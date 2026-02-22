أعلن وزير النقل اليمني محسن حيدرة العمري انتهاء حالة الازدحام بشكل كامل في منفذ الوديعة البري الرابط بين السعودية واليمن، بعد الخطوات التي اتخذتها وزارة النقل بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، وبمتابعة من قبل رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي.


واستعرض في تصريح، اليوم (الأحد)، جملة من الخطوات التي اتخذتها وزارته من أجل تبسيط إجراءات العبور والإجراءات المطلوبة التي أنهت حالة التكدس والازدحام في المعبر.


وأعرب العمري عن تقديره للدعم المتواصل والمستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لليمن، الذي يشمل المجالات كافة، مشيداً بتعاون المملكة الدائم في تقديم كافة التسهيلات اللازمة من أجل انسيابية الحركة في منفذ الوديعة الحدودي وتمكين اليمنيين والمعتمرين من العبور بكل يسر وسهولة.


وقال وزير النقل اليمني: ‏«انطلاقاً من مسؤوليتنا الوطنية والأخلاقية تجاه كل مواطن يمني وجّهتُ الطواقم المختصة في وزارة النقل بالوقوف على أسباب التكدس وحالة الازدحام التي شهدها منفذ الوديعة البري خلال الأيام الماضية». وأضاف: «التقيت الفريق الفني لترتيب الحلول العاجلة، وبناءً على ذلك تم التنسيق بشكل مباشر مع وزارة الخارجية اليمنية لفتح خط اتصال عاجل مع الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، الأمر الذي تكلل بالنجاح وحظي بالاستجابة السريعة والفورية من قبل الأشقاء».


ولفت العمري إلى أن الخطوات التي اتخذتها وزارة النقل مكنت من إنهاء أزمة الازدحام بشكل كامل وعودة الحركة إلى طبيعتها.