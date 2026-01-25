Britain intends to establish a new national police force, which the government has described as a "British Federal Investigation Office"; aimed at modernizing police work and addressing terrorism and organized fraud.



The British government stated that the new force will combine the work of the National Crime Agency, which investigates serious organized crimes such as drug trafficking and human trafficking, with other national roles such as counter-terrorism and road monitoring.



Relying on Security Competencies



British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a statement: The current police model was established for a different century, adding: We will form a new police force, called the "British Federal Investigation Office," relying on world-class competencies and advanced technologies to track and arrest dangerous criminals, likening it to the American Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Shabana Mahmood explained that this change will allow local forces to focus on dealing with everyday crimes, such as shoplifting, anti-social behavior, and apprehending criminals in their areas.



She added in an interview with the BBC that the national police force is not aimed at saving money at all but at designing a new police model in England and Wales, indicating that the current police system is broken, and that the new body will be part of a series of police reforms in England and Wales that will be unveiled tomorrow (Monday).



The Home Secretary pointed out that local police officers are burdened with the task of combating major crimes without adequate training, making them unable to handle everyday crimes such as shoplifting and anti-social behavior, noting that there is an epidemic of daily crimes, such as phone thefts and shoplifting that often go unpunished.



She emphasized by saying: "What I am trying to do is design a new police model in this country, which means we can deal with all those everyday crimes and punish their perpetrators, and that communities can trust that this type of criminal will not be able to escape punishment, and that we will have a national police force that can pursue international criminals and national criminals who do not respect borders."



Pursuing Criminals and Terrorists



The Home Secretary stated that she will seek to recruit new talents from outside the force to take on leadership positions.



For its part, the BBC reported that this is not the first time police reforms have been described as "Britain's FBI"; in 2006, the Serious and Organized Crime Agency was referred to as "Britain's FBI," but the coalition government later replaced this agency with the National Crime Agency, which was again dubbed "Britain's FBI."



The head of this force, the National Crime Commissioner, will be the highest-ranking officer in the country once appointed, although currently, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London is considered the highest law enforcement official in Britain.



Reports indicated that the establishment of the new police force will be part of major police reforms that the government is set to unveil tomorrow (Monday), describing them as the biggest change in policing since Robert Peel established the first professional force in 1829.



There are 43 local police forces in England and Wales, some of which perform national roles, such as the Metropolitan Police, which is responsible for counter-terrorism.