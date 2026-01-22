The head of the legal department at the National Council of Hadhramaut, Dr. Omar Saleh Baouzir, confirmed that the sincere call made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a southern-southern dialogue represents a clear indication of the justice of the southern cause and its centrality.



Baouzir explained in statements to "Okaz" that the southern issue is not marginal as some try to portray it, praising the pioneering role that the Kingdom plays in supporting stability and enhancing opportunities for peace in Yemen.



Dialogue is an opportunity to unify the political discourse



He pointed out that the southern-southern dialogue is a necessary step in light of the complexities of the political scene and the multiplicity of southern components with divergent visions, noting that the absence of a unifying umbrella representing the southern will in all its spectra has led to an expansion of the gap of disagreements, and that dialogue represents an opportunity to unify the political discourse and prevent the imposition of solutions that do not reflect the popular will.



He emphasized that Hadhramaut, with its political, geographical, and demographic weight, demands a Hadhrami-southern dialogue that precedes any comprehensive southern dialogue, confirming that this demand is not urgent or isolationist, but rather based on political, legal, social, and cultural justifications, aiming to establish a balanced partnership that does not rely on dependency or marginalization.



He pointed out that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has played a pivotal role in supporting the stability of Hadhramaut, especially after the events that the governorate witnessed in December 2025, by supporting the establishment of professional local security institutions, away from random formations, which contributed to enhancing security and preventing a slide into internal clashes.



Development supports economic stability



Regarding the economic situation, Baouzir called for linking security stability with tangible economic reforms that contribute to improving the standard of living and alleviating the suffering of citizens, emphasizing that true stability cannot be achieved without sustainable development that benefits the people of Hadhramaut.



He stressed that any dialogue that does not ensure fair representation for Hadhramaut, Al-Mahrah, and Shabwa, and does not recognize their political and economic specificity, will be a dialogue lacking in its outcomes and effects, asserting that Hadhramaut is not a complementary number, but a foundational pillar in any comprehensive national project.



Baouzir confirmed that the Kingdom's sponsorship of the dialogue ensures the commitment of the parties to its outcomes without imposing guardianship, noting that the absence of regional and international guarantees could lead to the failure of any negotiating path.



Baouzir affirmed that the National Council of Hadhramaut expresses the aspirations of the people of the governorate through representation based on the inclusive Hadhrami identity, and works to involve various tribal, civil, and academic components in formulating a unified Hadhrami vision based on partnership, plurality, and respect for specificity.



In conclusion, Omar Baouzir, on behalf of the people of Hadhramaut, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for the sincere efforts the Kingdom is making to support Yemen and its stability, affirming Hadhramaut's keenness to enhance partnership with the Kingdom in all that contributes to achieving security, peace, and development in Yemen and the region.