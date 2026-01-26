كشف مصدر روسي عن بدء موسكو في مغادرة قاعدتها في مطار القامشلي، مؤكداً أنها شرعت منذ يومين، في نقل معدات عسكرية وعدد من الجنود من القاعدة.


وذكر المصدر أن عملية الإخلاء ما تزال مستمرة، والمعدات التي يتم سحبها تُنقل إلى قاعدة حميميم في اللاذقية، مبيناً أن عدداً من المستشارين والجنود الروس لا يزالون داخل القاعدة في مطار القامشلي، إلى حين الانتهاء الكامل من عملية نقل المعدات وإتمام المهمة.


وأفاد شهود عيان أنهم شاهدوا رتلاً عسكرياً روسياً ضخماً يضم عشرات الآليات والمصفحات يسلك «الأوتوستراد» الدولي الواصل بين طرطوس وقاعدة حميميم، مبينين أن الرتل مشى باتجاه القاعدة الروسية في مطار حميميم، وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد شهر تقريباً على زيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إلى روسيا ولقائه الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في أكتوبر الماضي، ووفقاً لمصادر متطابقة فإن الوفد السوري الذي وصل إلى روسيا سعى للحصول على ضمانات من موسكو بعدم إعادة تسليح بقايا قوات النظام السابق.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن الوفد طلب من موسكو مساعدة دمشق في إعادة بناء الجيش السوري الجديد، موضحة أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع طرح على بوتين فكرة إعادة نشر الشرطة الروسية لمنع أي خروقات جديدة من الجيش الإسرائيلي.


يذكر أن الرئيس الشرع أكد مراراً أن بلاده لن تكون مصدر إزعاج لأحد، وستحافظ على علاقة متوازنة مع الجميع.


وأشار الشرع إلى أن دمشق ستتبع كل الطرق القانونية المتاحة للمطالبة بمحاسبة رئيس النظام السابق بشار الأسد، دون الدخول في صراع مكلف مع روسيا التي تستضيفه، مؤكداً أن الانخراط في صراع مع روسيا الآن سيكون مكلفاً للغاية بالنسبة لسورية ولن يكون في مصلحة البلاد.