Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the fate of the truce between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that there will be no extension of the agreed-upon truce so far. It denied reports that both sides had agreed to extend the ceasefire.



Meanwhile, the French news agency reported, citing three of its sources, that the Syrian government and the SDF had agreed to extend the ceasefire, which ends this evening (Saturday).



The Syrian news agency "SANA" quoted a source in the Foreign Ministry as saying, "There is no truth to what is being circulated regarding the extension of the deadline with the SDF."



No official announcement has yet been made by either party regarding the extension of the ceasefire, but two sources informed the French news agency that the extension would be for a maximum of one month.



A ceasefire has been in effect for several days as part of a broader understanding between the government and the SDF, which stipulated the continuation of discussions on the future integration of Kurdish institutions in Al-Hasakah province into government institutions after the SDF withdrew from large areas in the north and east of the country amid clashes with the Syrian government forces that have deployed in these areas.



A diplomatic source in Damascus confirmed to the French news agency that the ceasefire would be extended "for a period that could reach a month at most."



On the other hand, a Syrian government source told the agency that the agreement would likely be extended "for a month," explaining that "the completion of the transfer of ISIS detainees is one of the reasons behind the extension."



A Kurdish source familiar with the negotiations stated that the ceasefire would be extended "until a political solution satisfactory to both parties is reached."