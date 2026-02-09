The U.S. pressure policy on Cuba is beginning to bear fruit, with Cuban authorities announcing a suspension of kerosene supplies to local and international airlines for a month, starting at midnight on Monday, amid a rising energy crisis in the country.

A representative from a European airline, who requested anonymity, stated that the Cuban Civil Aviation Authority informed all companies that "jet fuel supplies will stop starting Tuesday, February 10 at 00:00 local time." He added that the decision will last for a month, and airlines operating long-haul flights will have to make a "technical stop" on flights to ensure refueling, while regional flights are expected to continue normally.

Air France clarified in Havana that its flights will continue with a planned technical stop in another Caribbean country.

This measure comes amid a severe energy crisis facing Cuba, after Venezuela halted oil supplies to the island under U.S. pressure, which threatened to impose tariffs on any country that continues to supply fuel. The Cuban government also announced emergency measures to deal with the crisis, which included working only four days a week and remote work in government offices and state-owned enterprises, in addition to restrictions on fuel sales.

Oil shipments from Venezuela had stopped after the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro in early January, while U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, confirming that Mexico, which had been supplying the island with oil since 2023, would stop doing so.

Washington has indicated that Cuba, located 150 kilometers from the shores of Florida, may pose an "extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security. For its part, Havana accused Trump of attempting to "suffocate" the Cuban economy, as power outages and fuel shortages in the country worsened.