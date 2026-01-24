تضاربت الأنباء بشأن مصير الهدنة بين الجيش السوري وقوات سورية الديمقراطية" قسد"، إذ أعلنت الخارجية السورية، أنه لن يكون هناك تمديد للهدنة المتفق عليها حتى الآن. ونفت الأنباء التي ترددت بأن الجانبين وافقا على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار.


فيما نقلت وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، عن 3 من مصادرها قولهم: إن الحكومة السورية وقوات «قسد» وافقتا على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الذي ينتهي مساء اليوم (السبت).


ونقلت وكالة «سانا» السورية للأنباء عن مصدر في وزارة الخارجية قوله «لا صحة لما يتم تداوله بشأن تمديد المهلة مع قسد».


ولم يصدر أي إعلان رسمي من الطرفين بعد بشأن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، لكن مصدرين أفادا وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية بأن التمديد سيكون لشهر كحد أقصى.


ويسري منذ عدة أيام وقف لإطلاق النار في إطار تفاهم أوسع بين الحكومة و«قسد» نصّ على استكمال البحث في مستقبل دمج المؤسسات الكردية في محافظة الحسكة، في إطار المؤسسات الحكومية بعد انسحاب قوات سورية الديمقراطية من مناطق واسعة في شمال البلاد وشرقها على وقع مواجهة بينها وبين القوات الحكومية السورية التي انتشرت في هذه المناطق.


وأكد مصدر دبلوماسي في دمشق لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية تمديد وقف إطلاق النار «لمهلة قد تصل إلى شهر في حد أقصى».


من جهة أخرى، قال مصدر حكومي سوري للوكالة إن الاتفاق سيمدد «غالباً لمدة شهر»، موضحاً أن «إتمام عملية نقل معتقلي تنظيم داعش أحد الأسباب خلف التمديد».


فيما أفاد مصدر كردي مطلع على المفاوضات بأن مهلة وقف إطلاق النار ستُمدّد «إلى حين الوصول لحل سياسي يرضي الطرفين».