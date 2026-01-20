في وقت تواصل فيه الحكومة اليمنية كشف تفاصيل السجون السرية التي استخدمتها القوات التابعة للإمارات ومسلحو عيدروس الزبيدي لإخفاء وتعذيب أبناء حضرموت والمهرة وشبوة، فتحت «عكاظ» أحد أكثر الملفات حساسية، والتقت بعائلات مختفين قسراً ما زال الغموض يلف مصيرهم منذ سنوات.
اختُطف من أمام المسجد
تمكنت «عكاظ» من الوصول إلى عائلة الشاب أحمد سالم با يمين، الذي اختُطف في شهر رمضان عام 2019 من أمام أحد المساجد في غيل باوزير، على يد مسلحين يتبعون قائد معسكر «كوارتز» الموالي لحكومة أبوظبي سالم عوض النموري.
وأكدت العائلة أن المسلحين رفعوا السلاح في وجه أحمد أثناء محاولته الاتصال بأسرته لإبلاغهم بأن عصابة مسلحة تحاول اعتقاله، قبل أن يتم اقتياده إلى جهة مجهولة دون أي مسوغ قانوني.
أمنية الأم تجسد المعاناة والألم
يقول أحد أشقاء المخفي قسراً:«منذ لحظة اختطاف أحمد (28 عاماً) وحتى اليوم لا نعلم عنه شيئاً. أمي تعيش عذاباً يومياً، وأمنيتها الوحيدة الآن أن تتلقى اتصالاً يخبرها بوفاته، أهون من هذا الانتظار القاتل».
وأضاف أن قائد المعسكر أقر بأن القوة التي نفذت الاختطاف تتبع له، وأبلغ الأسرة أن أحمد مطلوب للقوات التابعة لحكومة أبوظبي في مطار الريان وتم تسليمه لهم. وبعد أسبوعين، تواصلت الأسرة مع ضابط إماراتي يُدعى «أبو عبدالله»، الذي ادعى الإفراج عن أحمد في منتصف رمضان، لكنه رفض الإفصاح عن الجهة التي تسلمته أو الضابط المسؤول، قبل أن ينقطع التواصل معه نهائياً.
أبواب مغلقة وصمت مطبق
وأكد الشقيق أن الأسرة ووالده طرقوا جميع الأبواب، من قيادات موالية للزبيدي وفرج البحسني، مروراً بالأجهزة الأمنية والاستخباراتية والشرطة، دون الحصول على أي إجابة، مشيراً إلى أن الجميع رفض الحديث أو التدخل في القضية.
وأفاد بأن آخر محاولة كانت عن طريق الضابطة في الاستخبارات أمنة باحشوان التي طلبنا منها التدخل لدى الضابط في منطقة الغيل مبارك بارفعة للبحث عنه وعما إذا كان موجوداً وما هي قضيته، لكنه أجاب بالقول: «أحمد بايمين لا تكلمينا بموضوعه وتجنبي الحديث عنه».
اختفاء سائقي تاكسي
بدوره، قال والد المختطف المخفي قسراً في سجون عصابات الزبيدي التابعة لحكومة أبوظبي، توفيق أحمد محسن النسي: «ولدي توفيق وصديقه عياش عبدالله سالم النسي اختطفا من شوارع المكلا وهما سائقا تاكسي أجرة».
وأوضح النسي لـ«عكاظ» أن ابنيهما اعتُقلا من أمام شركة الكهرباء في المكلا، ونُقلا إلى مطار الريان، دون أي تهمة أو مسوغ قانوني، مؤكداً أن العائلتين تعيشان وضعاً إنسانياً مأساوياً منذ سنوات.
وأضاف بحسرة:«لا نريد سوى معرفة مصيرهم.. أحياء هم أم أموات».
100 شهادة أمام لجنة التحقيق
وكانت اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق في ادعاءات انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان قد عقدت، قبل يومين، جلسة استماع علنية جماعية في مدينة المكلا، استمعت خلالها إلى شهادات أكثر من 100 ضحية تعرضوا للاعتقال التعسفي والاختفاء القسري، ضمن تحقيقات الانتهاكات التي شهدها ساحل حضرموت منذ عام 2016.
وأكدت اللجنة أن الانتهاكات شملت الاحتجاز خارج إطار القانون، والاعتداء على الحق في الحرية والأمان الشخصي، وحرية الرأي والتعبير، في واحدة من أكثر الملفات الحقوقية خطورة وتعقيداً في اليمن.
