The Syrian authorities have taken control of the Cotton Prison in Raqqa, northeastern Syria, following the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported today (Friday) that the Ministry of Interior stated: "The prison and rehabilitation administration in the ministry has finally taken over the Cotton Prison in Raqqa province, which was under the control of the SDF organization. Specialized teams from the Counter-Terrorism Administration and other relevant authorities have been formed to undertake the tasks of guarding and securing the prison and maintaining security within it."



The ministry mentioned that its specialized engineering teams have dismantled a large number of explosive devices planted inside the Cotton Prison in Raqqa province, which armed groups affiliated with the SDF had planted before their withdrawal from the prison and its handover to the army, according to what it published on its account on the "X" platform.



The prison houses inmates linked to ISIS and has witnessed clashes in its vicinity between the Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces.



The withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces from the prison comes as part of arrangements reached between the SDF and Damascus over the weekend. SDF elements were transferred to the city of Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobani, in the Aleppo countryside.



In recent days, the SDF has relinquished vast areas of land and withdrawn to cities and villages where Kurds make up the majority in Hasakah province, its last stronghold in northeastern Syria.



Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara announced an agreement with SDF leader Mazloum Abdi that includes a ceasefire and the integration of Kurdish forces into state institutions that will take responsibility for ISIS prisoners.



SANA reported that the army stated that the transfer of Cotton Prison inmates is "the first step to implement the January 18 agreement, where the Ministry of Interior will take over the prison and manage it."



Thousands of individuals suspected of belonging to extremist groups and their families, including foreigners, have been held in prisons and camps managed by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria since the defeat of ISIS in 2019.



The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday the beginning of the transfer of "up to 7,000 detainees from ISIS to facilities under Iraqi control, in a move aimed at ensuring that terrorists remain in secure detention facilities."



It stated that 150 detainees were transferred from a prison in Hasakah province (northeastern Syria), while Baghdad confirmed the receipt of the first batch, which includes Iraqis and foreigners.