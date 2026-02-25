يزور رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي، اليوم(الأربعاء)، إسرائيل في زيارة تستمر يومين، وُصفت من قبل الجانبين بأنها محطة مفصلية لتعزيز العلاقات الثنائية، وذلك في ظل تصاعد المخاوف الإقليمية من احتمال اندلاع مواجهة عسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

مودي وثاني زيارة إلى تل أبيب

وبحسب وكالة رويترز، كان مودي قد صنع سابقة تاريخية عام 2017 عندما أصبح أول رئيس وزراء هندي يزور إسرائيل، حيث جمعته آنذاك جولة لافتة على شاطئ مدينة حيفا مع نظيره الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، في مشهد عكس متانة العلاقة الشخصية والسياسية بينهما، وبعد ما يقارب تسع سنوات، لا يزال الزعيمان في السلطة، ويصف كل منهما الآخر بـ«الصديق».

الذكاء الاصطناعي والدفاع

ومن المتوقع أن تتناول مباحثاتهما ملفات التعاون في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي والدفاع، في وقت تسعى فيه إسرائيل إلى توسيع صادراتها العسكرية وتعزيز حضورها في الأسواق الدولية.

وأكد مسؤول حكومي إسرائيلي أن الزيارة من شأنها «تمهيد الطريق لشراكات وتعاونات جديدة في مجالات متعددة»، فيما أشار مسؤول في وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية إلى أن العلاقات الثنائية تقف على أعتاب نقلة نوعية مهمة.

ومن المرتقب أن يلقي مودي كلمة أمام الكنيست الإسرائيلي، وأن يضع إكليلاً من الزهور في نصب ياد فاشيم التذكاري الرسمي لضحايا الهولوكوست.

توترات إقليمية وحشود عسكرية

زيارة مودي تأتي في وقت تعزز فيه الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري قرب السواحل الإيرانية، تحسباً لاحتمال توجيه ضربات إلى طهران، في ظل تعثر المحادثات بشأن برنامج طهران النووي، كما دفعت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية بحاملة طائرات إلى البحر المتوسط باتجاه السواحل الإسرائيلية.

ويرى مراقبون بحسب رويترز، أن أي هجوم أمريكي على إيران قد يستجلب رداً إيرانياً يستهدف إسرائيل أو منشآت عسكرية أمريكية في المنطقة، حيث يقيم ويعمل ملايين الهنود الذين يرسلون سنوياً مليارات الدولارات كتحويلات مالية إلى بلادهم.

في هذا السياق، قال كبير تانيجا، الباحث في مؤسسة أبحاث هندية، إن نيودلهي لا ترغب في رؤية صراع عسكري في المنطقة، مرجحاً أن تكون رسائل تهدئة قد نُقلت سابقاً وستُطرح مجدداً خلال الزيارة.

من جانبه، أشار مسؤول في الخارجية الإسرائيلية إلى أن المحادثات قد تشمل جوانب ذات طابع إقليمي، في ظل التحديات المشتركة.

وكان نتنياهو قد تحدث خلال اجتماع حكومي هذا الأسبوع عن رؤية مستقبلية لمحور يضم دولاً «متشابهة في التوجهات»، ورغم اهتمام الهند بشراء معدات عسكرية إسرائيلية متطورة، يؤكد محللون أن نيودلهي ستتحفظ على الانضمام إلى أي تحالف رسمي، نظراً لتمسكها التاريخي بسياسة عدم الانحياز في الشؤون الدولية، وسعيها للحفاظ على توازن علاقاتها الإقليمية والدولية.