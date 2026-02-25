The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Israel today (Wednesday) for a two-day visit, described by both sides as a pivotal moment to strengthen bilateral relations, amid rising regional concerns about the possibility of a military confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Modi's Second Visit to Tel Aviv

According to Reuters, Modi made a historic precedent in 2017 when he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, where he had a notable tour on the beach of Haifa with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, in a scene that reflected the strength of their personal and political relationship. After nearly nine years, both leaders remain in power, each describing the other as a "friend."

Artificial Intelligence and Defense

Their discussions are expected to address cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and defense, as Israel seeks to expand its military exports and enhance its presence in international markets.

An Israeli government official confirmed that the visit would "pave the way for new partnerships and collaborations in multiple areas," while a spokesperson from the Israeli Foreign Ministry indicated that bilateral relations are on the brink of an important qualitative leap.

Modi is expected to deliver a speech before the Israeli Knesset and lay a wreath at the Yad Vashem memorial for the victims of the Holocaust.

Regional Tensions and Military Buildup

Modi's visit comes at a time when the United States is bolstering its military presence near the Iranian coast, in anticipation of potential strikes against Tehran, amid stalled negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program. The U.S. Department of Defense has also deployed an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean towards the Israeli coast.

Observers, according to Reuters, believe that any American attack on Iran could provoke an Iranian response targeting Israel or U.S. military facilities in the region, where millions of Indians live and work, sending billions of dollars in remittances back to their home country each year.

In this context, Kabir Taneja, a researcher at an Indian research institute, stated that New Delhi does not wish to see a military conflict in the region, suggesting that messages of de-escalation may have been conveyed previously and will be raised again during the visit.

For his part, an official in the Israeli Foreign Ministry indicated that the talks may include regionally relevant aspects, given the shared challenges.

Netanyahu had spoken during a government meeting this week about a future vision for a bloc of countries that are "similar in their orientations." Despite India's interest in purchasing advanced Israeli military equipment, analysts assert that New Delhi will be cautious about joining any formal alliance, due to its historical commitment to a policy of non-alignment in international affairs and its efforts to maintain a balance in its regional and international relations.