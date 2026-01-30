أعلنت المحكمة العليا في بنما إلغاء امتياز «سي كي هاتشيسون»، التي تتخذ من هونغ كونغ مقراً لها بتشغيل الموانئ في قناة بنما، في حكم يقوض النفوذ الصيني على الممر المائي العالمي.

وكانت الشركة تتولى تشغيل ميناءي «بالبوا» على ساحل المحيط الهادئ و«كريستوبال» على ساحل المحيط الأطلسي، وهما الميناءان الرئيسيان للحاويات في مدخلي قناة بنما الاستراتيجية.

وأكدت المحكمة، في بيان رسمي قصير، أن القانون رقم 5 لعام 1997 وتعديلاته والتمديد التلقائي للعقد لمدة 25 عاماً إضافية في 2021، كلها غير دستورية، مما يبطل الامتياز الذي كانت الشركة تمارسه منذ تسعينيات القرن الماضي.

انتصار أمريكي.. بنما تلغي اتفاق تشغيل موانيها من شركة صينية

ويُعد الميناءان اللذان يتعاملان مع نسبة كبيرة من حركة الحاويات العابرة للقناة من أهم نقاط السيطرة اللوجستية على الممر المائي الذي يمر عبره نحو 6% من التجارة البحرية العالمية.

على الرغم من أن قناة بنما نفسها تدار حصرياً من قبل هيئة قناة بنما الحكومية، إلا أن تشغيل الموانئ المجاورة يمنح تأثيراً كبيراً على سلاسل التوريد والرسوم والأولويات.

وكانت الشركة بدأت عملياتها في الميناءين عام 1997 بموجب عقد أولي، وفي 2021 تم تمديده تلقائياً لـ25 عاماً إضافية، وفي 2025، أجرت دائرة المراقبة المالية في بنما تدقيقاً كشف مخالفات جسيمة، منها تقديرات بأن الدولة خسرت أكثر من 1.3 مليار دولار من الإيرادات الضريبية والرسوم بسبب شروط العقد غير المنصفة وعدم الحصول على الموافقات اللازمة.

وأعلنت الشركة رفضها للحكم ووصفته بـ«عدم وجود أساس قانوني»، محتفظة بحقها في اللجوء إلى السبل القانونية الأخرى، في حين ردت الصين رسمياً يوم الجمعة بأنها ستتخذ «كل الإجراءات الضرورية» لحماية حقوق ومصالح شركاتها.

القرار يُنظر إليه على نطاق واسع ضربةً قويةً للنفوذ الاقتصادي الصيني في المنطقة، خصوصاً في ظل التوترات الأمريكية-الصينية والتصريحات المتكررة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حول «استعادة السيطرة» على القناة ومنع أي تأثير صيني عليها.