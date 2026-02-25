أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أن مفاوضين أوكرانيين سيجتمعون بمسؤولين أمريكيين، غداً (الخميس)، لمناقشة حزمة لتحسين مستويات المعيشة وإعادة إعمار البلاد بعد الحرب.
ويلتقي المفاوض الأوكراني رستم عمروف في جنيف، المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر.
وقال زيلينسكي للصحفيين في محادثة عبر تطبيق «واتساب»: إن الفريقين سيناقشان أيضاً الترتيبات لاجتماع ثلاثي يضم روسيا لمحاولة إيجاد حل للحرب المستمرة منذ 2022، مضيفاً أن كييف تأمل في عقده مطلع شهر مارس القادم.
وكانت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، دعت من خلال قرار صدر أمس (الثلاثاء)، إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار وتحقيق السلام الدائم في أوكرانيا وذلك في الذكرى الرابعة لاندلاع الحرب.
وصوتت 107 دول أعضاء لصالح القرار في نيويورك، بينما صوتت 12 دولة ضده، وامتنعت 51 دولة عن التصويت.
ويدعو القرار، من بين أمور أخرى، إلى «وقف فوري وكامل وغير مشروط لإطلاق النار» بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، ويطالب «بسلام شامل وعادل ودائم» على أساس القانون الدولي.
وكان الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش دعا في وقت سابق إلى وقف فوري وغير مشروط لإطلاق النار، واصفاً الحرب بأنها «وصمة عار على ضميرنا الجماعي».
واندلعت الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا في 24 فبراير 2022. وقتل أو أصيب عشرات الآلاف من الأشخاص على الجبهة وفي هجمات على المدن بينما فرّ الملايين إلى الخارج.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian negotiators will meet with American officials tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss a package aimed at improving living standards and rebuilding the country after the war.
The Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov will meet in Geneva with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Zelensky told reporters in a conversation via WhatsApp that the two teams will also discuss arrangements for a trilateral meeting that includes Russia in an attempt to find a solution to the war that has been ongoing since 2022, adding that Kyiv hopes to hold it in early March.
The United Nations General Assembly in New York called, through a resolution issued yesterday (Tuesday), for an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace in Ukraine, marking the fourth anniversary of the outbreak of the war.
107 member states voted in favor of the resolution in New York, while 12 countries voted against it, and 51 countries abstained from voting.
The resolution calls, among other things, for an "immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, and demands a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" based on international law.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had previously called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, describing the war as "a stain on our collective conscience."
The war between Russia and Ukraine erupted on February 24, 2022. Tens of thousands of people have been killed or injured on the front lines and in attacks on cities, while millions have fled abroad.