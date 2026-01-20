French President Emmanuel Macron said at an event during the World Economic Forum in Davos today (Tuesday): "The world is witnessing a shift away from rules and international law."



Macron added that what is happening is "a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled upon, and it seems that the only law that matters is the law of the strongest," mentioning that what he called "imperial ambitions" are re-emerging.



Macron indicated that he "does not intend to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos, as it is illogical to accept a colonial approach, and Europe must use its tools when it is not respected."



Trump revealed messages he received from Macron, in which he suggested holding a meeting in Paris after the Davos economic forum, in addition to inviting Trump to dinner in the French capital, according to screenshots shared by Trump on his platform "Truth Social."



These developments come at a time when Trump has escalated his rhetoric regarding Greenland, linking his efforts to take control of it with his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and threatening to impose broad tariffs on European countries if an agreement allowing the United States to purchase the island is not reached. Trump, in an interview with NBC, refused to rule out the use of force to take control of Greenland, asserting instead that Denmark is "incapable" of protecting the island from Russia or China.