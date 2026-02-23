بدأت القوات الأمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، عملية انسحاب واسعة النطاق من قاعدة قسرك، التي تقع في ريف الحسكة الشمالي الغربي شمال شرق سورية، التي تُعد أكبر قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية على الأراضي السورية.
وغادرت عشرات الشاحنات والآليات العسكرية القاعدة محملة بمعدات لوجستية وجنود، متجهة باتجاه إقليم كردستان العراق عبر الحدود السورية-العراقية، حيث ترافق بعض الأرتال مروحيات هجومية من طراز أباتشي لتوفير الحماية الجوية أثناء التحرك.
وقدرت مصادر أمنية أن عملية الإخلاء قد تستغرق أسابيع عدة بين 15 يوماً إلى شهر تقريباً، نظراً إلى حجم القاعدة وكمية المعدات الموجودة فيها، بما في ذلك مدرج جوي يبلغ طوله نحو 1.7 كيلومتر.
ويأتي هذا الانسحاب كجزء من المرحلة الأولى لخطة أوسع تهدف إلى سحب جميع القوات الأمريكية من سورية التي يُقدر عددها بنحو 900-1000 جندي، بعد أن أكملت واشنطن بالفعل الانسحاب من قواعد أخرى مهمة خلال الشهرين الماضيين، مثل قاعدة التنف جنوباً وقاعدة الشدادي في ريف الحسكة.
ودخلت القوات الأمريكية سورية بشكل رئيسي عام 2014 ضمن التحالف الدولي ضد تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش)، وركزت وجودها في المناطق الشمالية الشرقية الخاضعة لسيطرة قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد).
وبعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024 وتوقيع اتفاقيات تكامل بين «قسد» والحكومة السورية الجديدة بدأت واشنطن مرحلة «إعادة التموضع» ثم الانسحاب التدريجي، معتبرة أن المهمة الأساسية ضد داعش قد انتهت إلى حد كبير.
وفي تصريح الأربعاء الماضي، أوضح مسؤول أمريكي أن انسحاب بعض القوات يأتي في إطار انتقال مدروس ومشروط، مشدداً في الوقت نفسه على أن القوات الأمريكية لا تزال على أهبة الاستعداد للتصدي لأي تهديدات محتملة من تنظيم «داعش» في المنطقة، وذلك في إطار دعم الجهود التي يقودها الشركاء المحليون لمنع عودة ظهور التنظيم.
ويأتي هذا التطور بعد أن انضمت سورية في نوفمبر الماضي إلى التحالف الدولي لمكافحة «داعش» بقيادة واشنطن، وهو ما عزز التعاون الأمني والعسكري بين الجانبين.
وقبل أيام، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن وجود القوات الأمريكية في سورية لم يعد ضرورياً بعد أن تولت القوات المسلحة السورية مسؤولية محاربة التنظيم الإرهابي.
The American forces began a large-scale withdrawal today (Monday) from the Qasrak base, located in the northwestern countryside of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, which is considered the largest American military base on Syrian territory.
Dozens of trucks and military vehicles left the base loaded with logistical equipment and soldiers, heading towards the Kurdistan region of Iraq via the Syrian-Iraqi border, with some convoys accompanied by Apache attack helicopters to provide air protection during the movement.
Security sources estimated that the evacuation process could take several weeks, ranging from about 15 days to a month, due to the size of the base and the amount of equipment present, including an airstrip approximately 1.7 kilometers long.
This withdrawal comes as part of the first phase of a broader plan aimed at withdrawing all American forces from Syria, estimated to number around 900-1000 soldiers, after Washington has already completed the withdrawal from other important bases over the past two months, such as the Al-Tanf base in the south and the Al-Shaddadi base in the Hasakah countryside.
The American forces entered Syria primarily in 2014 as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS), focusing their presence in the northeastern areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024 and the signing of integration agreements between the SDF and the new Syrian government, Washington began a phase of "repositioning" followed by gradual withdrawal, considering that the primary mission against ISIS has largely concluded.
In a statement last Wednesday, an American official clarified that the withdrawal of some forces is part of a measured and conditional transition, while emphasizing that American forces remain on high alert to respond to any potential threats from ISIS in the region, as part of supporting local partners' efforts to prevent the resurgence of the organization.
This development comes after Syria joined the international coalition against ISIS led by Washington last November, which has strengthened security and military cooperation between the two sides.
Days ago, President Donald Trump announced that the presence of American forces in Syria was no longer necessary after the Syrian armed forces took over the responsibility of fighting the terrorist organization.