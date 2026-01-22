أكد رئيس الدائرة القانونية بمجلس حضرموت الوطني الدكتور عمر صالح باوزير، أن الدعوة الصادقة التي أطلقتها المملكة العربية السعودية للحوار الجنوبي-الجنوبي تمثل دلالة واضحة على أن عدالة القضية الجنوبية ومحوريتها.


وأوضح باوزير في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ» أن قضية الجنوب ليست هامشية كما يحاول البعض تصويرها، مشيداً بالدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة في دعم الاستقرار وتعزيز فرص السلام في اليمن.


الحوار فرصة لتوحيد الخطاب السياسي


وأشار إلى أن الحوار الجنوبي-الجنوبي يُعد خطوة ضرورية في ظل تعقيدات المشهد السياسي وتعدد المكونات الجنوبية ذات الرؤى المتباينة، مشيراً إلى أن غياب مظلة جامعة تمثل الإرادة الجنوبية بمختلف أطيافها أدى إلى اتساع فجوة الخلافات، وأن الحوار يمثل فرصة لتوحيد الخطاب السياسي ومنع فرض حلول لا تعبّر عن الإرادة الشعبية.


وشدد على أن حضرموت، بما تمثله من ثقل سياسي وجغرافي وسكاني، تطالب بحوار حضرمي-جنوبي يسبق أي حوار جنوبي شامل، مؤكداً أن هذا المطلب ليس طارئاً أو انعزالياً، بل يستند إلى مبررات سياسية وقانونية واجتماعية وثقافية، ويهدف إلى ترسيخ شراكة متوازنة لا تقوم على التبعية أو التهميش.


ولفت إلى أن المملكة العربية السعودية لعبت دوراً محورياً في دعم استقرار حضرموت، لا سيما بعد الأحداث التي شهدتها المحافظة في ديسمبر 2025، من خلال دعم بناء مؤسسات أمنية محلية مهنية، بعيداً عن التشكيلات العشوائية، وهو ما أسهم في تعزيز الأمن ومنع الانزلاق إلى صدامات داخلية.


التنمية تدعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي


وفي الشأن الاقتصادي، دعا باوزير إلى ربط الاستقرار الأمني بإصلاحات اقتصادية ملموسة، تسهم في تحسين مستوى المعيشة وتخفيف معاناة المواطنين، مؤكداً أن الاستقرار الحقيقي لا يكتمل دون تنمية مستدامة تعود بالنفع على أبناء حضرموت.


وشدد على أن أي حوار لا يضمن تمثيلاً عادلاً لحضرموت والمهرة وشبوة، ولا يعترف بخصوصيتها السياسية والاقتصادية، سيكون حواراً منقوصاً في نتائجه وآثاره، مؤكداً أن حضرموت ليست رقماً مكملاً، بل ركيزة تأسيسية في أي مشروع وطني جامع.


وأكد باوزير أن رعاية المملكة للحوار تضمن التزام الأطراف بمخرجاته دون فرض وصاية، مشيراً إلى أن غياب الضمانات الإقليمية والدولية قد يؤدي إلى فشل أي مسار تفاوضي.


وأكد باوزير أن مجلس حضرموت الوطني يعبر عن تطلعات أبناء المحافظة من خلال تمثيل قائم على الهوية الحضرمية الجامعة، ويعمل على إشراك مختلف المكونات القبلية والمدنية والأكاديمية في صياغة رؤية حضرمية موحدة، تقوم على الشراكة والتعددية واحترام الخصوصية.


وفي ختام تصريحه، عبّر عمر باوزير، باسم أبناء حضرموت، عن بالغ الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على ما تبذله المملكة من جهود صادقة في دعم اليمن واستقراره، مؤكداً حرص حضرموت على تعزيز الشراكة مع المملكة في كل ما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والسلام والتنمية في اليمن والمنطقة.