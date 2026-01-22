أعلنت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية ميتي فريديريكسن، اليوم (الخميس)، إن بلدها يرغب في مواصلة حوار بنّاء مع حلفائه بشأنغرينلاند والأمن في المنطقة القطبية الشمالية لكن في إطار احترام وحدة أراضيه.


وقالت فريديريكسن في بيان: «يمكننا أن نتفاوض على كل النواحي السياسية: الأمن والاستثمارات والاقتصاد، لكن لا يمكننا التفاوض على سيادتنا»، مبينة أن المسّ بالسيادة لم يعد مطروحاً.


وأشارت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية إلى أنها نسّقت الجهود مع حكومة غرينلاند طوال مسار المحادثات، مبنية أنها أجرت حواراً وثيقاً مع الناتو.


وأضافت: أجريت أنا شخصياً مناقشات منتظمة مع الأمين العام للناتو مارك روته، خصوصاً قبل اللقاء مع الرئيس ترمب في دافوس وبعده، موضحة أن مملكة الدنمارك ترغب في مواصلة حوار بنّاء مع حلفائها بشأن سبل تعزيز الأمن في المنطقة القطبية الشمالية، بما في ذلك من خلال القبّة الذهبية الأمريكية، شريطة أن يكون ذلك في إطار احترام وحدة أراضينا.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن مشروع اتفاق مع الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) مارك روته بشأن الجزيرة الخاضعة للسيادة الدنماركية، لكن روته قال إن مسألة سيادة غرينلاند لم تطرح خلال المحادثات مع ترمب.


من جهته، حذّر المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، اليوم، من تأثير التحولات الكبيرة في السياسات الأمريكية على النظام العالمي الذي ساد طوال العقود الثلاثة الماضية.


وقال ميرتس متحدثاً أمام منتدى دافوس بسويسرا إن النظام العالمي، الذي ربما لم يكن مثالياً، يتزعزع أمام نظام جديد يستند إلى القوة، مضيفاً: أوروبا ليست تحت رحمة هذا النظام العالمي الجديد، ولديها الخيار في رسم المستقبل.


ودعا ميرتس دول القارة إلى التحلي بالواقعية في ظل الأوضاع الجديدة، وسرعة ضخ استثمارات جديدة في الصناعات الدفاعية للدفاع عن نفسها، وإلى تحويل اقتصاداتها إلى اقتصادات تنافسية، وأخيراً إلى التقارب فيما بينها ومع شركائها الدوليين.


وقال المستشار الألماني إن العالم سيكون مكاناً خطِراً للغاية إذا قام على القوة فقط؛ لأن ذلك سيصب في مصلحة الأقوى فقط.


وحول مطالب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن جزيرة غرينلاند، أوضح ميرتس أن أوروبا والولايات المتحدة يواجهان التهديد نفسه الذي تمثله روسيا في القطب الشمالي.