كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه أصدر تعليمات صارمة للغاية بمحو إيران عن وجه الأرض، إذا حاولت تنفيذ تهديدات اغتياله، بعد تحذيرات أطلقتها طهران لواشنطن اعتبرت فيها أن المساس بالمرشد علي خامنئي يمثل إعلان حرب شاملة.


وقال ترمب في مقابلة على قناة News Nation، بُث جزء منها، أمس (الثلاثاء)، على أن تُبث كاملة في وقت لاحق، بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية الأولى لتنصيبه، إن الولايات المتحدة سترد على إيران بأكملها، إذا نفذت تهديداتها.


وأضاف: «مهما حدث، ستُدمر البلاد بأكملها. سأضربهم بقوة لا محالة. لديّ تعليمات صارمة للغاية»، فيما انتقد الرئيس السابق جو بايدن لعدم رده بقوة أكبر على التهديدات الإيرانية له خلال فترة رئاسته، واعتبر أنه «كان على الرئيس أن يدافع عني كرئيس سابق حينها»، مضيفاً أنه سيرد بحزم حتى لو كانت التهديدات موجهة إلى أي أمريكي حتى لو لم يكن رئيساً.


وكانت وزارة العدل الأمريكية، أفصحت في نوفمبر من عام 2024، أن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي أحبط محاولة إيرانية لاغتيال ترمب، قبل أسبوع الانتخابات. وكشفت الخطة، بعد أيام من هزيمة ترمب لمنافسته الديمقراطية كامالا هاريس.


وتشهد العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران توتراً شديداً منذ الاحتجاجات التي اندلعت في 28 ديسمبر الماضي بإيران، بسبب تدهور الوضع الاقتصادي، إ ذ حذر الرئيس الأمريكي من قتل المتظاهرين السلميين، وتنفيذ طهران عمليات إعدام جماعية.


من جانبه، حذر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، من أن طهران سترد بكل ما تملك إذا تعرضت لهجوم مجدداً.


وقال في مقال نشرته صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن المرحلة العنيفة من الاضطرابات في إشارة إلى الاحتجاجات التي عمت إيران، استمرت أقل من 72 ساعة.


ذكّر بالحرب التي استمرت 12 يوما وشنتها إسرائيل على إيران في يونيو الماضي، قائلاً «على عكس ضبط النفس الذي أظهرته طهران في يونيو، فإن قواتنا المسلحة القوية ليس لديها أدنى تردد في الرد بكل ما تملك إذا تعرضنا لهجوم متجدد». وأضاف «هذا ليس تهديدا، بل واقع يجب نقله بوضوح، لأنني كدبلوماسي ومحارب قديم، أمقت الحرب».


واعتبر أن أي مواجهة شاملة ستكون شرسة بالتأكيد وستستمر لفترة أطول بكثير من الجداول الزمنية الخيالية التي تحاول إسرائيل ووكلاؤها ترويجها للبيت الأبيض. وأكد أن الحرب ستجتاح المنطقة بأكملها، وسيكون لها تأثير على الناس العاديين في جميع أنحاء العالم.