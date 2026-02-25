The Committee to Protect Journalists announced that 129 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2025, marking a new record high, with Israel being held responsible for the deaths of about two-thirds of this number.



This number represents the second consecutive annual record for journalist fatalities, making it the deadliest year since the committee began collecting data over three decades ago.



Executive Director Judy Ginsburg stated in a press release, "Journalists are being killed in unprecedented numbers at a time when access to information is more important than ever." She added, "We are all at risk when journalists are killed for their reporting."



The committee reported in its annual report that more than three-quarters of the deaths in 2025 occurred in armed conflict contexts. It noted that over 60% of the 86 journalists killed by Israeli fire in 2025 were Palestinians covering events from the Gaza Strip.



The number of journalists killed in Ukraine and Sudan in 2025 increased compared to the previous year.



The committee highlighted the growing use of drones, documenting 39 cases, including 28 killings carried out by Israel in Gaza, and five attributed to Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.



In Ukraine, four journalists were killed by Russian military drones, the highest annual number of press casualties in the war since 15 journalists were killed in 2022.



The committee stated that journalists have become more at risk amid a continuing culture of impunity, pointing to the lack of transparent investigations into the killings.



In Mexico, six journalists were killed in 2025, with all cases remaining unsolved, while the Philippines saw the murder of three journalists by gunfire.



Others were killed in connection with their investigations into corruption cases, including a Bangladeshi journalist who was stabbed to death by suspects linked to a fraud network, according to the report. Similar cases related to organized crime were recorded in India and Peru.