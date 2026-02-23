The American forces began a large-scale withdrawal today (Monday) from the Qasrak base, located in the northwestern countryside of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, which is considered the largest American military base on Syrian territory.

Dozens of trucks and military vehicles left the base loaded with logistical equipment and soldiers, heading towards the Kurdistan region of Iraq via the Syrian-Iraqi border, with some convoys accompanied by Apache attack helicopters to provide air protection during the movement.

Security sources estimated that the evacuation process could take several weeks, ranging from about 15 days to a month, due to the size of the base and the amount of equipment present, including an airstrip approximately 1.7 kilometers long.

This withdrawal comes as part of the first phase of a broader plan aimed at withdrawing all American forces from Syria, estimated to number around 900-1000 soldiers, after Washington has already completed the withdrawal from other important bases over the past two months, such as the Al-Tanf base in the south and the Al-Shaddadi base in the Hasakah countryside.

The American forces entered Syria primarily in 2014 as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS), focusing their presence in the northeastern areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024 and the signing of integration agreements between the SDF and the new Syrian government, Washington began a phase of "repositioning" followed by gradual withdrawal, considering that the primary mission against ISIS has largely concluded.

In a statement last Wednesday, an American official clarified that the withdrawal of some forces is part of a measured and conditional transition, while emphasizing that American forces remain on high alert to respond to any potential threats from ISIS in the region, as part of supporting local partners' efforts to prevent the resurgence of the organization.

This development comes after Syria joined the international coalition against ISIS led by Washington last November, which has strengthened security and military cooperation between the two sides.

Days ago, President Donald Trump announced that the presence of American forces in Syria was no longer necessary after the Syrian armed forces took over the responsibility of fighting the terrorist organization.