Russia welcomed the negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Oman today (Friday), expressing hope through Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that these negotiations will be fruitful and help to ease tensions.



Peskov stated on Friday: "We welcome the negotiations that have just begun in Oman, and we hope that these negotiations will be fruitful and help to alleviate tensions in the region," adding, "Of course, we would like to see restraint from all parties involved."



For its part, China confirmed today its support for Iran in defending its interests, announcing its opposition to what it described as unilateral bullying, coinciding with the ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that Beijing supports Iran in maintaining its sovereignty, security, national dignity, legitimate rights, and interests.



Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Miao Diao held a meeting yesterday in Beijing with his Iranian counterpart Kazem Gharib Abadi, during which the Iranian diplomat reviewed the internal situation in his country.