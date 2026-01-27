كشف الكرملين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن الملفات التي سيجرى مناقشتها بين الرئيسين الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والسوري أحمد الشرع في العاصمة موسكو (الأربعاء)، مؤكداً أنه سيجرى مناقشة آفاق العلاقات الثنائية، والوضع في الشرق الأوسط.


ووصف الكرملين في بيان، زيارة الشرع بـ«زيارة عمل»، موضحاً ان الخطة تتضمن «مناقشة وضع العلاقات الثنائية وآفاقها في مختلف المجالات، فضلاً عن الوضع الراهن في الشرق الأوسط».


والتقى بوتين والشرع في موسكو، منتصف أكتوبر الماضي، بحث الجانبان حينها عدة ملفات أهمها القواعد العسكرية الروسية في سورية.


وأكد الرئيس الروسي، حينها أن روسيا وسورية، تربطهما علاقة خاصة على مدى عقود طويلة، مشيراً إلى أن العلاقات بينهما استرشدت دائماً بمصالح الشعب السوري.


من جانبه، أكد الرئيس السوري أن بلاده تحترم جميع الاتفاقيات السابقة الموقّعة مع روسيا، مبيناً أن دمشق تحاول إعادة تعريف طبيعة العلاقات مع موسكو.


ويأتي الاجتماع المرتقب بعد أن سحبت روسيا قواتها من مطار في شمال شرق سورية، في خطوة لإنهاء وجودها العسكري في المنطقة التي تحاول حكومة دمشق السيطرة عليها من قبضة القوات الكردية.


وتنشر روسيا قوات في مطار القامشلي في شمال شرق سورية منذ عام 2019، وهو انتشار محدود نسبياً مقارنة بقاعدتها الجوية ومنشآتها البحرية على ساحل سورية المطل على البحر المتوسط، حيث يتوقع أن تبقي موسكو على انتشار قواتها هناك.