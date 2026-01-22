Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced today (Thursday) that her country wishes to continue a constructive dialogue with its allies regarding Greenland and security in the Arctic region, but within the framework of respecting its territorial integrity.



Frederiksen stated in a statement: “We can negotiate on all political aspects: security, investments, and the economy, but we cannot negotiate on our sovereignty,” indicating that any infringement on sovereignty is no longer up for discussion.



The Danish Prime Minister noted that she coordinated efforts with the Greenlandic government throughout the course of the talks, emphasizing that she had a close dialogue with NATO.



She added: I personally held regular discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, especially before and after the meeting with President Trump in Davos, clarifying that the Kingdom of Denmark wishes to continue a constructive dialogue with its allies regarding ways to enhance security in the Arctic region, including through the American golden dome, provided that it is within the framework of respecting our territorial integrity.



U.S. President Donald Trump had announced a draft agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding the island under Danish sovereignty, but Rutte stated that the issue of Greenland's sovereignty was not raised during the talks with Trump.



For his part, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned today of the impact of significant shifts in U.S. policies on the global system that has prevailed over the past three decades.



Merz stated while speaking at the Davos Forum in Switzerland that the global system, which may not have been ideal, is shaken before a new system based on power, adding: Europe is not at the mercy of this new global system, and it has the option to shape the future.



Merz called on the countries of the continent to be realistic in light of the new circumstances, to quickly inject new investments into the defense industries to defend themselves, to transform their economies into competitive economies, and finally to foster closer ties among themselves and with their international partners.



The German Chancellor stated that the world would be an extremely dangerous place if it were based solely on power; because that would only serve the interests of the strongest.



Regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's demands concerning Greenland, Merz clarified that Europe and the United States face the same threat posed by Russia in the Arctic.