أخفقت جهود «الإطار التنسيقي» في إقناع رئيس الوزراء المنتهية ولايته محمد شياع السوداني بالتراجع عن قراره بالانسحاب من الترشح لمنصب رئيس الحكومة الجديدة، الأمر الذي وضع التحالف الحاكم في العراق أمام مأزق كبير؛ نظراً لعدم رغبة غالبية القوى المشاركة فيه أن يكون زعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي رئيساً للوزراء.
التراجع عن التعهدات
وفجر تنازل السوداني عن المنصب لمصلحة المالكي من دون إعلان رسمي مفاجأة داخل التحالف، إذ أكد مقربون من الأخير وجود تفاهم بين الرجلين مقابل حصول السوداني على خمس وزارات، بحسب ما نقله القيادي في تحالف الإعمار والتنمية بهاء الأعرجي.
ويخشى «الإطار» من انقلاب زعيم دولة القانون عليه بعد تولى رئاسة الوزراء بسبب رؤية غالبية القوى أن الضمانات التي قدمها المالكي مشكوك فيها خصوصاً أنها قدمت من شخصية عرفت سابقاً بالتراجع عن التعهدات.
وأمام هذا الواقع وجد الإطار التنسيقي نفسه أمام واحدة من أسوأ أزماته: إما تمرير مرشح تسوية للمنصب التنفيذي أو المضي نحو مزيد من التشظي. فبعد أكثر من شهرين على إعلان نتائج الانتخابات لم ينجح التحالف الحاكم في إعلان اسم رئيس الوزراء الجديد رغم أن المالكي يعد المرشح الوحيد المطروح حتى الآن بعد انسحاب السوداني.
ملفات مثيرة للجدل
خلال الأسبوعين الأخيرين بات الانقسام داخل التحالف أكثر وضوحاً بشأن طلب المالكي ولاية ثالثة وتلخص مصادر التحالف أسباب الاعتراض في ثلاث نقاط رئيسة: الشك في التزام المالكي بشروط الإطار، عدم تناسب تلك الشروط مع زعيم بحجمه داخل التحالف، وسوابق غير مشجعة في إدارته خصوصاً خلال ولايته الثانية (2010–2014).
ووضع الإطار شروطاً على من يتولى رئاسة الحكومة بينها عدم الترشح للانتخابات القادمة أو دعم أي قائمة والعودة إلى التحالف في القرارات الكبرى.
ووفق المعترضين، تستعاد ملفات مثيرة للجدل من حقبة المالكي تتعلق بشبهات فساد وصفقات تسليح وإدارة الموازنات فضلاً عن إدارة الملفين العسكري والأمني وما ترتب عليهما من تداعيات انتهت بسقوط مدن بيد تنظيم «داعش» إلى جانب اعتراضات صدرت آنذاك من المرجعية في النجف وزعيم التيار الصدري مقتدى الصدر.
لا إجماع كاملاً
وفي سياق السجالات المحيطة بترشح المالكي يستعاد ملف التحقيق الذي خضع له عام 2022 على خلفية تسريبات صوتية نسبت إليه تضمنت هجوماً على المرجعية الدينية وزعيم التيار الصدري والحشد الشعبي وقوى سياسية أخرى، ما دفع مقتدى الصدر حينها إلى مطالبته بالاعتزال السياسي.
وارتبط اسم المالكي بتسريبات وتقارير تحدثت عن استغلال المال العام لتكوين ثروة قيل إن نجله أحمد لعب دوراً في إدارتها بعدما برز اسمه خلال الولاية الثانية للمالكي (2010–2014) قبل أن يختفي عن المشهد لاحقاً لأسباب غير واضحة.
وترى قيادات في تحالف الإطار أن الواقع الحالي يمنع تحقق إجماع كامل على ترشيح المالكي ما يفتح الباب أمام خيار آخر يتمثل في الذهاب إلى «مرشح تسوية» حفاظاً على وحدة الإطار وترجح أن يكون هذا المرشح مقبولاً أولاً من الأطراف التي تضع خطوطاً حمراء على الولاية الثالثة للمالكي، فضلاً عن أن بقية قوى الإطار قد تجد نفسها مقتنعة بأنها حققت أهدافها سواء برفض استمرار السوداني أو بمنع عودة المالكي لولاية جديدة.
