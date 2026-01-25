Despite the announcement of a 15-day extension of the ceasefire between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), both sides exchanged accusations today (Sunday) of violating the ceasefire agreement.



The Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that the SDF targeted the entrance of the village of Al-Jamel in the countryside of Jarablus with a mortar shell from areas under its control in the city of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), confirming that no injuries occurred.



The Syrian News Channel reported that two young men were shot by the Syrian Democratic Forces, one in the city of Hasakah and the other in the village of Al-Gharqah in the countryside of Qamishli.



On the other hand, the Syrian Democratic Forces stated that despite the ceasefire extension agreement, the Syrian army is currently launching attacks on the villages of Sheikhler - Al-Shuyukh, and Zirik west of the city of Kobani, in addition to the village of Al-Jalbiyah in the southeastern part of the city, considering this a clear violation of the truce.



The Syrian Ministry of Defense had announced the extension of the ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces in all sectors of the Syrian army's operations for 15 days, starting from last night, confirming that the extension comes to support the American operation to transfer ISIS prisoners from SDF prisons to Iraq.



However, the SDF stated at that time that the agreement came through international mediation, affirming its commitment to the "agreement" and its keenness to respect the ceasefire in a way that contributes to de-escalation, protecting civilians, and creating the necessary conditions for stability.



On another note, the Operations Authority of the Syrian Arab Army announced today two humanitarian corridors to Hasakah and Ayn al-Arab, designated for delivering aid and humanitarian cases, explaining that the first corridor will be coordinated with the Hasakah Governorate on the Raqqa - Hasakah road near the village of Tal Baroud, and the second will be coordinated with the Aleppo Governorate, via the Ayn al-Arab intersection on the M4 road near the village of Nour Ali.