Philippine officials revealed that a U.S. military aircraft carrying 5 American personnel collided with a concrete barrier while attempting to take off from a road during an emergency training exercise in northern Philippines, resulting in injuries to everyone on board.



The pilot and two other American crew members were taken to the hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, on a concrete side road in the town of Laoac in Pangasinan province. Police reported in a preliminary report that two other injured individuals received treatment on-site.



Three Philippine officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, announced that the training, which involved the landing and takeoff of a U.S. Air Force transport aircraft in an "alternate landing zone," was planned and fully coordinated with Philippine civil, police, and military authorities.



According to one of the three officials, the aircraft was able to land during the "supervised activity" but veered off during takeoff, adding that this unique training is essential to prepare military forces for all types of emergencies, especially when regular airports and runways become inaccessible during hurricanes and earthquakes.