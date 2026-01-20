A human rights report has revealed a detention system operating outside the framework of the state, managed by armed groups affiliated with the dissolved Southern Transitional Council, under the direct supervision of officers from the Abu Dhabi government, confirming that 763 civilians have been subjected to abduction.



The report issued by the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms, of which "Okaz" obtained a copy, stated that it has been verified that these armed groups manage no less than (25) secret prisons distributed as follows: (9) prisons in Aden, (4) in Lahij, (2) in Al-Dhalea, (3) in Abyan, and (3) in Shabwa, while there are 3 prisons in Hadramout and one prison in Al-Mahra, within a closed detention structure that is not subject to judicial authority or public prosecution oversight, constituting a direct violation of state sovereignty and the unity of its security and judicial decisions.



Crimes of Abduction and Enforced Disappearance



The report noted that the human rights team recorded (763) cases of arrest and enforced disappearance of Yemeni citizens, including women, children, and African refugees, whose presence in the prisons managed by the militia of the dissolved Transitional Council, under the direct supervision of Aidarus al-Zubaidi and officers from the Abu Dhabi government, has been confirmed.



The report indicated that among these, (714) civilians are still abducted and forcibly disappeared, held in detention in the provinces of Aden, Lahij, Al-Dhalea, Abyan, Shabwa, Hadramout, and Al-Mahra, whose identities and data have been professionally verified.



The figures show that the victims belong to a wide range of civilian categories: (132) politicians, (49) activists, (21) journalists, (6) children, (16) women, (34) educators, (9) social figures and dignitaries, (31) preachers and mosque speakers, (7) academics, (22) students, (14) lawyers and judges, (9) doctors, (71) employees and administrators, (13) sanitation workers and the most marginalized groups, (32) foreigners and African refugees, and (18) traders and businessmen.



By the Numbers... Crimes and Violations by the "Transitional" Council



The report from the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms disclosed the continued detention of (254) civilians from northern provinces based on regional identity, including: (85) from Taiz, (12) from Sana'a, (19) from Dhamar, (27) from Ibb, (17) from Raymah, (32) from Amran, (9) from Al-Mahwit, (12) from Marib, (8) from Al-Jawf, (7) from Al-Bayda, and (26) from Al-Hudaydah, in a pattern that amounts to systematic discriminatory targeting based on geographical affiliation and political opinion.



The report mentioned that the majority of these civilians were arrested from public roads and means of transportation while heading to the temporary capital, Aden, to obtain national documents (passports) or for travel and medical treatment, or from traders and workers who have been residing in the city for years, without judicial arrest orders or procedural guarantees, in a manner that clearly contradicts the Yemeni constitution, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.



Secret Graves



The report also documents the existence of secret graves in the provinces of Aden and Hadramout, where victims who were executed inside detention centers have been buried, in a context of organized behavior aimed at concealing evidence and hiding the crime, which constitutes extrajudicial killing coupled with enforced disappearance and is classified, according to international human rights law and international criminal law, among serious violations that could amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes if their widespread and systematic nature is confirmed.



The network also recorded (37) cases of death under torture inside the prisons of the dissolved Transitional Council, where the victims were tortured to death by elements and leaders of these formations, under the direct supervision of Abu Dhabi officers.