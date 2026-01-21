دان الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون الغارات الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت قرى لبنانية مأهولة بالسكان، مؤكداً أنها تندرج في إطار سياسة عدوانية ممنهجة تمضي إسرائيل في اعتمادها، عبر شن غارات جوية تصعيدية تطال المدنيين مباشرة، وتعمل على ترويعهم وتهديد أمنهم اليومي، في خرق فاضح للقانون الدولي الإنساني ولأبسط قواعد حماية السكان المدنيين.
وأوضح الرئيس عون أن هذا السلوك العدواني المتكرر يعكس مجدداً رفض إسرائيل الالتزام بتعهداتها الناشئة عن اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية، واستخفافها المتعمد بالجهود التي تبذلها الدولة اللبنانية لضبط الوضع الميداني، والحفاظ على الاستقرار، ومنع توسع دائرة المواجهة.
وشدد عون على تمسك الدولة اللبنانية الكامل بسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، محملاً إسرائيل المسؤولية الكاملة عن تداعيات هذه الاعتداءات، وداعياً المجتمع الدولي، خصوصاً الجهات الراعية للاتفاق، إلى تحمل مسؤولياتها القانونية والسياسية، واتخاذ إجراءات واضحة وفاعلة لوقف هذه الانتهاكات، ووضع حد لسياسة الإفلات من المحاسبة، بما يضمن حماية المدنيين وصون الأمن والاستقرار في لبنان والمنطقة.
وفي السياق نفسه، أجرى رئيس مجلس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام من دافوس اتصالاً هاتفياً بقائد الجيش اللبناني العماد رودولف هيكل، اطلع خلاله على آخر التطورات الميدانية في الجنوب، في ظل التصعيد الإسرائيلي المتواصل.
وعلى صعيد متصل، صدر عن قيادة الجيش اللبناني بيان أكدت فيه أن الاعتداءات والانتهاكات الإسرائيلية ضد لبنان مستمرة، مشيرة إلى استهداف مبان ومنازل مدنية في عدة مناطق، كان آخرها في قرى الجنوب، ما يعد خرقاً فاضحاً لسيادة لبنان وأمنه، وللاتفاق المعقود لوقف الأعمال العدائية، وللقرار ١٧٠١.
ولفت البيان إلى أن هذه الاعتداءات المدانة تعيق جهود الجيش وتعرقل استكمال تنفيذ خطته، كما تؤدي إلى ترهيب المدنيين وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم، إضافة إلى تهجير عشرات العائلات التي فقدت منازلها، الأمر الذي ينعكس سلباً على الاستقرار في المنطقة.
وتأتي هذه المواقف الرسمية في أعقاب سلسلة غارات إسرائيلية عنيفة نفذت اليوم (الأربعاء) على عدد من القرى الجنوبية، أبرزها أنصار والخرايب وجرجوع وكفور، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية واسعة، وتسبب بحركة نزوح محدودة من بعض المناطق المستهدفة.
The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli airstrikes that targeted populated Lebanese villages, affirming that they fall within a systematic aggressive policy that Israel continues to adopt, through escalating air raids that directly affect civilians, aiming to terrorize them and threaten their daily security, in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the most basic rules for protecting civilian populations.
President Aoun clarified that this repeated aggressive behavior once again reflects Israel's refusal to adhere to its commitments arising from the ceasefire agreement, and its deliberate disregard for the efforts made by the Lebanese state to control the field situation, maintain stability, and prevent the expansion of confrontation.
Aoun emphasized the Lebanese state's full commitment to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, holding Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of these attacks, and calling on the international community, particularly the parties sponsoring the agreement, to assume their legal and political responsibilities, and to take clear and effective measures to stop these violations, and put an end to the policy of impunity, ensuring the protection of civilians and safeguarding security and stability in Lebanon and the region.
In the same context, the Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam made a phone call from Davos to the Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Rudolf Haikal, during which he was briefed on the latest field developments in the south, amid the ongoing Israeli escalation.
In a related context, the Lebanese Army Command issued a statement confirming that the Israeli attacks and violations against Lebanon are ongoing, pointing to the targeting of buildings and civilian homes in several areas, the latest of which occurred in southern villages, which constitutes a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and security, the ceasefire agreement, and Resolution 1701.
The statement noted that these condemned attacks hinder the army's efforts and obstruct the completion of its plan, as well as lead to the intimidation of civilians and casualties among them, in addition to the displacement of dozens of families who lost their homes, which negatively impacts stability in the region.
These official statements come in the wake of a series of violent Israeli airstrikes carried out today (Wednesday) on several southern villages, most notably Ansar, Al-Kharayeb, Jirjoun, and Kfour, resulting in extensive material damage and causing limited displacement from some targeted areas.