Today (Sunday), media reports confirmed that drug gangs have ignited widespread unrest in five Mexican states, following the killing of one of the world's most wanted individuals involved in drug trafficking; the cartel leader known as "El Mencho" by security forces. American media reported that Washington has canceled flights to Mexico, and Canada has advised its citizens not to travel to Mexico.



The Mexican newspaper "Milenio" reported extensive vehicle burnings and road closures in at least five Mexican states after the killing of the Jalisco drug cartel leader nicknamed "El Mencho."



U.S. Intelligence Support



The newspaper quoted senior officials stating that "El Mencho" was killed in Jalisco during a military operation, while officials in Mexico clarified that the U.S. provided information that contributed to the killing of "El Mencho."

Mexican media reported that the center of the unrest is Jalisco state, indicating that a federal security operation was carried out in the municipality of Tepalcatepec this morning.



Media outlets noted that vehicles were set on fire and roads were closed on the Periférico ring road, as well as in the neighborhoods of Tabachines, Vallarta, Alcalde, and the Calzada Independencia highway. The tourist city of Puerto Vallarta also experienced road closures and vehicle fires.



Reports of road closures and vehicle burnings were received from Tala and Tepalcatepec, with unrest spreading to neighboring areas, particularly the state of Michoacán in western Mexico. Gangs set vehicles on fire, closing some roads in Zamora, and in the municipalities of Buenavista and Tepalcatepec. In Guanajuato state, reports indicated that stores and vehicles were set ablaze.

Who is "El Mencho"?



Mexican newspapers cited government sources stating that the drug lord, whose real name is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (59 years old), leads a group that has become in recent years the most powerful and notorious criminal organization in Mexico, known as the "Jalisco New Generation Cartel."



The United States had offered a reward of $15 million for information leading to the capture of the cartel leader accused of smuggling massive quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine across its southern border.



Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro urged the state's eight million residents to stay at home until the situation is brought under control, clarifying that public transportation services will be suspended.



Navarro advised residents against traveling on the state's roads due to the violent events that have spread to at least five regions of the country.