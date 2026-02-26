The directives from the Saudi leadership to provide the Kingdom with new support to address the budget deficit allocated for salaries in the Yemeni government, totaling 1.3 billion Saudi Riyals, through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, received great welcome from various Yemeni leaders and figures, led by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council.



Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for the new economic support, affirming that this comes as an extension of the Kingdom's honorable positions alongside the Yemeni people and their political leadership.



Strategic Partnership



Al-Alimi clarified that this generous support represents an important message of confidence in the recovery path and in the new government's ability to uplift its national institutions, establish security and stability, and work closely with the loyal Saudi team led by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman to achieve the desired transformation at various levels.



Al-Alimi stated: "This fraternal stance confirms that our partnership with the Kingdom is not a temporary situation, but a strategic choice for a brighter future," emphasizing the importance of everyone rallying around this promising partnership as it is the true guarantee for building state institutions, improving citizens' livelihoods, and achieving their legitimate aspirations.



For his part, Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Expatriate Affairs Dr. Shaif Al-Zandani expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for the new economic support aimed at covering state employees' salaries and contributing to bridging the budget deficit, affirming that it is a step that embodies the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries and reflects the Kingdom's constant commitment to support the Yemeni people in various circumstances.



The Prime Minister pointed out that this generous support, along with previous assistance, represents an extension of the Kingdom's steadfast positions alongside Yemen, enhancing the state's ability to meet its obligations towards its employees, which contributes to alleviating humanitarian suffering and supporting economic stability.



He noted that the economic support in these exceptional circumstances provides a boost of hope and rescue and sends a message of brotherhood to the Yemeni people, and that these positions have been and will remain appreciated and respected by the Yemeni people towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Enhancing Reform Efforts



Al-Zandani pointed out in a government statement that this fraternal support comes as a manifestation of the vision of the leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its continuous commitment to support the security and stability of Yemen as a strategic depth and an integral part of the region's security, praising the role of Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.



Al-Zandani renewed the government's full commitment to utilize this support in a way that achieves the desired goals, enhances economic reform efforts, and advances its program aimed at improving basic services, restoring economic recovery, and solidifying the pillars of stability.



He clarified that the fraternal partnership with the Kingdom will remain a fundamental pillar in supporting the Yemeni state and its institutions, and that this noble stance will continue to be appreciated and cherished by the political leadership and the Yemeni people, carrying messages of loyalty, responsibility, and a shared destiny.



The Yemenis did not limit themselves to the official statements issued by the Leadership Council and its members, the government, and ministers, but the Yemeni people themselves expressed their great joy on social media regarding these significant fraternal stances, confirming that Saudi generosity has exceeded all expectations.