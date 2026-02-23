بدأت القوات الأمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، عملية انسحاب واسعة النطاق من قاعدة قسرك، التي تقع في ريف الحسكة الشمالي الغربي شمال شرق سورية، التي تُعد أكبر قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية على الأراضي السورية.

وغادرت عشرات الشاحنات والآليات العسكرية القاعدة محملة بمعدات لوجستية وجنود، متجهة باتجاه إقليم كردستان العراق عبر الحدود السورية-العراقية، حيث ترافق بعض الأرتال مروحيات هجومية من طراز أباتشي لتوفير الحماية الجوية أثناء التحرك.

وقدرت مصادر أمنية أن عملية الإخلاء قد تستغرق أسابيع عدة بين 15 يوماً إلى شهر تقريباً، نظراً إلى حجم القاعدة وكمية المعدات الموجودة فيها، بما في ذلك مدرج جوي يبلغ طوله نحو 1.7 كيلومتر.

ويأتي هذا الانسحاب كجزء من المرحلة الأولى لخطة أوسع تهدف إلى سحب جميع القوات الأمريكية من سورية التي يُقدر عددها بنحو 900-1000 جندي، بعد أن أكملت واشنطن بالفعل الانسحاب من قواعد أخرى مهمة خلال الشهرين الماضيين، مثل قاعدة التنف جنوباً وقاعدة الشدادي في ريف الحسكة.

ودخلت القوات الأمريكية سورية بشكل رئيسي عام 2014 ضمن التحالف الدولي ضد تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش)، وركزت وجودها في المناطق الشمالية الشرقية الخاضعة لسيطرة قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد).

وبعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024 وتوقيع اتفاقيات تكامل بين «قسد» والحكومة السورية الجديدة بدأت واشنطن مرحلة «إعادة التموضع» ثم الانسحاب التدريجي، معتبرة أن المهمة الأساسية ضد داعش قد انتهت إلى حد كبير.

وفي تصريح الأربعاء الماضي، أوضح مسؤول أمريكي أن انسحاب بعض القوات يأتي في إطار انتقال مدروس ومشروط، مشدداً في الوقت نفسه على أن القوات الأمريكية لا تزال على أهبة الاستعداد للتصدي لأي تهديدات محتملة من تنظيم «داعش» في المنطقة، وذلك في إطار دعم الجهود التي يقودها الشركاء المحليون لمنع عودة ظهور التنظيم.

ويأتي هذا التطور بعد أن انضمت سورية في نوفمبر الماضي إلى التحالف الدولي لمكافحة «داعش» بقيادة واشنطن، وهو ما عزز التعاون الأمني والعسكري بين الجانبين.

وقبل أيام، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن وجود القوات الأمريكية في سورية لم يعد ضرورياً بعد أن تولت القوات المسلحة السورية مسؤولية محاربة التنظيم الإرهابي.