لكن قوى عراقية من خارج الإطار ترى أن الضغوط الخارجية قد تدفع بعض المعارضين للمالكي إلى القبول السلبي بعودته لا عن قناعة، بل تحت وطأة الأمر الواقع خصوصاً إذا واجه الإطار خطر الانقسام، ومع ذلك فإن حالة عدم اليقين لا تزال قائمة، إذ توجد أطراف داخل التحالف تواصل العمل وفق مبدأ زرع المخاوف بوصفه أحد آخر أسلحتها لمنع الاستسلام لخيار الولاية الثالثة لنوري المالكي.
The efforts of the "Coordination Framework" failed to convince the outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to retract his decision to withdraw from running for the position of the new government head, which has placed the ruling coalition in Iraq in a significant predicament; as the majority of the participating forces do not wish for the leader of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, to be the Prime Minister.
Reversing Commitments
Al-Sudani's concession of the position in favor of al-Maliki without an official announcement surprised the coalition, as close associates of the latter confirmed an understanding between the two men in exchange for al-Sudani receiving five ministries, according to what was conveyed by the leader of the Construction and Development Alliance, Baha al-Araji.
The "Coordination Framework" fears a potential betrayal from the leader of the State of Law after assuming the premiership due to the majority of forces' perception that the guarantees provided by al-Maliki are questionable, especially since they were offered by a figure known for previously reversing commitments.
Faced with this reality, the Coordination Framework found itself in one of its worst crises: either to pass a compromise candidate for the executive position or to move towards further fragmentation. After more than two months since the election results were announced, the ruling coalition has not succeeded in announcing the name of the new Prime Minister, despite al-Maliki being the only candidate proposed so far after al-Sudani's withdrawal.
Controversial Files
In the last two weeks, the division within the coalition has become more apparent regarding al-Maliki's request for a third term. Sources within the coalition summarize the reasons for the objections into three main points: doubts about al-Maliki's commitment to the Framework's conditions, the incompatibility of those conditions with a leader of his stature within the coalition, and discouraging precedents in his administration, particularly during his second term (2010–2014).
The Framework has set conditions for whoever assumes the premiership, including not running in the upcoming elections or supporting any list and returning to the coalition on major decisions.
According to the objectors, controversial files from al-Maliki's era are being revisited, related to corruption allegations, arms deals, and budget management, in addition to the management of military and security files and the repercussions that led to the fall of cities into the hands of the "ISIS" organization, alongside objections that were raised at the time from the religious authority in Najaf and the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.
No Complete Consensus
In the context of the debates surrounding al-Maliki's candidacy, the investigation file he was subjected to in 2022 is being revisited due to audio leaks attributed to him that included attacks on the religious authority, the leader of the Sadrist movement, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and other political forces, which prompted Muqtada al-Sadr at the time to call for his political retirement.
Al-Maliki's name has been associated with leaks and reports that spoke of the exploitation of public funds to amass wealth, which it is said his son Ahmed played a role in managing after his name emerged during al-Maliki's second term (2010–2014) before disappearing from the scene later for unclear reasons.
Leaders in the Framework believe that the current reality prevents a complete consensus on al-Maliki's nomination, opening the door to another option represented by going for a "compromise candidate" to preserve the unity of the Framework. They suggest that this candidate should first be acceptable to the parties that have set red lines on al-Maliki's third term, in addition to the fact that the other forces within the Framework may find themselves convinced that they have achieved their goals, either by rejecting al-Sudani's continuation or by preventing al-Maliki's return for a new term.
However, Iraqi forces outside the Framework believe that external pressures may push some of al-Maliki's opponents to passively accept his return not out of conviction, but under the weight of the reality, especially if the Framework faces the danger of division. Nevertheless, the state of uncertainty remains, as there are factions within the coalition that continue to operate under the principle of instilling fears as one of their last weapons to prevent capitulation to the option of a third term for Nouri al-Maliki.