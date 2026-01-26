A Russian source revealed that Moscow has begun to leave its base at Qamishli Airport, confirming that it started two days ago to transfer military equipment and a number of soldiers from the base.



The source mentioned that the evacuation process is still ongoing, and the equipment being withdrawn is being transferred to the Hmeimim base in Latakia, indicating that a number of Russian advisors and soldiers remain inside the base at Qamishli Airport until the complete transfer of equipment and the mission is finalized.



Eyewitnesses reported seeing a massive Russian military convoy consisting of dozens of vehicles and armored personnel carriers traveling along the international highway connecting Tartus and the Hmeimim base, noting that the convoy was heading towards the Russian base at Hmeimim, amid tight security measures.



This step comes about a month after Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara's visit to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last October. According to matching sources, the Syrian delegation that arrived in Russia sought guarantees from Moscow not to rearm the remnants of the previous regime's forces.



Western media reported that the delegation requested Moscow's assistance in rebuilding the new Syrian army, clarifying that President Ahmad al-Shara proposed to Putin the idea of redeploying Russian police to prevent any new violations by the Israeli army.



It is worth noting that President al-Shara has repeatedly affirmed that his country will not be a source of trouble for anyone and will maintain a balanced relationship with everyone.



Al-Shara indicated that Damascus will pursue all available legal avenues to demand accountability for the former regime's president Bashar al-Assad, without entering into an expensive conflict with Russia, which is hosting him, emphasizing that engaging in a conflict with Russia now would be extremely costly for Syria and not in the country's interest.