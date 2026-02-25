كشف مسؤولون فلبينيون أن طائرة عسكرية أمريكية تقل 5 أفراد أمريكيين اصطدمت بحاجز خرساني أثناء محاولتها الإقلاع من طريق خلال تدريب طارئ في إقليم شمال الفلبين، ما أسفر عن إصابة جميع من كانوا على متنها.


ونقل الطيار واثنان آخران من أفراد الطاقم الأمريكي إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج بعد الحادثة التي وقعت بعد ظهر أمس الثلاثاء، على طريق جانبي خرساني في بلدة لاواك بإقليم بانجاسينان. وأفادت الشرطة في تقرير أولي بأن اثنين آخرين من المصابين تلقيا العلاج في الموقع.


وأعلن 3 مسؤولين فلبينيين، شريطة عدم الكشف عن هويتهم، أن التدريب الذي تضمن هبوط وإقلاع طائرة نقل تابعة لسلاح الجو الأمريكي في «منطقة هبوط بديلة» كان مخططا له ومنسقا بالكامل مع السلطات المدنية والشرطية والعسكرية الفلبينية.


ووفق أحد المسؤولين الثلاثة فإن الطائرة تمكنت من الهبوط خلال «النشاط الخاضع للإشراف» لكنها انحرفت أثناء الإقلاع، مضيفا أن هذا التدريب الفريد ضروري لتجهيز القوات العسكرية لجميع أنواع الطوارئ، وخصوصا عندما تصبح المطارات والممرات العادية غير قابلة للوصول إليها أثناء الأعاصير والزلازل.