أعلنت لجنة حماية الصحفيين أن 129 صحفيا وعاملا في وسائل الإعلام قُتلوا حول العالم خلال العام 2025، في حصيلة قياسية جديدة، وحملت إسرائيل مسؤولية قتل نحو ثلثي هذا العدد.


ويمثل هذا العدد ثاني رقم قياسي سنوي على التوالي في عدد القتلى الصحفيين، وهو العام الأكثر دموية منذ أن بدأت اللجنة جمع بياناتها قبل أكثر من ثلاثة عقود.


وقالت المديرة التنفيذية للجنة جودي غينسبرغ في بيان «يُقتل الصحفيون بأعداد غير مسبوقة في وقت أصبح فيه الوصول إلى المعلومات أكثر أهمية من أي وقت مضى». وأضافت «نحن جميعا معرضون للخطر عندما يُقتل الصحفيون بسبب تغطيتهم الإخبارية».


وأفادت اللجنة في تقريرها السنوي بأن أكثر من ثلاثة أرباع الوفيات في العام 2025 وقعت في سياقات نزاع مسلح. ولفتت إلى أن أكثر من 60 % من أصل 86 من العاملين في الصحافة الذين قُتلوا بنيران إسرائيلية في العام 2025 كانوا فلسطينيين يغطّون الأحداث من قطاع غزة.


وارتفع عدد الصحفيين الذين قُتلوا في أوكرانيا والسودان في 2025 مقارنة بالعام السابق.


وسلّطت اللجنة الضوء على تزايد استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة، مع توثيق 39 حالة، بينها 28 عملية قتل نفذتها إسرائيل في غزة، وخمس عمليات نُسبت إلى قوات الدعم السريع في السودان.


وفي أوكرانيا، قُتل أربعة صحفيين بطائرات مسيّرة عسكرية روسية، وهو أعلى عدد سنوي لضحايا الصحافة في الحرب منذ مقتل 15 صحفيا عام 2022.


وقالت اللجنة إن الصحفيين باتوا أكثر عرضة للخطر في ظل استمرار ثقافة الإفلات من العقاب، مشيرة إلى غياب تحقيقات شفافة في عمليات القتل.


وفي المكسيك، قُتل ستة صحفيين في عام 2025، ولا تزال جميع القضايا من دون حل، فيما شهدت الفلبين مقتل ثلاثة صحفيين بالرصاص.


وقُتل آخرون على خلفية تحقيقاتهم في قضايا فساد، من بينهم صحفي بنغلادشي طُعن حتى الموت على أيدي مشتبه بهم مرتبطين بشبكة احتيال، بحسب التقرير. وسُجلت حالات مماثلة مرتبطة بالجريمة المنظمة في الهند وبيرو.