذلك يأتي امتداداً لمواقف المملكة المشرفة إلى جانب الشعب اليمني، وقيادته السياسية.


شراكة إستراتيجية


وأوضح العليمي أن هذا الدعم السخي، يمثل رسالة ثقة مهمة بمسار التعافي، وبقدرة الحكومة الجديدة على النهوض بمؤسساتها الوطنية، وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، والعمل الوثيق مع الفريق السعودي المخلص بقيادة وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان من أجل إحداث التحول المنشود على مختلف المستويات.


وقال العليمي: «يؤكد هذا الموقف الأخوي، أن شراكتنا مع المملكة، ليست حالة ظرفية، بل هي خيار إستراتيجي لمستقبل أكثر إشراقا»، مشدداً على أهمية التفاف الجميع حول هذه الشراكة الواعدة، بوصفها الضمانة الحقيقية لبناء مؤسسات الدولة، وتحسين معيشة المواطنين، وتحقيق تطلعاتهم المشروعة.


من جهته، عبر رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الدكتور شائع الزنداني عن بالغ التقدير والامتنان للمملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الدعم الاقتصادي الجديد الهادف لتغطية رواتب موظفي الدولة والمساهمة في سد عجز الموازنة، مؤكداً أنها خطوة تجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية بين البلدين، وتعكس حرص المملكة الدائم على مساندة الشعب اليمني في مختلف الظروف.


وأشار رئيس الوزراء إلى أن هذا الدعم السخي، وما سبقه من دعم، يمثل امتداداً لمواقف المملكة الثابتة إلى جانب اليمن، ويعزز من قدرة الدولة على الإيفاء بالتزاماتها تجاه موظفيها، بما يسهم في تخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية، ودعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي.


ولفت إلى أن الدعم الاقتصادي في هذه الظروف الاستثنائية يعطي دفعة أمل وإنقاذ ويوجه رسالة أخوة للشعب اليمني، وأن هذه المواقف كانت وستظل محل تثمين واحترام وتقدير من الشعب اليمني للمملكة العربية السعودية.


يعزز جهود الإصلاح


ولفت الزنداني في بيان للحكومة إلى أن هذا الإسناد الأخوي، يأتي تجسيداً لرؤية القيادة في المملكة العربية السعودية، وحرصها المستمر على دعم أمن واستقرار اليمن باعتباره عمقاً إستراتيجياً وجزءاً لا يتجزأ من أمن المنطقة، منوها بدور وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.


وجدد الزنداني التزام الحكومة الكامل بتوظيف هذا الدعم بما يحقق الغاية المرجوة منه، ويعزز من جهود الإصلاح الاقتصادي، ومضيها في تنفيذ برنامجها الهادف إلى تحسين الخدمات الأساسية، واستعادة التعافي الاقتصادي، وترسيخ دعائم الاستقرار.


وأوضح أن الشراكة الأخوية مع المملكة ستظل ركيزة أساسية في مسار دعم الدولة اليمنية ومؤسساتها، وأن هذا الموقف النبيل سيبقى محل تقدير واعتزاز لدى القيادة السياسية والشعب اليمني، بما يحمله من رسائل وفاء ومسؤولية ومصير مشترك.


ولم يكتف اليمنيون بالبيانات الرسمية التي صدرت من مجلس القيادة وأعضائها والحكومة والوزراء، بل إن الشعب اليمني نفسه على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أعرب عن فرحته الكبيرة بهذه المواقف الأخوية الكبيرة، مؤكدين أن السخاء السعودي تجاوز كل التوقعات.