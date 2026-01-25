تعتزم بريطانيا تشكيل جهاز شرطة وطني جديد وصفته الحكومة بـ«مكتب تحقيقات فيدرالي بريطاني»؛ بهدف تحديث عمل الشرطة والتعامل مع الإرهاب وجرائم الاحتيال المنظمة.


وذكرت الحكومة البريطانية أن القوة الجديدة ستجمع عمل الوكالة الوطنية لمكافحة الجريمة، التي تحقق في الجرائم المنظمة الخطيرة مثل تهريب المخدرات والاتجار بالبشر، مع أدوار أخرى على مستوى البلاد مثل مكافحة الإرهاب ومراقبة الطرق.


الاعتماد على الكفاءات الأمنية


وقالت وزيرة الداخلية البريطانية شابانا محمود في بيان: نموذج الشرطة الحالي تأسس لقرن مختلف، مضيفة: سنشكل جهاز شرطة جديداً، يُطلق عليه اسم «مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي البريطاني»، يعتمد على كفاءات من الطراز العالمي، وتقنيات متطورة لتعقب واعتقال المجرمين الخطرين، مشبهة ذلك بمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي.


وأوضحت شابانا محمود أن هذا التغيير سيسمح للقوات المحلية بالتركيز على التعامل مع الجرائم اليومية، مثل السرقة من المتاجر، والسلوك المعادي للمجتمع، والقبض على المجرمين في مناطقهم.


وأضافت في مقابلة مع هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (بي بي سي) أن جهاز الشرطة الوطنية لا يهدف على الإطلاق إلى توفير المال بل إلى تصميم نموذج جديد للشرطة في إنجلترا وويلز، مبينة أن نظام الشرطة الحالي معطل، وأن الهيئة الجديدة ستشكل جزءاً من سلسلة إصلاحات الشرطة في إنجلترا وويلز التي ستكشف عنها غداً (الإثنين).


وأشارت وزيرة الداخلية إلى أن ضباط الشرطة المحليين مثقلون بمهمة مكافحة الجرائم الكبرى دون تدريب كافٍ، ما يجعلهم غير قادرين على التعامل مع الجرائم اليومية مثل السرقة من المتاجر والسلوك المعادي للمجتمع، مبينة أن هناك وباء من الجرائم اليومية، مثل سرقة الهواتف والسرقة من المتاجر التي غالباً ما تمر دون عقاب.


وشددت بالقول: «ما أحاول القيام به تصميم نموذج جديد للشرطة في هذا البلد، ما يعني أننا يمكننا التعامل مع جميع تلك الجرائم اليومية ومعاقبة مرتكبيها، وأن تتمكن المجتمعات من الثقة في أن هذا النوع من المجرمين لن يتمكنوا من الإفلات من العقاب، وأن يكون لدينا جهاز شرطة وطني يمكنه ملاحقة المجرمين الدوليين والمجرمين الوطنيين الذين لا يحترمون الحدود».


ملاحقة المجرمين والإرهابيين


وقالت وزيرة الداخلية إنها ستسعى إلى توظيف مواهب جديدة من خارج القوة لتولي مناصب قيادية.


بدورها، ذكرت شبكة بي بي سي أن هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تُوصف فيها إصلاحات الشرطة بأنها «FBI بريطانيا»، ففي عام 2006 أُطلق على وكالة مكافحة الجرائم الخطيرة والمنظمة اسم «FBI بريطانيا»، لكن الحكومة الائتلافية استبدلت هذه الوكالة لاحقاً بوكالة مكافحة الجرائم الوطنية، التي أُطلق عليها مرة أخرى لقب «FBI بريطانيا».


وسيكون رئيس هذه القوة المفوض الوطني لمكافحة الجريمة أعلى ضابط في البلاد، بمجرد تعيينه، رغم أنه في الوقت الراهن يُعتبر رئيس شرطة العاصمة لندن أعلى مسؤول في مجال إنفاذ القانون في بريطانيا.


وذكرت التقارير أن إنشاء جهاز الشرطة الجديد سيشكل جزءاً من الإصلاحات الكبرى للشرطة التي من المقرر أن تكشف عنها الحكومة غداً (الإثنين)، وتصفها بأنها أكبر تغيير في الشرطة منذ أن أنشأ روبرت بيل أول قوة مهنية في عام 1829.


وتوجد 43 قوة شرطة محلية في إنجلترا وويلز، وبعضها يضطلع بأدوار وطنية، مثل شرطة لندن، المسؤولة عن مكافحة الإرهاب.