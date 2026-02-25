أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أن مفاوضين أوكرانيين سيجتمعون بمسؤولين أمريكيين، غداً (الخميس)، لمناقشة حزمة لتحسين مستويات المعيشة وإعادة إعمار البلاد بعد الحرب.


ويلتقي المفاوض الأوكراني رستم عمروف في جنيف، المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر.


وقال زيلينسكي للصحفيين في محادثة عبر تطبيق «واتساب»: إن الفريقين سيناقشان أيضاً الترتيبات لاجتماع ثلاثي يضم روسيا لمحاولة إيجاد حل للحرب المستمرة منذ 2022، مضيفاً أن كييف تأمل في عقده مطلع شهر مارس القادم.


وكانت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، دعت من خلال قرار صدر أمس (الثلاثاء)، إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار وتحقيق السلام الدائم في أوكرانيا وذلك في الذكرى الرابعة لاندلاع الحرب.


وصوتت 107 دول أعضاء لصالح القرار في نيويورك، بينما صوتت 12 دولة ضده، وامتنعت 51 دولة عن التصويت.


ويدعو القرار، من بين أمور أخرى، إلى «وقف فوري وكامل وغير مشروط لإطلاق النار» بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، ويطالب «بسلام شامل وعادل ودائم» على أساس القانون الدولي.


وكان الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش دعا في وقت سابق إلى وقف فوري وغير مشروط لإطلاق النار، واصفاً الحرب بأنها «وصمة عار على ضميرنا الجماعي».


واندلعت الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا في 24 فبراير 2022. وقتل أو أصيب عشرات الآلاف من الأشخاص على الجبهة وفي هجمات على المدن بينما فرّ الملايين إلى الخارج.