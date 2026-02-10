Continuing the leading and pivotal role that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays in supporting the stability and growth of Yemen, the Assistant Supervisor General of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Engineer Hassan Al-Attas, met today (Tuesday) with the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Julian Harnis.



Integration of Development Efforts



During the meeting, both sides reviewed a package of development projects and initiatives being implemented by the program in various Yemeni governorates, focusing on updating infrastructure, supporting essential services, and enhancing the efficiency of vital sectors, ensuring an improvement in the living standards of the Yemeni citizen and stimulating economic recovery.



Saudi-UN Coordination



The meeting discussed ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and UN organizations, and to coordinate field efforts to ensure the sustainability of projects in accordance with the response plan and the national needs and priorities of Yemen, with a focus on maximizing the developmental impact of joint interventions.



Pioneering Role



It is worth noting that the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen is the developmental arm of the Kingdom in Yemen, having implemented hundreds of projects and qualitative initiatives that have made a tangible difference in the lives of the Yemeni citizen, stemming from the strong fraternal ties that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples.