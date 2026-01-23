سيطرت السلطات السورية على سجن الأقطان في الرقة شمال شرق سورية، بعد انسحاب قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد».


ونقلت وكالة «سانا» السورية للأنباء، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن وزارة الداخلية قولها: «تسلمت إدارة السجون والإصلاحيات في الوزارة أخيراً سجن الأقطان في محافظة الرقة، والذي كان تحت ⁠سيطرة ‌تنظيم قسد.. وشُكلت ⁠فرق متخصصة من إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب والجهات ⁠المختصة الأخرى لتولي مهمات حراسة السجن وتأمينه ‌وضبط الحالة الأمنية داخله».


وذكرت الوزارة أن فرقها الهندسية المختصة فككت عدداً كبيراً من العبوات الناسفة المزروعة داخل سجن الأقطان في محافظة الرقة، والتي عمدت المجموعات المسلحة التابعة لتنظيم قسد إلى زرعها قبل انسحابها من السجن وتسليمه إلى قوات الجيش، بحسب ما نشرته على حسابها في منصة «إكس».


ويضم السجن نزلاء مرتبطين بتنظيم داعش، وشهد اشتباكات في محيطه بين قوات الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية.


ويأتي انسحاب قوات سورية الديمقراطية من السجن في إطار ترتيبات تم التوصل إليها بين «قسد» ودمشق خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع. وجرى نقل عناصر «قسد» إلى مدينة عين العرب المعروفة أيضاً باسم كوباني بريف حلب.


وتخلت «قسد» في الأيام الأخيرة عن مساحات واسعة من الأراضي وانسحبت إلى مدن وقرى يشكل فيها الأكراد أكثرية في محافظة الحسكة، معقلها الأخير في شمال شرق البلاد.


وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع أعلن عن اتفاق مع قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي يشمل وقفاً لإطلاق النار ودمج القوات الكردية ضمن مؤسسات الدولة التي ستتولى مسؤولية سجناء تنظيم داعش.


ونقلت وكالة «سانا» عن الجيش قوله، إن نقل سجناء الأقطان يعد «الخطوة الأولى لتطبيق اتفاق 18 يناير (كانون الثاني)، حيث ستتسلم وزارة الداخلية السجن وتتولى إدارته».


ويُحتجز آلاف المشتبه بانتمائهم للجماعات المتطرفة وعائلاتهم، وبينهم أجانب، في سجون ومخيمات تديرها قوات سورية الديمقراطية في سورية منذ هزيمة تنظيم داعش عام 2019.


وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) الأربعاء، بدء نقل «ما يصل إلى 7000 معتقل من عناصر تنظيم داعش إلى مرافق خاضعة للسيطرة العراقية، في خطوة هدفها ضمان بقاء الإرهابيين في مرافق احتجاز آمنة».


وقالت إن 150 معتقلاً نقلوا من سجن في محافظة الحسكة (شمال شرق سوري )، بينما أكدت بغداد تسلّمها الدفعة الأولى التي تضم عراقيين وأجانب.