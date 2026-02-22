The Yemeni Minister of Transport, Mohsen Haidara Al-Amri, announced the complete end of the congestion at the Al-Wadiah land crossing between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, following the steps taken by the Ministry of Transport in coordination with the relevant authorities, and under the supervision of the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi.



In a statement today (Sunday), he reviewed a series of measures taken by his ministry to simplify the crossing procedures and the necessary actions that ended the backlog and congestion at the crossing.



Al-Amri expressed his appreciation for the continuous and ongoing support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to Yemen, which encompasses all fields. He praised the Kingdom's ongoing cooperation in providing all necessary facilities to ensure the smooth movement at the Al-Wadiah border crossing and to enable Yemenis and pilgrims to cross with ease and comfort.



The Yemeni Minister of Transport stated: "In light of our national and moral responsibility towards every Yemeni citizen, I directed the specialized teams in the Ministry of Transport to investigate the causes of the congestion and the state of overcrowding that the Al-Wadiah land crossing experienced in the past few days." He added: "I met with the technical team to arrange urgent solutions, and based on that, direct coordination was established with the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs to open an urgent communication line with our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was successful and received a quick and immediate response from our brothers."



Al-Amri pointed out that the steps taken by the Ministry of Transport enabled the complete resolution of the congestion crisis and the return of traffic to normal.