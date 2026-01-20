كشف تقرير حقوقي عن منظومة احتجاز خارجة عن إطار الدولة، تديرها تشكيلات مسلّحة تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المنحل، وبإشراف مباشر من ضباط في حكومة أبو ظبي، مؤكداً تعرض 763 مدنياً للاختطاف.


وذكر التقرير الصادر عن الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات وحصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منه أنه تم التحقق من إدارة هذه التشكيلات المسلحة لما لا يقل عن (25) سجنًا سريًا موزعة، منهما (9) سجون في عدن، و(4) في لحج، و(2) في الضالع، و(3) في أبين، و(3) في شبوة، فيما يوجد 3 سجون في حضرموت وسجن واحد في المهرة، في بنية احتجاز مغلقة لا تخضع لسلطة القضاء ولا لرقابة النيابة العامة، وتشكل انتهاكًا مباشرًا لسيادة الدولة ووحدانية قرارها الأمني والقضائي.


جرائم الاختطاف والإخفاء


وذكر التقرير أن الفريق الحقوقي سجل (763) جريمة اعتقال وإخفاء قسري لمواطنين يمنيين، بينهم نساء وأطفال ولاجئون أفارقة، ممن أمكن التثبت من وجودهم داخل السجون التي تديرها مليشيا المجلس الانتقالي المنحل وبإشراف مباشر من عيدروس الزبيدي وضباط من حكومة أبو ظبي.


وأفاد التقرير أن من بين هؤلاء، ما يزال (714) مدنيًا مختطفًا ومخفيًا قسرًا رهن الاحتجاز في محافظات عدن ولحج والضالع وأبين وشبوة وحضرموت والمهرة، ممن تم التحقق من هوياتهم وبياناتهم بصورة مهنية.


وتُظهر الأرقام أن الضحايا ينتمون إلى طيف واسع من الفئات المدنية، (132) سياسيًا، (49) ناشطًا، (21) إعلاميًا، (6) أطفال، (16) امرأة، (34) تربوياً، (9) من الشخصيات والوجاهات الاجتماعية، (31) داعية وخطباء المساجد، (7) أكاديميين، (22) طلابًا، (14) محاميًا وقاضيًا، (9) أطباء، (71) موظفين وإداريين، (13) من عمال النظافة والفئات الأشد تهميشًا، (32) أجانب ولاجئين أفارقة، و(18) من التجار ورجال الأعمال.


بالأرقام.. جرائم وانتهاكات «الانتقالي»


وأفصح تقرير الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات عن استمرار احتجاز (254) مدنيًا من أبناء المحافظات الشمالية على أساس مناطقي وبالهوية، بينهم: (85) من تعز، و(12) من صنعاء، و(19) ذمار، و(27) من إب، و(17) من ريمة، و(32) من عمران، و(9) من المحويت، و(12) من مأرب، و(8) من الجوف، و(7) من البيضاء، و(26)من الحديدة، في نمط يرقى إلى استهداف تمييزي ممنهج على خلفية الانتماء الجغرافي والرأي السياسي.


وذكر التقرير أن غالبية هؤلاء المدنيين جرى اعتقالهم من الطرقات العامة ووسائل النقل أثناء توجههم إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن لاستخراج وثائق وطنية (جوازات) أو للسفر والعلاج، أو من التجار والعاملين والمقيمين في المدينة منذ سنوات، دون أوامر قبض قضائية أو ضمانات إجرائية، وبصورة تتعارض صراحة مع الدستور اليمني وقانون الإجراءات الجزائية والعهد الدولي الخاص بالحقوق المدنية والسياسية.


مقابر سرية


ويوثّق التقرير كذلك وجود مقابر سرّية في محافظتي عدن وحضرموت، جرى فيها دفن ضحايا تمت تصفيتهم داخل مراكز الاحتجاز، في سياق سلوك منظّم يهدف إلى طمس الأدلة وإخفاء الجريمة، بما يشكل قتلًا خارج نطاق القانون مقترنًا بالإخفاء القسري ويُصنَّف، وفق القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان والقانون الدولي الجنائي، ضمن الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي قد ترقى إلى جرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب إذا ما تأكد طابعها الواسع والمنهجي.


كما رصدت الشبكة (37) حالة وفاة تحت التعذيب داخل سجون المجلس الانتقالي المنحل، وتم تعذيب أصحابها حتى الموت على أيدي عناصر وقيادات في هذه التشكيلات، وبإشراف مباشر من ضباط أبو ظبي.