The American envoy to Iraq, Mark Safaya, emphasized the necessity of a firm confrontation against corruption. He stated in a post on X today (Wednesday): "If Iraq is to be reformed, corruption must be confronted first and decisively, considering that militias are merely a symptom, while corruption is the disease."



Safaya added that he knows in detail how illicit funds are funneled, revealing that they do not only flow through high-ranking officials but also through layers of lower-level actors, such as family members, friends, guards, drivers, and intermediaries.



He described this network as highly complex and intentionally constructed, active for over two decades, and successful in circumventing laws and international auditing mechanisms.



The American envoy considered that through this system, Iran-backed armed groups have been financially empowered, protected, and kept operational.



Safaya pointed out that any serious effort for stabilizing Iraq, restoring its sovereignty, and dismantling the militias must begin with dismantling the corruption networks that fund and protect them, and stopping the massive sources of corrupt funds such as fake salaries, fictitious loans, and phantom assets; otherwise, the country will not reach its desired goal.



The American envoy had previously called in earlier posts for the importance of completely resolving the issue of weapons outside state control in Iraq, preserving the dignity of official institutions, as well as combating corruption.



In October, the American president appointed Safaya, a leading businessman in the field of cannabis cultivation with Chaldean Iraqi origins, as a special envoy to Iraq, praising his role in rallying votes in the recent presidential elections.



Safaya is considered the founder of Leaf and Bud, a company specialized in indoor cannabis cultivation in Detroit, the largest city in the state of Michigan located in the Midwest of the United States, according to the French news agency AFP.