تحولت احتجاجات التنديد بمقتل مواطن على يد عناصر وكالة الهجرة والجمارك بمدينة مينيابوليس الأمريكية إلى اشتباكات عنيفة بين المتظاهرين وقوات الشرطة.


عدم تدمير المدينة


وفيما دعا مدير الشرطة المحتجين إلى الهدوء وعدم تدمير المدينة، اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رئيس بلدية مينيابوليس وحاكم ولاية مينيسوتا الديمقراطييْن بـ«التحريض على التمرد».


وكان ضباط فيدراليون من وكالة الهجرة والجمارك أطلقوا النار على رجل يبلغ من العمر (37 عاما) وقتلوه في مينيابوليس، أمس (السبت)، وأكدت السلطات المحلية أنه أمريكي يدعى أليكس بريتي.


ووقعت الحادثة وسط احتجاجات يومية واسعة تشهدها المدينة منذ حادثة إطلاق نار في 7 يناير، راحت ضحيتها الأمريكية رينيه غود (37 عاما)، عندما أطلق ضابط من وكالة الهجرة النار على سيارتها. وقُتل بريتي في مكان يبعد ميلا واحدا تقريبا من موقع مقتل غود.


وامتلأت شوارع المدينة بآلاف المتظاهرين رغم الطقس شديد البرودة وطالبوا برحيل قوات الهجرة الفدرالية، إلا أن عناصر الأمن الفيدرالي استخدموا الهراوات وقنابل الصوت لتفريق المتظاهرين واعتقلوا العشرات في محيط مطار المدينة.


إغلاق وطني شامل


وخرج محتجون إلى شوارع مدينة نيويورك، تنديدا بسقوط القتيل في مينيابوليس. وأظهرت مقاطع متداولة لافتات رفعها المشاركون كُتب عليها «مينيسوتا بدأت الأمر وحان وقت إغلاق وطني شامل»، إلى جانب شعارات تطالب بإخراج وكالة الهجرة والجمارك من كل مكان.


اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي


من جانبه، اتّهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، رئيس بلدية مينيابوليس جايكوب فراي وحاكم ولاية مينيسوتا تيم والز الديمقراطييْن بـ«التحريض على التمرد بتصريحاتهما المتغطرسة والخطيرة والمتعجرفة».


وقال في منشور على منصته تروث سوشيال: إن «الشخص المقتول في مينيسوتا كان يحمل سلاحا محشوا مع مخزنين إضافيين وكان جاهزا للاستخدام»، لافتا إلى تقارير تفيد بأن أفرادا من الشرطة لم يسمح لهم بأداء واجبهم، وأن ضباط وكالة الهجرة اضطروا لتوفير حماية لأنفسهم.


الدفاع عن النفس


وبررت وزيرة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية كريستي نويم ما وقع في مينيابوليس بأنه من باب الدفاع عن النفس خلال عملية استهدفت من وصفته بأنه مهاجر غير نظامي مطلوب.


وقالت إن مسلحا اقترب من الدورية التي حاولت أولا انتزاع مسدس فقاومها، ولذلك أطلق شرطي الرصاص خوفا على حياته وحياة زملائه، وفق تعبيرها.


بدوره، كشف قائد شرطة مينيابوليس أن «الاعتقاد السائد لديهم هو أن أكثر من عميل فيدرالي أطلقوا النار على الشخص المقتول»، وفق ما نقلت عنه شبكة «إن بي سي» تعليقا على الحادثة.


وقال والز في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إنه تواصل مع البيت الأبيض بعد حادثة إطلاق النار التي وصفها بالمروعة، داعيا الرئيس ترمب إلى إنهاء العملية الفدرالية في مينيسوتا بشكل فوري، وسحب آلاف الضباط الذين وصفهم بالعنيفين وغير المدربين.


تفعيل الحرس الوطني


ومع تصاعد التوتر في المدينة، أمر حاكم ولاية مينيسوتا بتفعيل الحرس الوطني في الولاية استجابة لطلب سلطات محلية، وفقا لوسائل إعلام أمريكية.


وأعلنه زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي تشاك شومر، أنه سيصوت بالرفض على مشروع قانون الإنفاق الخاص بوزارة الأمن الداخلي.


ووصف أحداث ولاية مينيسوتا بأنها مروعة وغير مقبولة في أي مدينة أمريكية أخرى، لافتا إلى أن مشروع قانون الإنفاق غيرُ قادر على كبح ما وصفه بانتهاكات وكالة إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والجمارك.