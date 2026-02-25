أعلنت لجنة حماية الصحفيين أن 129 صحفيا وعاملا في وسائل الإعلام قُتلوا حول العالم خلال العام 2025، في حصيلة قياسية جديدة، وحملت إسرائيل مسؤولية قتل نحو ثلثي هذا العدد.
ويمثل هذا العدد ثاني رقم قياسي سنوي على التوالي في عدد القتلى الصحفيين، وهو العام الأكثر دموية منذ أن بدأت اللجنة جمع بياناتها قبل أكثر من ثلاثة عقود.
وقالت المديرة التنفيذية للجنة جودي غينسبرغ في بيان «يُقتل الصحفيون بأعداد غير مسبوقة في وقت أصبح فيه الوصول إلى المعلومات أكثر أهمية من أي وقت مضى». وأضافت «نحن جميعا معرضون للخطر عندما يُقتل الصحفيون بسبب تغطيتهم الإخبارية».
وأفادت اللجنة في تقريرها السنوي بأن أكثر من ثلاثة أرباع الوفيات في العام 2025 وقعت في سياقات نزاع مسلح. ولفتت إلى أن أكثر من 60 % من أصل 86 من العاملين في الصحافة الذين قُتلوا بنيران إسرائيلية في العام 2025 كانوا فلسطينيين يغطّون الأحداث من قطاع غزة.
وارتفع عدد الصحفيين الذين قُتلوا في أوكرانيا والسودان في 2025 مقارنة بالعام السابق.
وسلّطت اللجنة الضوء على تزايد استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة، مع توثيق 39 حالة، بينها 28 عملية قتل نفذتها إسرائيل في غزة، وخمس عمليات نُسبت إلى قوات الدعم السريع في السودان.
وفي أوكرانيا، قُتل أربعة صحفيين بطائرات مسيّرة عسكرية روسية، وهو أعلى عدد سنوي لضحايا الصحافة في الحرب منذ مقتل 15 صحفيا عام 2022.
وقالت اللجنة إن الصحفيين باتوا أكثر عرضة للخطر في ظل استمرار ثقافة الإفلات من العقاب، مشيرة إلى غياب تحقيقات شفافة في عمليات القتل.
وفي المكسيك، قُتل ستة صحفيين في عام 2025، ولا تزال جميع القضايا من دون حل، فيما شهدت الفلبين مقتل ثلاثة صحفيين بالرصاص.
وقُتل آخرون على خلفية تحقيقاتهم في قضايا فساد، من بينهم صحفي بنغلادشي طُعن حتى الموت على أيدي مشتبه بهم مرتبطين بشبكة احتيال، بحسب التقرير. وسُجلت حالات مماثلة مرتبطة بالجريمة المنظمة في الهند وبيرو.
The Committee to Protect Journalists announced that 129 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2025, marking a new record high, with Israel being held responsible for the deaths of about two-thirds of this number.
This number represents the second consecutive annual record for journalist fatalities, making it the deadliest year since the committee began collecting data over three decades ago.
Executive Director Judy Ginsburg stated in a press release, "Journalists are being killed in unprecedented numbers at a time when access to information is more important than ever." She added, "We are all at risk when journalists are killed for their reporting."
The committee reported in its annual report that more than three-quarters of the deaths in 2025 occurred in armed conflict contexts. It noted that over 60% of the 86 journalists killed by Israeli fire in 2025 were Palestinians covering events from the Gaza Strip.
The number of journalists killed in Ukraine and Sudan in 2025 increased compared to the previous year.
The committee highlighted the growing use of drones, documenting 39 cases, including 28 killings carried out by Israel in Gaza, and five attributed to Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.
In Ukraine, four journalists were killed by Russian military drones, the highest annual number of press casualties in the war since 15 journalists were killed in 2022.
The committee stated that journalists have become more at risk amid a continuing culture of impunity, pointing to the lack of transparent investigations into the killings.
In Mexico, six journalists were killed in 2025, with all cases remaining unsolved, while the Philippines saw the murder of three journalists by gunfire.
Others were killed in connection with their investigations into corruption cases, including a Bangladeshi journalist who was stabbed to death by suspects linked to a fraud network, according to the report. Similar cases related to organized crime were recorded in India and Peru.