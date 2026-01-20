قال الرئيس ‌الفرنسي إيمانويل ⁠ماكرون في فعالية خلال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس اليوم (الثلاثاء): «إن العالم يشهد تحولاً يبتعد فيه عن القواعد ‌والقانون الدولي».


وأضاف ماكرون أن ما يحدث هو «تحول نحو عالم بلا قواعد، حيث يُدهس القانون الدولي ‌بالأقدام، ويبدو أن القانون الوحيد المهم هو ‌قانون الأقوى»، وذكر أن ما أسماها «الطموحات الإمبريالية» ‌تعاود الظهور.


وأشار ماكرون إلى أنه «لا ينوي التحدث إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في دافوس، لأنه من غير المنطقي قبول نهج استعماري، وعلى أوروبا استخدام أدواتها عندما لا يتم احترامها».


وكشف ترمب عن رسائل تلقّاها من ماكرون، اقترح فيها عقد اجتماع في باريس بعد منتدى دافوس الاقتصادي، إضافة إلى دعوة ترمب لتناول العشاء في العاصمة الفرنسية، وفق لقطات شاشة نشرها ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال».


وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت صعّد فيه ترمب لهجته بشان غرينلاند، رابطاً بين مساعيه للسيطرة عليها وعدم فوزه بجائزة نوبل للسلام، ومهدداً بفرض رسوم جمركية واسعة على دول أوروبية إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق يسمح للولايات المتحدة بشراء الجزيرة، ورفض ترمب في مقابلة مع شبكة NBC استبعاد استخدام القوة للسيطرة على غرينلاند، مؤكداً في المقابل أن الدنمارك «غير قادرة» على حماية الجزيرة من روسيا أو الصين.