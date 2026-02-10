​استمراراً للدور الريادي والمحوري الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم استقرار ونماء اليمن، التقى مساعد المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، المهندس حسن العطاس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالمنسق المقيم للأمم المتحدة ومنسق الشؤون الإنسانية في اليمن جوليان هارنيس.


تكامل الجهود التنموية


​واستعرض الجانبان خلال الاجتماع حزمة المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية التي ينفذها البرنامج في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، التي تركز على تحديث البنية التحتية، ودعم الخدمات الأساسية، ورفع كفاءة القطاعات الحيوية، بما يضمن تحسين سبل العيش الكريم للمواطن اليمني وتحفيز التعافي الاقتصادي.


تنسيق أممي سعودي


​وبحث اللقاء سبل تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن والمنظمات الأممية، وتنسيق الجهود الميدانية لضمان استدامة المشاريع وفقاً لخطة الاستجابة والاحتياجات والأولويات الوطنية اليمنية، مع التركيز على تعظيم الأثر التنموي للتدخلات المشتركة.


دور ريادي


يُذكر أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يعد الذراع التنموية للمملكة في اليمن، ونفذ مئات المشاريع والمبادرات النوعية التي أحدثت فارقاً ملموساً في حياة المواطن اليمني، انطلاقاً من الروابط الأخوية المتينة التي تجمع البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.