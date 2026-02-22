فيما أكدت تقارير إعلامية، اليوم (الأحد)، إشعال عصابات المخدرات اضطرابات واسعة في خمس ولايات مكسيكية، إثر مقتل أحد أكبر المطلوبين المتورطين في تجارة المخدرات في العالم؛ زعيم الكارتل المعروف باسم «إل مينشو» على يد قوات الأمن، ذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن واشنطن ألغت رحلات الطيران إلى المكسيك، وطالبت كندا رعاياها بعدم السفر إلى المكسيك.
وأفادت صحيفة «ميلينيو» المكسيكية، بعمليات حرق سيارات واسعة النطاق وإغلاق طرق في خمس ولايات مكسيكية على الأقل، بعد مقتل زعيم كارتل خاليسكو للمخدرات الملقب بـ«إل مينشو».
دعم استخباراتي أمريكي
ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى أن «إل مينشو» قُتل في خاليسكو خلال عملية عسكرية، فيما أوضح مسؤولون في المكسيك أن أمريكا قدمت معلومات ساهمت في قتل «إل مينشو».
إحراق السيارات والفوضى في المكسيك.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام مكسيكية بأن مركز الاضطرابات هو ولاية خاليسكو، مبينة أن عملية أمنية فيدرالية نُفذت في بلدية تابالبا صباح اليوم.
وأشارت الوسائل الإعلامية إلى أنه جرى إحراق سيارات وإغلاق طرق على الطريق الدائري بيريفيريكو، وكذلك في أحياء تاباشينيس، وفالارتا، وألكالدي، وطريق كالزادا إنديبندنسيا السريع، كما تعرضت مدينة بويرتو فالارتا السياحية لإغلاق طرق وإضرام حرائق في المركبات.
ووردت أنباء عن إغلاق طرق وحرق سيارات في تالا وتابالبا، وامتدت الاضطرابات إلى المناطق المجاورة خصوصاً ولاية ميتشواكان غرب المكسيك، وأضرمت العصابات الحرائق في السيارات، مع إغلاق بعض الطرق في زامورا، ومقاطعتي بوينافيستا وتيبالكاتبيك، أما في ولاية غواناخواتو، فوردت أنباء عن إضرام حرائق في المتاجر والسيارات.
إل مينشو
من هو «إل مينشو»؟
نقلت صحف مكسيكية عن مصادر حكومية قولها إن زعيم المخدرات واسمه الحقيقي نيميسيو أوسيجويرا سيرفانتس (59 عاماً) يقود جماعة أصبحت في السنوات الأخيرة أقوى وأشهر منظمة إجرامية في المكسيك، وهي «كارتل خاليسكو الجيل الجديد».
وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد عرضت مكافأة قدرها 15 مليون دولار مقابل القبض على زعيم كارتل المخدرات المتهم بتهريب كميات هائلة من الكوكايين والفنتانيل والميثامفيتامين عبر حدودها الجنوبية.
ودعا حاكم ولاية خاليسكو بابلو ليموس نافارو، سكان الولاية البالغ عددهم ثمانية ملايين نسمة إلى البقاء في منازلهم حتى تتم السيطرة على الوضع، موضحاً أن خدمات النقل العام سيتم تعليقها.
وطالب نافارو السكان بعدم السفر على طرق الولاية بسبب الأحداث العنيفة التي امتدت إلى ما لا يقل عن خمس مناطق في البلاد.
Today (Sunday), media reports confirmed that drug gangs have ignited widespread unrest in five Mexican states, following the killing of one of the world's most wanted individuals involved in drug trafficking; the cartel leader known as "El Mencho" by security forces. American media reported that Washington has canceled flights to Mexico, and Canada has advised its citizens not to travel to Mexico.
The Mexican newspaper "Milenio" reported extensive vehicle burnings and road closures in at least five Mexican states after the killing of the Jalisco drug cartel leader nicknamed "El Mencho."
U.S. Intelligence Support
The newspaper quoted senior officials stating that "El Mencho" was killed in Jalisco during a military operation, while officials in Mexico clarified that the U.S. provided information that contributed to the killing of "El Mencho."
إحراق السيارات والفوضى في المكسيك.
Mexican media reported that the center of the unrest is Jalisco state, indicating that a federal security operation was carried out in the municipality of Tepalcatepec this morning.
Media outlets noted that vehicles were set on fire and roads were closed on the Periférico ring road, as well as in the neighborhoods of Tabachines, Vallarta, Alcalde, and the Calzada Independencia highway. The tourist city of Puerto Vallarta also experienced road closures and vehicle fires.
Reports of road closures and vehicle burnings were received from Tala and Tepalcatepec, with unrest spreading to neighboring areas, particularly the state of Michoacán in western Mexico. Gangs set vehicles on fire, closing some roads in Zamora, and in the municipalities of Buenavista and Tepalcatepec. In Guanajuato state, reports indicated that stores and vehicles were set ablaze.
إل مينشو
Who is "El Mencho"?
Mexican newspapers cited government sources stating that the drug lord, whose real name is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (59 years old), leads a group that has become in recent years the most powerful and notorious criminal organization in Mexico, known as the "Jalisco New Generation Cartel."
The United States had offered a reward of $15 million for information leading to the capture of the cartel leader accused of smuggling massive quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine across its southern border.
Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro urged the state's eight million residents to stay at home until the situation is brought under control, clarifying that public transportation services will be suspended.
Navarro advised residents against traveling on the state's roads due to the violent events that have spread to at least five regions of the country.