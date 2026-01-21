The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli airstrikes that targeted populated Lebanese villages, affirming that they fall within a systematic aggressive policy that Israel continues to adopt, through escalating air raids that directly affect civilians, aiming to terrorize them and threaten their daily security, in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the most basic rules for protecting civilian populations.



President Aoun clarified that this repeated aggressive behavior once again reflects Israel's refusal to adhere to its commitments arising from the ceasefire agreement, and its deliberate disregard for the efforts made by the Lebanese state to control the field situation, maintain stability, and prevent the expansion of confrontation.



Aoun emphasized the Lebanese state's full commitment to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, holding Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of these attacks, and calling on the international community, particularly the parties sponsoring the agreement, to assume their legal and political responsibilities, and to take clear and effective measures to stop these violations, and put an end to the policy of impunity, ensuring the protection of civilians and safeguarding security and stability in Lebanon and the region.



In the same context, the Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam made a phone call from Davos to the Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Rudolf Haikal, during which he was briefed on the latest field developments in the south, amid the ongoing Israeli escalation.



In a related context, the Lebanese Army Command issued a statement confirming that the Israeli attacks and violations against Lebanon are ongoing, pointing to the targeting of buildings and civilian homes in several areas, the latest of which occurred in southern villages, which constitutes a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and security, the ceasefire agreement, and Resolution 1701.



The statement noted that these condemned attacks hinder the army's efforts and obstruct the completion of its plan, as well as lead to the intimidation of civilians and casualties among them, in addition to the displacement of dozens of families who lost their homes, which negatively impacts stability in the region.



These official statements come in the wake of a series of violent Israeli airstrikes carried out today (Wednesday) on several southern villages, most notably Ansar, Al-Kharayeb, Jirjoun, and Kfour, resulting in extensive material damage and causing limited displacement from some targeted areas.