انتصار أمريكي.. بنما تلغي اتفاق تشغيل موانيها من شركة صينية

The Supreme Court of Panama announced the cancellation of the "CK Hutchison" concession, based in Hong Kong, to operate the ports in the Panama Canal, in a ruling that undermines Chinese influence over the global waterway.

The company was responsible for operating the "Balboa" port on the Pacific coast and the "Cristobal" port on the Atlantic coast, which are the two main container ports at the strategic entrances to the Panama Canal.

The court confirmed, in a short official statement, that Law No. 5 of 1997 and its amendments, along with the automatic extension of the contract for an additional 25 years in 2021, are all unconstitutional, thereby nullifying the concession that the company had exercised since the 1990s.

The two ports, which handle a significant portion of the container traffic passing through the canal, are considered crucial logistical control points for the waterway through which about 6% of global maritime trade passes.

Although the Panama Canal itself is exclusively managed by the Panama Canal Authority, the operation of the adjacent ports grants significant influence over supply chains, tariffs, and priorities.

The company began its operations at the two ports in 1997 under an initial contract, which was automatically extended for an additional 25 years in 2021. In 2025, the Panama Financial Supervision Authority conducted an audit that revealed serious violations, including estimates that the state lost more than $1.3 billion in tax revenues and fees due to the unfair contract terms and the lack of necessary approvals.

The company announced its rejection of the ruling, describing it as "having no legal basis," while reserving its right to pursue other legal avenues. Meanwhile, China officially responded on Friday that it would take "all necessary measures" to protect the rights and interests of its companies.

The decision is widely viewed as a significant blow to Chinese economic influence in the region, especially amid U.S.-China tensions and repeated statements from U.S. President Donald Trump about "regaining control" over the canal and preventing any Chinese influence on it.