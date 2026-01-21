دان الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون الغارات الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت قرى لبنانية مأهولة بالسكان، مؤكداً أنها تندرج في إطار سياسة عدوانية ممنهجة تمضي إسرائيل في اعتمادها، عبر شن غارات جوية تصعيدية تطال المدنيين مباشرة، وتعمل على ترويعهم وتهديد أمنهم اليومي، في خرق فاضح للقانون الدولي الإنساني ولأبسط قواعد حماية السكان المدنيين.


وأوضح الرئيس عون أن هذا السلوك العدواني المتكرر يعكس مجدداً رفض إسرائيل الالتزام بتعهداتها الناشئة عن اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية، واستخفافها المتعمد بالجهود التي تبذلها الدولة اللبنانية لضبط الوضع الميداني، والحفاظ على الاستقرار، ومنع توسع دائرة المواجهة.


وشدد عون على تمسك الدولة اللبنانية الكامل بسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، محملاً إسرائيل المسؤولية الكاملة عن تداعيات هذه الاعتداءات، وداعياً المجتمع الدولي، خصوصاً الجهات الراعية للاتفاق، إلى تحمل مسؤولياتها القانونية والسياسية، واتخاذ إجراءات واضحة وفاعلة لوقف هذه الانتهاكات، ووضع حد لسياسة الإفلات من المحاسبة، بما يضمن حماية المدنيين وصون الأمن والاستقرار في لبنان والمنطقة.


وفي السياق نفسه، أجرى رئيس مجلس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام من دافوس اتصالاً هاتفياً بقائد الجيش اللبناني العماد رودولف هيكل، اطلع خلاله على آخر التطورات الميدانية في الجنوب، في ظل التصعيد الإسرائيلي المتواصل.


وعلى صعيد متصل، صدر عن قيادة الجيش اللبناني بيان أكدت فيه أن الاعتداءات والانتهاكات الإسرائيلية ضد لبنان مستمرة، مشيرة إلى استهداف مبان ومنازل مدنية في عدة مناطق، كان آخرها في قرى الجنوب، ما يعد خرقاً فاضحاً لسيادة لبنان وأمنه، وللاتفاق المعقود لوقف الأعمال العدائية، وللقرار ١٧٠١.


ولفت البيان إلى أن هذه الاعتداءات المدانة تعيق جهود الجيش وتعرقل استكمال تنفيذ خطته، كما تؤدي إلى ترهيب المدنيين وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم، إضافة إلى تهجير عشرات العائلات التي فقدت منازلها، الأمر الذي ينعكس سلباً على الاستقرار في المنطقة.


وتأتي هذه المواقف الرسمية في أعقاب سلسلة غارات إسرائيلية عنيفة نفذت اليوم (الأربعاء) على عدد من القرى الجنوبية، أبرزها أنصار والخرايب وجرجوع وكفور، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية واسعة، وتسبب بحركة نزوح محدودة من بعض المناطق المستهدفة.