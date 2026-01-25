تعتزم بريطانيا تشكيل جهاز شرطة وطني جديد وصفته الحكومة بـ«مكتب تحقيقات فيدرالي بريطاني»؛ بهدف تحديث عمل الشرطة والتعامل مع الإرهاب وجرائم الاحتيال المنظمة.
وذكرت الحكومة البريطانية أن القوة الجديدة ستجمع عمل الوكالة الوطنية لمكافحة الجريمة، التي تحقق في الجرائم المنظمة الخطيرة مثل تهريب المخدرات والاتجار بالبشر، مع أدوار أخرى على مستوى البلاد مثل مكافحة الإرهاب ومراقبة الطرق.
الاعتماد على الكفاءات الأمنية
وقالت وزيرة الداخلية البريطانية شابانا محمود في بيان: نموذج الشرطة الحالي تأسس لقرن مختلف، مضيفة: سنشكل جهاز شرطة جديداً، يُطلق عليه اسم «مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي البريطاني»، يعتمد على كفاءات من الطراز العالمي، وتقنيات متطورة لتعقب واعتقال المجرمين الخطرين، مشبهة ذلك بمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي.
وأوضحت شابانا محمود أن هذا التغيير سيسمح للقوات المحلية بالتركيز على التعامل مع الجرائم اليومية، مثل السرقة من المتاجر، والسلوك المعادي للمجتمع، والقبض على المجرمين في مناطقهم.
وأضافت في مقابلة مع هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (بي بي سي) أن جهاز الشرطة الوطنية لا يهدف على الإطلاق إلى توفير المال بل إلى تصميم نموذج جديد للشرطة في إنجلترا وويلز، مبينة أن نظام الشرطة الحالي معطل، وأن الهيئة الجديدة ستشكل جزءاً من سلسلة إصلاحات الشرطة في إنجلترا وويلز التي ستكشف عنها غداً (الإثنين).
وأشارت وزيرة الداخلية إلى أن ضباط الشرطة المحليين مثقلون بمهمة مكافحة الجرائم الكبرى دون تدريب كافٍ، ما يجعلهم غير قادرين على التعامل مع الجرائم اليومية مثل السرقة من المتاجر والسلوك المعادي للمجتمع، مبينة أن هناك وباء من الجرائم اليومية، مثل سرقة الهواتف والسرقة من المتاجر التي غالباً ما تمر دون عقاب.
وشددت بالقول: «ما أحاول القيام به تصميم نموذج جديد للشرطة في هذا البلد، ما يعني أننا يمكننا التعامل مع جميع تلك الجرائم اليومية ومعاقبة مرتكبيها، وأن تتمكن المجتمعات من الثقة في أن هذا النوع من المجرمين لن يتمكنوا من الإفلات من العقاب، وأن يكون لدينا جهاز شرطة وطني يمكنه ملاحقة المجرمين الدوليين والمجرمين الوطنيين الذين لا يحترمون الحدود».
ملاحقة المجرمين والإرهابيين
وقالت وزيرة الداخلية إنها ستسعى إلى توظيف مواهب جديدة من خارج القوة لتولي مناصب قيادية.
بدورها، ذكرت شبكة بي بي سي أن هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تُوصف فيها إصلاحات الشرطة بأنها «FBI بريطانيا»، ففي عام 2006 أُطلق على وكالة مكافحة الجرائم الخطيرة والمنظمة اسم «FBI بريطانيا»، لكن الحكومة الائتلافية استبدلت هذه الوكالة لاحقاً بوكالة مكافحة الجرائم الوطنية، التي أُطلق عليها مرة أخرى لقب «FBI بريطانيا».
وسيكون رئيس هذه القوة المفوض الوطني لمكافحة الجريمة أعلى ضابط في البلاد، بمجرد تعيينه، رغم أنه في الوقت الراهن يُعتبر رئيس شرطة العاصمة لندن أعلى مسؤول في مجال إنفاذ القانون في بريطانيا.
وذكرت التقارير أن إنشاء جهاز الشرطة الجديد سيشكل جزءاً من الإصلاحات الكبرى للشرطة التي من المقرر أن تكشف عنها الحكومة غداً (الإثنين)، وتصفها بأنها أكبر تغيير في الشرطة منذ أن أنشأ روبرت بيل أول قوة مهنية في عام 1829.
وتوجد 43 قوة شرطة محلية في إنجلترا وويلز، وبعضها يضطلع بأدوار وطنية، مثل شرطة لندن، المسؤولة عن مكافحة الإرهاب.
Britain intends to establish a new national police force, which the government has described as a "British Federal Investigation Office"; aimed at modernizing police work and addressing terrorism and organized fraud.
The British government stated that the new force will combine the work of the National Crime Agency, which investigates serious organized crimes such as drug trafficking and human trafficking, with other national roles such as counter-terrorism and road monitoring.
Relying on Security Competencies
British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a statement: The current police model was established for a different century, adding: We will form a new police force, called the "British Federal Investigation Office," relying on world-class competencies and advanced technologies to track and arrest dangerous criminals, likening it to the American Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Shabana Mahmood explained that this change will allow local forces to focus on dealing with everyday crimes, such as shoplifting, anti-social behavior, and apprehending criminals in their areas.
She added in an interview with the BBC that the national police force is not aimed at saving money at all but at designing a new police model in England and Wales, indicating that the current police system is broken, and that the new body will be part of a series of police reforms in England and Wales that will be unveiled tomorrow (Monday).
The Home Secretary pointed out that local police officers are burdened with the task of combating major crimes without adequate training, making them unable to handle everyday crimes such as shoplifting and anti-social behavior, noting that there is an epidemic of daily crimes, such as phone thefts and shoplifting that often go unpunished.
She emphasized by saying: "What I am trying to do is design a new police model in this country, which means we can deal with all those everyday crimes and punish their perpetrators, and that communities can trust that this type of criminal will not be able to escape punishment, and that we will have a national police force that can pursue international criminals and national criminals who do not respect borders."
Pursuing Criminals and Terrorists
The Home Secretary stated that she will seek to recruit new talents from outside the force to take on leadership positions.
For its part, the BBC reported that this is not the first time police reforms have been described as "Britain's FBI"; in 2006, the Serious and Organized Crime Agency was referred to as "Britain's FBI," but the coalition government later replaced this agency with the National Crime Agency, which was again dubbed "Britain's FBI."
The head of this force, the National Crime Commissioner, will be the highest-ranking officer in the country once appointed, although currently, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London is considered the highest law enforcement official in Britain.
Reports indicated that the establishment of the new police force will be part of major police reforms that the government is set to unveil tomorrow (Monday), describing them as the biggest change in policing since Robert Peel established the first professional force in 1829.
There are 43 local police forces in England and Wales, some of which perform national roles, such as the Metropolitan Police, which is responsible for counter-terrorism.