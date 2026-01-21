شدد المبعوث الأمريكي إلى العراق مارك سافايا، على ضرورة المواجهة الحازمة للفساد. وقال في منشور على إكس، اليوم (الأربعاء): «إذا كان لا بدّ من إصلاح العراق، فيجب مواجهة الفساد أولاً وبحزم، معتبرا أن المليشيات مجرد عَرَض، أمّا الفساد فهو المرض».


وأضاف سافايا أنه يعرف بالتفصيل كيف يتم تمرير الأموال غير المشروعة، كاشفا أنها لا تتدفق فقط عبر المسؤولين الكبار، بل عبر طبقات من الفاعلين من المستويات الدنيا، مثل أفراد العائلة، والأصدقاء، والحراس، والسائقين، والوسطاء.


ووصف هذه الشبكة بأنها شديدة التعقيد ومبنية عن قصد، وتنشط منذ أكثر من عقدين، وقد نجحت في تجاوز القوانين، وآليات التدقيق الدولية.


واعتبر المبعوث الأمريكي أنه من خلال هذا النظام، تم تمكين المجموعات المسلحة المدعومة من إيران ماليًا وحمايتها وإبقاؤها قائمة.


ولفت سافايا إلى أن أي جهد جاد لاستقرار العراق واستعادة سيادته وتفكيك المليشيات يجب أن يبدأ بتفكيك شبكات الفساد التي تموّلها وتحميها، ووقف مصادر الأموال الفاسدة الضخمة مثل الرواتب الوهمية، والقروض الوهمية، والأصول الصورية، وإلا لن تصل البلاد إلى الهدف المنشود.


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي دعا في منشورات سابقة إلى أهمية حل قضية السلاح خارج سيطرة الدولة بشكل كامل في العراق، وصون هيبة المؤسسات الرسمية، فضلاً عن مكافحة الفساد.


واختار الرئيس الأمريكي سافايا رجل الأعمال الرائد في مجال زراعة القنّب، ذا الأصول العراقية الكلدانية، في شهر أكتوبر الماضي مبعوثا خاصا إلى العراق، مشيدا بدوره في حشد الأصوات في الانتخابات الرئاسية الأخيرة.


ويعتبر سافايا مؤسس شركة ليف آند بود (Leaf and Bud) المتخصّصة في زراعة القنّب في الأماكن المغلقة في ديترويت، كبرى مدن ولاية ميشيغن الواقعة في وسط غرب الولايات المتحدة، حسب ما أفادت وكالة فرانس برس.