فيما أكدت تقارير إعلامية، اليوم (الأحد)، إشعال عصابات المخدرات اضطرابات واسعة في خمس ولايات مكسيكية، إثر مقتل أحد أكبر المطلوبين المتورطين في تجارة المخدرات في العالم؛ زعيم الكارتل المعروف باسم «إل مينشو» على يد قوات الأمن، ذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن واشنطن ألغت رحلات الطيران إلى المكسيك، وطالبت كندا رعاياها بعدم السفر إلى المكسيك.


وأفادت صحيفة «ميلينيو» المكسيكية، بعمليات حرق سيارات واسعة النطاق وإغلاق طرق في خمس ولايات مكسيكية على الأقل، بعد مقتل زعيم كارتل خاليسكو للمخدرات الملقب بـ«إل مينشو».


دعم استخباراتي أمريكي


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى أن «إل مينشو» قُتل في خاليسكو خلال عملية عسكرية، فيما أوضح مسؤولون في المكسيك أن أمريكا قدمت معلومات ساهمت في قتل «إل مينشو».

إحراق السيارات والفوضى في المكسيك.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام مكسيكية بأن مركز الاضطرابات هو ولاية خاليسكو، مبينة أن عملية أمنية فيدرالية نُفذت في بلدية تابالبا صباح اليوم.


وأشارت الوسائل الإعلامية إلى أنه جرى إحراق سيارات وإغلاق طرق على الطريق الدائري بيريفيريكو، وكذلك في أحياء تاباشينيس، وفالارتا، وألكالدي، وطريق كالزادا إنديبندنسيا السريع، كما تعرضت مدينة بويرتو فالارتا السياحية لإغلاق طرق وإضرام حرائق في المركبات.


ووردت أنباء عن إغلاق طرق وحرق سيارات في تالا وتابالبا، وامتدت الاضطرابات إلى المناطق المجاورة خصوصاً ولاية ميتشواكان غرب المكسيك، وأضرمت العصابات الحرائق في السيارات، مع إغلاق بعض الطرق في زامورا، ومقاطعتي بوينافيستا وتيبالكاتبيك، أما في ولاية غواناخواتو، فوردت أنباء عن إضرام حرائق في المتاجر والسيارات.

إل مينشو

من هو «إل مينشو»؟


نقلت صحف مكسيكية عن مصادر حكومية قولها إن زعيم المخدرات واسمه الحقيقي نيميسيو أوسيجويرا سيرفانتس (59 عاماً) يقود جماعة أصبحت في السنوات الأخيرة أقوى وأشهر منظمة إجرامية في المكسيك، وهي «كارتل خاليسكو الجيل الجديد».


وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد عرضت مكافأة قدرها 15 مليون دولار مقابل القبض على زعيم كارتل المخدرات المتهم بتهريب كميات هائلة من الكوكايين والفنتانيل والميثامفيتامين عبر حدودها الجنوبية.


ودعا حاكم ولاية خاليسكو بابلو ليموس نافارو، سكان الولاية البالغ عددهم ثمانية ملايين نسمة إلى البقاء في منازلهم حتى تتم السيطرة على الوضع، موضحاً أن خدمات النقل العام سيتم تعليقها.


وطالب نافارو السكان بعدم السفر على طرق الولاية بسبب الأحداث العنيفة التي امتدت إلى ما لا يقل عن خمس مناطق في البلاد.