Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian negotiators will meet with American officials tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss a package aimed at improving living standards and rebuilding the country after the war.



The Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov will meet in Geneva with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.



Zelensky told reporters in a conversation via WhatsApp that the two teams will also discuss arrangements for a trilateral meeting that includes Russia in an attempt to find a solution to the war that has been ongoing since 2022, adding that Kyiv hopes to hold it in early March.



The United Nations General Assembly in New York called, through a resolution issued yesterday (Tuesday), for an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace in Ukraine, marking the fourth anniversary of the outbreak of the war.



107 member states voted in favor of the resolution in New York, while 12 countries voted against it, and 51 countries abstained from voting.



The resolution calls, among other things, for an "immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, and demands a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" based on international law.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had previously called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, describing the war as "a stain on our collective conscience."



The war between Russia and Ukraine erupted on February 24, 2022. Tens of thousands of people have been killed or injured on the front lines and in attacks on cities, while millions have fled abroad.