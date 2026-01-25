رغم إعلان تمديد الهدنة بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد) لـ15 يوماً، إلا أن الطرفين تبادلا اليوم (الأحد) الاتهامات بخرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) أن «قسد» استهدفت بقذيفة هاون، من مناطق سيطرتها في مدينة عين العرب (كوباني)، مدخل قرية الجامل في ريف جرابلس، مؤكدة عدم وقوع إصابات.


وأفادت قناة «الإخبارية السورية» بأن شابين سقطا برصاص قوات سورية الديموقراطية، أحدهما في مدينة الحسكة، والآخر في قرية الغريقة بريف القامشلي.


بالمقابل، قالت قوات سورية الديموقراطية إنه على الرغم من اتفاقية تمديد وقف إطلاق النار إلا أن الجيش السوري يشن في هذه الأثناء هجمات على قرى شيخلر ـ الشيوخ، وزيرك غربي مدينة كوباني، إضافة إلى قرية الجلبية في جنوب شرقي المدينة، معتبرة ذلك خرقاً واضحاً للهدنة.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع السورية قد أعلنت تمديد مهلة وقف إطلاق النار مع قوات سورية الديموقراطية في قطاعات عمليات الجيش السوري كافة لمدة 15 يوماً، اعتباراً من مساء أمس، مؤكدة أن التمديد يأتي لدعم العملية الأمريكية لنقل سجناء تنظيم «داعش» من سجون «قسد» إلى العراق.


غير أن «قسد» قالت حينها إن الاتفاق جاء بوساطة دولية، مؤكدة التزامها بـ«الاتفاقية» وحرصها على احترام وقف النار بما يسهم في خفض التصعيد، وحماية المدنيين، وتهيئة الظروف اللازمة للاستقرار.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش العربي السوري اليوم ممرين إنسانيين إلى الحسكة وعين العرب، مخصصين لإدخال المساعدات والحالات الإنسانية، موضحة أن الممر الأول سيكون بالتنسيق مع محافظة الحسكة على طريق الرقة – الحسكة بالقرب من قرية تل بارود، والثاني سيكون بالتنسيق مع محافظة حلب، عبر مفرق عين العرب على طريق M4 قرب قرية نور علي.