بدأت سياسة الضغط الأمريكية على كوبا تؤتي ثمارها، مع إعلان السلطات الكوبية تعليق إمدادات الكيروسين لشركات الطيران المحلية والدولية لمدة شهر، بدءًا من منتصف ليل الإثنين، وسط أزمة طاقة متصاعدة في البلاد.

وقال مسؤول في إحدى شركات الطيران الأوروبية، طالبًا عدم كشف هويته، إن هيئة الطيران المدني الكوبية أبلغت جميع الشركات بأن «عمليات تزويد الطائرات بالوقود النفاث (جيت فيول) ستتوقف اعتبارًا من الثلاثاء 10 فبراير الساعة 00:00 بالتوقيت المحلي». وأضاف أن القرار سيستمر لمدة شهر، وسيتعين على شركات الطيران التي تشغل رحلات طويلة إجراء «توقف تقني» في الرحلات لضمان إعادة تزويد الطائرات بالوقود، بينما من المتوقع أن تستمر الرحلات الإقليمية بشكل طبيعي.

وأوضحت شركة «إير فرانس» في هافانا أن رحلاتها مستمرة مع توقف تقني مخطط له في دولة أخرى بمنطقة البحر الكاريبي.

ويأتي هذا الإجراء في ظل أزمة طاقة حادة تواجهها كوبا، بعد أن أوقفت فنزويلا تزويد الجزيرة بالنفط تحت ضغط الولايات المتحدة، التي هددت بفرض رسوم جمركية على أي دولة تستمر في تزويدها بالوقود. كما أعلنت الحكومة الكوبية إجراءات طارئة للتعامل مع الأزمة، تضمنت العمل أربعة أيام فقط في الأسبوع والعمل عن بعد في المكاتب الحكومية والشركات التابعة للدولة، إضافة إلى قيود على مبيعات الوقود.

وكانت الشحنات النفطية من فنزويلا قد توقفت بعد القبض على الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو مطلع يناير، فيما أصدر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمرًا تنفيذياً بفرض رسوم جمركية على الدول التي تبيع النفط لكوبا، مؤكداً أن المكسيك، التي كانت تزود الجزيرة بالنفط منذ عام 2023، ستتوقف عن ذلك.

وأوضحت واشنطن أن كوبا، التي تبعد 150 كيلومتراً عن سواحل فلوريدا، قد تشكل «تهديدًا استثنائيًا» للأمن القومي الأمريكي. من جانبها، اتهمت هافانا ترمب بمحاولة «خنق» الاقتصاد الكوبي، فيما تفاقمت انقطاعات الكهرباء ونقص الوقود في البلاد.