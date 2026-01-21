U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he issued extremely strict instructions to wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it attempted to carry out threats against him, following warnings from Tehran to Washington, in which it considered any harm to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a declaration of total war.



Trump said in an interview on News Nation, part of which was broadcast yesterday (Tuesday) and will be aired in full later, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his inauguration, that the United States would respond to all of Iran if it carried out its threats.



He added, “No matter what happens, the entire country will be destroyed. I will strike them hard without a doubt. I have extremely strict instructions,” while criticizing former President Joe Biden for not responding more forcefully to Iranian threats against him during his presidency, stating that “the president should have defended me as a former president then,” adding that he would respond firmly even if the threats were directed at any American, even if he were not president.



In November 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that the FBI had thwarted an Iranian attempt to assassinate Trump just a week before the elections. The plan was disclosed days after Trump’s defeat to his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.



Relations between the United States and Iran have been extremely tense since the protests that erupted on December 28 in Iran due to the deteriorating economic situation, where the U.S. president warned against killing peaceful protesters and Iran carrying out mass executions.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would respond with everything it has if it were attacked again.



In an article published by The Wall Street Journal today (Wednesday), he stated that the violent phase of the unrest, referring to the protests that swept Iran, lasted less than 72 hours.



He recalled the 12-day war launched by Israel against Iran last June, saying, “Unlike the restraint shown by Tehran in June, our powerful armed forces have no hesitation in responding with everything they have if we are attacked again.” He added, “This is not a threat, but a reality that must be conveyed clearly, because as a diplomat and a veteran, I despise war.”



He considered that any comprehensive confrontation would certainly be fierce and would last much longer than the imaginary timelines that Israel and its proxies are trying to promote to the White House. He confirmed that the war would engulf the entire region and would have an impact on ordinary people around the world.