كشف مصدر روسي عن بدء موسكو في مغادرة قاعدتها في مطار القامشلي، مؤكداً أنها شرعت منذ يومين، في نقل معدات عسكرية وعدد من الجنود من القاعدة.
وذكر المصدر أن عملية الإخلاء ما تزال مستمرة، والمعدات التي يتم سحبها تُنقل إلى قاعدة حميميم في اللاذقية، مبيناً أن عدداً من المستشارين والجنود الروس لا يزالون داخل القاعدة في مطار القامشلي، إلى حين الانتهاء الكامل من عملية نقل المعدات وإتمام المهمة.
وأفاد شهود عيان أنهم شاهدوا رتلاً عسكرياً روسياً ضخماً يضم عشرات الآليات والمصفحات يسلك «الأوتوستراد» الدولي الواصل بين طرطوس وقاعدة حميميم، مبينين أن الرتل مشى باتجاه القاعدة الروسية في مطار حميميم، وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد شهر تقريباً على زيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إلى روسيا ولقائه الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في أكتوبر الماضي، ووفقاً لمصادر متطابقة فإن الوفد السوري الذي وصل إلى روسيا سعى للحصول على ضمانات من موسكو بعدم إعادة تسليح بقايا قوات النظام السابق.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن الوفد طلب من موسكو مساعدة دمشق في إعادة بناء الجيش السوري الجديد، موضحة أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع طرح على بوتين فكرة إعادة نشر الشرطة الروسية لمنع أي خروقات جديدة من الجيش الإسرائيلي.
يذكر أن الرئيس الشرع أكد مراراً أن بلاده لن تكون مصدر إزعاج لأحد، وستحافظ على علاقة متوازنة مع الجميع.
وأشار الشرع إلى أن دمشق ستتبع كل الطرق القانونية المتاحة للمطالبة بمحاسبة رئيس النظام السابق بشار الأسد، دون الدخول في صراع مكلف مع روسيا التي تستضيفه، مؤكداً أن الانخراط في صراع مع روسيا الآن سيكون مكلفاً للغاية بالنسبة لسورية ولن يكون في مصلحة البلاد.
A Russian source revealed that Moscow has begun to leave its base at Qamishli Airport, confirming that it started two days ago to transfer military equipment and a number of soldiers from the base.
The source mentioned that the evacuation process is still ongoing, and the equipment being withdrawn is being transferred to the Hmeimim base in Latakia, indicating that a number of Russian advisors and soldiers remain inside the base at Qamishli Airport until the complete transfer of equipment and the mission is finalized.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a massive Russian military convoy consisting of dozens of vehicles and armored personnel carriers traveling along the international highway connecting Tartus and the Hmeimim base, noting that the convoy was heading towards the Russian base at Hmeimim, amid tight security measures.
This step comes about a month after Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara's visit to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last October. According to matching sources, the Syrian delegation that arrived in Russia sought guarantees from Moscow not to rearm the remnants of the previous regime's forces.
Western media reported that the delegation requested Moscow's assistance in rebuilding the new Syrian army, clarifying that President Ahmad al-Shara proposed to Putin the idea of redeploying Russian police to prevent any new violations by the Israeli army.
It is worth noting that President al-Shara has repeatedly affirmed that his country will not be a source of trouble for anyone and will maintain a balanced relationship with everyone.
Al-Shara indicated that Damascus will pursue all available legal avenues to demand accountability for the former regime's president Bashar al-Assad, without entering into an expensive conflict with Russia, which is hosting him, emphasizing that engaging in a conflict with Russia now would be extremely costly for Syria and not in the country's interest.