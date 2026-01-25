The protests condemning the killing of a citizen by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis, USA, turned into violent clashes between demonstrators and police forces.



Do Not Destroy the City



While the police chief urged protesters to remain calm and not to destroy the city, President Donald Trump accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, both Democrats, of "inciting rebellion."



Federal officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis yesterday (Saturday), and local authorities confirmed that he was an American named Alex Bretty.



The incident occurred amid widespread daily protests in the city following a shooting incident on January 7, which resulted in the death of American Renee Good (37 years old), when an ICE officer shot at her vehicle. Bretty was killed about a mile away from the site of Good's death.



The streets of the city were filled with thousands of protesters despite the severe cold weather, demanding the removal of federal immigration forces; however, federal security personnel used batons and sound bombs to disperse the demonstrators and arrested dozens around the city airport.



Nationwide Shutdown



Protesters took to the streets of New York City to condemn the death in Minneapolis. Videos circulating showed participants holding signs that read, "Minnesota started it, and it's time for a nationwide shutdown," along with slogans calling for the removal of ICE from everywhere.



Accusations from the President



For his part, President Donald Trump accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, both Democrats, of "inciting rebellion with their arrogant, dangerous, and haughty statements."



He stated in a post on his platform Truth Social that "the person killed in Minnesota was armed with a loaded weapon with additional magazines and was ready to use it," pointing to reports that police officers were not allowed to perform their duty and that ICE officers had to provide protection for themselves.



Self-Defense



U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem justified what happened in Minneapolis as self-defense during an operation targeting what she described as a wanted undocumented immigrant.



She stated that an armed individual approached the patrol that initially attempted to seize a gun and resisted, which is why an officer fired in fear for his life and the lives of his colleagues, according to her statement.



For his part, the Minneapolis police chief revealed that "the prevailing belief among them is that more than one federal agent fired at the deceased," according to what he told NBC News regarding the incident.



Walz stated in a social media post that he contacted the White House after the horrific shooting incident, calling on President Trump to immediately end the federal operation in Minnesota and withdraw thousands of officers he described as violent and untrained.



Activating the National Guard



As tensions escalated in the city, the Governor of Minnesota ordered the activation of the National Guard in the state in response to a request from local authorities, according to U.S. media.



Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he would vote against the spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security.



He described the events in Minnesota as horrific and unacceptable in any other American city, noting that the spending bill is unable to curb what he described as abuses by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.