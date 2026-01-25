تحولت احتجاجات التنديد بمقتل مواطن على يد عناصر وكالة الهجرة والجمارك بمدينة مينيابوليس الأمريكية إلى اشتباكات عنيفة بين المتظاهرين وقوات الشرطة.
عدم تدمير المدينة
وفيما دعا مدير الشرطة المحتجين إلى الهدوء وعدم تدمير المدينة، اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رئيس بلدية مينيابوليس وحاكم ولاية مينيسوتا الديمقراطييْن بـ«التحريض على التمرد».
وكان ضباط فيدراليون من وكالة الهجرة والجمارك أطلقوا النار على رجل يبلغ من العمر (37 عاما) وقتلوه في مينيابوليس، أمس (السبت)، وأكدت السلطات المحلية أنه أمريكي يدعى أليكس بريتي.
ووقعت الحادثة وسط احتجاجات يومية واسعة تشهدها المدينة منذ حادثة إطلاق نار في 7 يناير، راحت ضحيتها الأمريكية رينيه غود (37 عاما)، عندما أطلق ضابط من وكالة الهجرة النار على سيارتها. وقُتل بريتي في مكان يبعد ميلا واحدا تقريبا من موقع مقتل غود.
وامتلأت شوارع المدينة بآلاف المتظاهرين رغم الطقس شديد البرودة وطالبوا برحيل قوات الهجرة الفدرالية، إلا أن عناصر الأمن الفيدرالي استخدموا الهراوات وقنابل الصوت لتفريق المتظاهرين واعتقلوا العشرات في محيط مطار المدينة.
إغلاق وطني شامل
وخرج محتجون إلى شوارع مدينة نيويورك، تنديدا بسقوط القتيل في مينيابوليس. وأظهرت مقاطع متداولة لافتات رفعها المشاركون كُتب عليها «مينيسوتا بدأت الأمر وحان وقت إغلاق وطني شامل»، إلى جانب شعارات تطالب بإخراج وكالة الهجرة والجمارك من كل مكان.
اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي
من جانبه، اتّهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، رئيس بلدية مينيابوليس جايكوب فراي وحاكم ولاية مينيسوتا تيم والز الديمقراطييْن بـ«التحريض على التمرد بتصريحاتهما المتغطرسة والخطيرة والمتعجرفة».
وقال في منشور على منصته تروث سوشيال: إن «الشخص المقتول في مينيسوتا كان يحمل سلاحا محشوا مع مخزنين إضافيين وكان جاهزا للاستخدام»، لافتا إلى تقارير تفيد بأن أفرادا من الشرطة لم يسمح لهم بأداء واجبهم، وأن ضباط وكالة الهجرة اضطروا لتوفير حماية لأنفسهم.
الدفاع عن النفس
وبررت وزيرة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية كريستي نويم ما وقع في مينيابوليس بأنه من باب الدفاع عن النفس خلال عملية استهدفت من وصفته بأنه مهاجر غير نظامي مطلوب.
وقالت إن مسلحا اقترب من الدورية التي حاولت أولا انتزاع مسدس فقاومها، ولذلك أطلق شرطي الرصاص خوفا على حياته وحياة زملائه، وفق تعبيرها.
بدوره، كشف قائد شرطة مينيابوليس أن «الاعتقاد السائد لديهم هو أن أكثر من عميل فيدرالي أطلقوا النار على الشخص المقتول»، وفق ما نقلت عنه شبكة «إن بي سي» تعليقا على الحادثة.
وقال والز في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إنه تواصل مع البيت الأبيض بعد حادثة إطلاق النار التي وصفها بالمروعة، داعيا الرئيس ترمب إلى إنهاء العملية الفدرالية في مينيسوتا بشكل فوري، وسحب آلاف الضباط الذين وصفهم بالعنيفين وغير المدربين.
تفعيل الحرس الوطني
ومع تصاعد التوتر في المدينة، أمر حاكم ولاية مينيسوتا بتفعيل الحرس الوطني في الولاية استجابة لطلب سلطات محلية، وفقا لوسائل إعلام أمريكية.
وأعلنه زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي تشاك شومر، أنه سيصوت بالرفض على مشروع قانون الإنفاق الخاص بوزارة الأمن الداخلي.
ووصف أحداث ولاية مينيسوتا بأنها مروعة وغير مقبولة في أي مدينة أمريكية أخرى، لافتا إلى أن مشروع قانون الإنفاق غيرُ قادر على كبح ما وصفه بانتهاكات وكالة إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والجمارك.
The protests condemning the killing of a citizen by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis, USA, turned into violent clashes between demonstrators and police forces.
Do Not Destroy the City
While the police chief urged protesters to remain calm and not to destroy the city, President Donald Trump accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, both Democrats, of "inciting rebellion."
Federal officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis yesterday (Saturday), and local authorities confirmed that he was an American named Alex Bretty.
The incident occurred amid widespread daily protests in the city following a shooting incident on January 7, which resulted in the death of American Renee Good (37 years old), when an ICE officer shot at her vehicle. Bretty was killed about a mile away from the site of Good's death.
The streets of the city were filled with thousands of protesters despite the severe cold weather, demanding the removal of federal immigration forces; however, federal security personnel used batons and sound bombs to disperse the demonstrators and arrested dozens around the city airport.
Nationwide Shutdown
Protesters took to the streets of New York City to condemn the death in Minneapolis. Videos circulating showed participants holding signs that read, "Minnesota started it, and it's time for a nationwide shutdown," along with slogans calling for the removal of ICE from everywhere.
Accusations from the President
For his part, President Donald Trump accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, both Democrats, of "inciting rebellion with their arrogant, dangerous, and haughty statements."
He stated in a post on his platform Truth Social that "the person killed in Minnesota was armed with a loaded weapon with additional magazines and was ready to use it," pointing to reports that police officers were not allowed to perform their duty and that ICE officers had to provide protection for themselves.
Self-Defense
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem justified what happened in Minneapolis as self-defense during an operation targeting what she described as a wanted undocumented immigrant.
She stated that an armed individual approached the patrol that initially attempted to seize a gun and resisted, which is why an officer fired in fear for his life and the lives of his colleagues, according to her statement.
For his part, the Minneapolis police chief revealed that "the prevailing belief among them is that more than one federal agent fired at the deceased," according to what he told NBC News regarding the incident.
Walz stated in a social media post that he contacted the White House after the horrific shooting incident, calling on President Trump to immediately end the federal operation in Minnesota and withdraw thousands of officers he described as violent and untrained.
Activating the National Guard
As tensions escalated in the city, the Governor of Minnesota ordered the activation of the National Guard in the state in response to a request from local authorities, according to U.S. media.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he would vote against the spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security.
He described the events in Minnesota as horrific and unacceptable in any other American city, noting that the spending bill is unable to curb what he described as abuses by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.