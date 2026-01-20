قال الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في فعالية خلال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس اليوم (الثلاثاء): «إن العالم يشهد تحولاً يبتعد فيه عن القواعد والقانون الدولي».
وأضاف ماكرون أن ما يحدث هو «تحول نحو عالم بلا قواعد، حيث يُدهس القانون الدولي بالأقدام، ويبدو أن القانون الوحيد المهم هو قانون الأقوى»، وذكر أن ما أسماها «الطموحات الإمبريالية» تعاود الظهور.
وأشار ماكرون إلى أنه «لا ينوي التحدث إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في دافوس، لأنه من غير المنطقي قبول نهج استعماري، وعلى أوروبا استخدام أدواتها عندما لا يتم احترامها».
وكشف ترمب عن رسائل تلقّاها من ماكرون، اقترح فيها عقد اجتماع في باريس بعد منتدى دافوس الاقتصادي، إضافة إلى دعوة ترمب لتناول العشاء في العاصمة الفرنسية، وفق لقطات شاشة نشرها ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال».
وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت صعّد فيه ترمب لهجته بشان غرينلاند، رابطاً بين مساعيه للسيطرة عليها وعدم فوزه بجائزة نوبل للسلام، ومهدداً بفرض رسوم جمركية واسعة على دول أوروبية إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق يسمح للولايات المتحدة بشراء الجزيرة، ورفض ترمب في مقابلة مع شبكة NBC استبعاد استخدام القوة للسيطرة على غرينلاند، مؤكداً في المقابل أن الدنمارك «غير قادرة» على حماية الجزيرة من روسيا أو الصين.
French President Emmanuel Macron said at an event during the World Economic Forum in Davos today (Tuesday): "The world is witnessing a shift away from rules and international law."
Macron added that what is happening is "a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled upon, and it seems that the only law that matters is the law of the strongest," mentioning that what he called "imperial ambitions" are re-emerging.
Macron indicated that he "does not intend to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos, as it is illogical to accept a colonial approach, and Europe must use its tools when it is not respected."
Trump revealed messages he received from Macron, in which he suggested holding a meeting in Paris after the Davos economic forum, in addition to inviting Trump to dinner in the French capital, according to screenshots shared by Trump on his platform "Truth Social."
These developments come at a time when Trump has escalated his rhetoric regarding Greenland, linking his efforts to take control of it with his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and threatening to impose broad tariffs on European countries if an agreement allowing the United States to purchase the island is not reached. Trump, in an interview with NBC, refused to rule out the use of force to take control of Greenland, asserting instead that Denmark is "incapable" of protecting the island from Russia or China.