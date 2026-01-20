At a time when the Yemeni government continues to reveal details of the secret prisons used by forces affiliated with the UAE and the militias of Aidarus al-Zoubaidi to hide and torture the sons of Hadramout, Al-Mahra, and Shabwa, "Okaz" opened one of the most sensitive files and met with families of those forcibly disappeared, whose fate has remained shrouded in mystery for years.



Kidnapped from in front of the mosque



“Okaz” was able to reach the family of young Ahmed Salem Ba Yamin, who was kidnapped during Ramadan in 2019 from in front of a mosque in Ghayl Bawazir by armed men affiliated with the commander of the "Quartz" camp loyal to the Abu Dhabi government, Salem Awad al-Namouri.



The family confirmed that the armed men pointed their weapons at Ahmed while he was trying to contact his family to inform them that an armed gang was attempting to arrest him, before he was taken to an unknown location without any legal justification.



A mother's wish embodies suffering and pain



One of the forcibly disappeared man's brothers said: "Since the moment Ahmed (28 years old) was kidnapped until today, we have not heard anything about him. My mother lives in daily torment, and her only wish now is to receive a call informing her of his death, which would be easier than this deadly wait."



He added that the camp commander acknowledged that the force that carried out the kidnapping was under his command and informed the family that Ahmed was wanted by the forces affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government at Al-Riyan Airport and that he had been handed over to them. After two weeks, the family contacted an Emirati officer named "Abu Abdullah," who claimed that Ahmed was released in the middle of Ramadan, but he refused to disclose the entity that received him or the responsible officer, before communication with him was completely cut off.



Closed doors and complete silence



The brother confirmed that the family and their father knocked on all doors, from leaders loyal to al-Zoubaidi and Faraj al-Bahsani, passing through security and intelligence agencies and the police, without receiving any answers, noting that everyone refused to speak or intervene in the case.



He reported that the last attempt was through the officer in intelligence, Amina Bahshwan, whom we asked to intervene with the officer in the Ghayl area, Mubarak Baraf'ah, to search for him and to find out if he was present and what his case was, but he responded by saying: "Ahmed Ba Yamin, do not talk to us about him and avoid discussing him."



Disappearance of taxi drivers



For his part, the father of the forcibly disappeared kidnap victim in the prisons of al-Zoubaidi's gangs affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government, Tawfiq Ahmed Mohsen al-Nasi, said: "My son Tawfiq and his friend Ayash Abdullah Salem al-Nasi were kidnapped from the streets of Mukalla while they were taxi drivers."



Al-Nasi explained to "Okaz" that their sons were arrested in front of the electricity company in Mukalla and taken to Al-Riyan Airport without any charges or legal justification, confirming that both families have been living in a tragic humanitarian situation for years.



He added with sorrow: "We only want to know their fate... Are they alive or dead?"



100 testimonies before the investigation committee



The National Commission to Investigate Allegations of Human Rights Violations held a public collective hearing two days ago in the city of Mukalla, during which it listened to the testimonies of more than 100 victims who were subjected to arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance, as part of investigations into the violations that have occurred along the Hadramout coast since 2016.



The committee confirmed that the violations included detention outside the legal framework, assault on the right to personal freedom and security, and freedom of opinion and expression, in one of the most dangerous and complex human rights files in Yemen.