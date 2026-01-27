The Kremlin revealed today (Tuesday) the files that will be discussed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Ahmed al-Sharaa in the capital Moscow (Wednesday), confirming that the prospects for bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East will be discussed.



The Kremlin described al-Sharaa's visit in a statement as a "working visit," explaining that the plan includes "discussing the status of bilateral relations and their prospects in various fields, as well as the current situation in the Middle East."



Putin and al-Sharaa met in Moscow in mid-October, during which the two sides discussed several files, the most important of which were the Russian military bases in Syria.



The Russian president confirmed at that time that Russia and Syria have had a special relationship for decades, noting that their relations have always been guided by the interests of the Syrian people.



For his part, the Syrian president affirmed that his country respects all previous agreements signed with Russia, indicating that Damascus is trying to redefine the nature of its relations with Moscow.



The upcoming meeting comes after Russia withdrew its forces from an airport in northeastern Syria, in a move to end its military presence in the region that the Damascus government is trying to control from the grip of Kurdish forces.



Russia has deployed forces at the Qamishli airport in northeastern Syria since 2019, a relatively limited deployment compared to its airbase and naval facilities on the Syrian coast overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, where Moscow is expected to maintain its troop presence.