انتصار أمريكي.. بنما تلغي اتفاق تشغيل موانيها من شركة صينية

أعلنت المحكمة العليا في بنما إلغاء امتياز «سي كي هاتشيسون»، التي تتخذ من هونغ كونغ مقراً لها بتشغيل الموانئ في قناة بنما، في حكم يقوض النفوذ الصيني على الممر المائي العالمي.
وكانت الشركة تتولى تشغيل ميناءي «بالبوا» على ساحل المحيط الهادئ و«كريستوبال» على ساحل المحيط الأطلسي، وهما الميناءان الرئيسيان للحاويات في مدخلي قناة بنما الاستراتيجية.
وأكدت المحكمة، في بيان رسمي قصير، أن القانون رقم 5 لعام 1997 وتعديلاته والتمديد التلقائي للعقد لمدة 25 عاماً إضافية في 2021، كلها غير دستورية، مما يبطل الامتياز الذي كانت الشركة تمارسه منذ تسعينيات القرن الماضي.
ويُعد الميناءان اللذان يتعاملان مع نسبة كبيرة من حركة الحاويات العابرة للقناة من أهم نقاط السيطرة اللوجستية على الممر المائي الذي يمر عبره نحو 6% من التجارة البحرية العالمية.
على الرغم من أن قناة بنما نفسها تدار حصرياً من قبل هيئة قناة بنما الحكومية، إلا أن تشغيل الموانئ المجاورة يمنح تأثيراً كبيراً على سلاسل التوريد والرسوم والأولويات.
وكانت الشركة بدأت عملياتها في الميناءين عام 1997 بموجب عقد أولي، وفي 2021 تم تمديده تلقائياً لـ25 عاماً إضافية، وفي 2025، أجرت دائرة المراقبة المالية في بنما تدقيقاً كشف مخالفات جسيمة، منها تقديرات بأن الدولة خسرت أكثر من 1.3 مليار دولار من الإيرادات الضريبية والرسوم بسبب شروط العقد غير المنصفة وعدم الحصول على الموافقات اللازمة.
وأعلنت الشركة رفضها للحكم ووصفته بـ«عدم وجود أساس قانوني»، محتفظة بحقها في اللجوء إلى السبل القانونية الأخرى، في حين ردت الصين رسمياً يوم الجمعة بأنها ستتخذ «كل الإجراءات الضرورية» لحماية حقوق ومصالح شركاتها.
القرار يُنظر إليه على نطاق واسع ضربةً قويةً للنفوذ الاقتصادي الصيني في المنطقة، خصوصاً في ظل التوترات الأمريكية-الصينية والتصريحات المتكررة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حول «استعادة السيطرة» على القناة ومنع أي تأثير صيني عليها.
The Supreme Court of Panama announced the cancellation of the "CK Hutchison" concession, based in Hong Kong, to operate the ports in the Panama Canal, in a ruling that undermines Chinese influence over the global waterway.
The company was responsible for operating the "Balboa" port on the Pacific coast and the "Cristobal" port on the Atlantic coast, which are the two main container ports at the strategic entrances to the Panama Canal.
The court confirmed, in a short official statement, that Law No. 5 of 1997 and its amendments, along with the automatic extension of the contract for an additional 25 years in 2021, are all unconstitutional, thereby nullifying the concession that the company had exercised since the 1990s.
The two ports, which handle a significant portion of the container traffic passing through the canal, are considered crucial logistical control points for the waterway through which about 6% of global maritime trade passes.
Although the Panama Canal itself is exclusively managed by the Panama Canal Authority, the operation of the adjacent ports grants significant influence over supply chains, tariffs, and priorities.
The company began its operations at the two ports in 1997 under an initial contract, which was automatically extended for an additional 25 years in 2021. In 2025, the Panama Financial Supervision Authority conducted an audit that revealed serious violations, including estimates that the state lost more than $1.3 billion in tax revenues and fees due to the unfair contract terms and the lack of necessary approvals.
The company announced its rejection of the ruling, describing it as "having no legal basis," while reserving its right to pursue other legal avenues. Meanwhile, China officially responded on Friday that it would take "all necessary measures" to protect the rights and interests of its companies.
The decision is widely viewed as a significant blow to Chinese economic influence in the region, especially amid U.S.-China tensions and repeated statements from U.S. President Donald Trump about "regaining control" over the canal and preventing any Chinese influence on it.