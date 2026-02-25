شهد خطاب حالة الاتحاد الذي ألقاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمام الكونغرس مساء الثلاثاء، طرد النائب الديمقراطي عن ولاية تكساس آل غرين من قاعة النواب، بعد أن رفع لافتة كتب عليها «السود ليسوا قردة» احتجاجًا على منشور ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشيال».

النائب آل غرين يرفع اللافتة.

ووقع الحادثة أثناء دخول ترمب إلى القاعة، إذ رفع غرين اللافتة كرد فعل على فيديو AI نشره ترمب في 5 فبراير، يتعلق بالاحتيال الانتخابي لعام 2020، ويشمل مقطعًا قصيرًا يظهر الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما وزوجته ميشيل في شكل «قردة» مع وجوههما المركبة على أجساد حيوانات، مصحوبًا بأغنية «The Lion Sleeps Tonight».


ورد النواب الجمهوريون، بما في ذلك السيناتورين ماركوين مولين وروجر مارشال، بسرعة بوقوفهم أمام غرين لإخفاء اللافتة، ثم اندلعت مشادة لانتزاعها من يده قبل أن يتم إخراجه من القاعة وسط هتافات وصخب، حتى واصل ترمب سيره دون توقف.


وكان الفيديو الذي نشره ترمب أثار إدانة حتى من الجمهوريين، مثل السيناتور تيم سكوت الذي وصفه بـ«أكثر شيء عنصري رأيته من هذا البيت الأبيض».


ورد البيت الأبيض في البداية على المنشور بالتقليل من شأنه، ووصفته المتحدثة كارولين ليافيت بـ«غضب مزيف»، قبل أن يلقي ترمب اللوم على موظف مبتدئ، قائلاً على متن طائرة Air Force One: «لم أكن أعرف أن الفيديو يحتوي على المقطع الذكاء الاصطناعي في النهاية... شاهدت فقط الجزء الأول... أدين العنصرية في المقطع لكني أرفض الاعتذار».


والنائب الديمقراطي أل غرين عن ولاية تكساس منذ 2005، عضو بارز في الكتلة السوداء في الكونغرس ومعروف بمواقفه اليسارية ودعواته لعزل ترمب سابقًا.