رحبت روسيا، اليوم (الجمعة)، بالمفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران في سلطنة عُمان، معربة على لسان المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، عن أمله في أن تكون هذه المفاوضات مثمرة، وأن تعمل على تخفيف حدة التصعيد.


وقال بيسكوف، الجمعة: «نرحب بالمفاوضات التي بدأت الآن في عُمان، ونتمنى أن تكون هذه المفاوضات مثمرة، تساعد على تخفيف حدة التوترات في المنطقة»، مضيفاً «بالطبع، نود أن نرى ضبط النفس من جانب جميع الدول المعنية».


بدورها، أكدت الصين، اليوم، دعمها لإيران في الدفاع عن مصالحها، معلنة معارضتها لما وصفته بالتنمّر أحادي الجانب، وذلك بالتزامن مع انعقاد محادثات بين طهران وواشنطن في عمان.


وأكدت الخارجية الصينية في بيان أن بكين تدعم إيران في الحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها وكرامتها الوطنية وحقوقها المشروعة ومصالحها.


وكان نائب وزير الخارجية الصيني مياو ديو، قد عقد مع نظيره الإيراني كاظم غريب أبادي أمس في بكين اجتماعاً استعرض خلاله الدبلوماسي الإيراني الوضع الداخلي في بلاده.