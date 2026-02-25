The State of the Union address delivered by U.S. President Donald Trump before Congress on Tuesday evening witnessed the expulsion of Democratic Congressman Al Green from the House chamber after he raised a sign that read "Black people are not monkeys" in protest against Trump's post on the "Truth Social" platform.



The incident occurred as Trump entered the chamber, with Green raising the sign in reaction to an AI video Trump posted on February 5, related to the 2020 election fraud, which included a short clip showing former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle depicted as "monkeys," with their faces superimposed on the bodies of animals, accompanied by the song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."



Republican lawmakers, including Senators Markwayne Mullin and Roger Marshall, quickly responded by standing in front of Green to block the sign, leading to a scuffle to wrest it from his hand before he was removed from the chamber amid chants and uproar, while Trump continued walking without interruption.



The video Trump posted drew condemnation even from Republicans, such as Senator Tim Scott, who described it as "the most racist thing I've seen from this White House."



The White House initially downplayed the post, with spokesperson Caroline Levitt calling it "fake outrage," before Trump blamed a junior staffer, stating aboard Air Force One: "I didn't know the video contained the AI clip at the end... I only watched the first part... I condemn the racism in the clip but refuse to apologize."



Democratic Congressman Al Green from Texas has been serving since 2005, is a prominent member of the Congressional Black Caucus, and is known for his leftist positions and previous calls for Trump's impeachment.