The efforts of the "Coordination Framework" failed to convince the outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to retract his decision to withdraw from running for the position of the new government head, which has placed the ruling coalition in Iraq in a significant predicament; as the majority of the participating forces do not wish for the leader of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, to be the Prime Minister.



Reversing Commitments



Al-Sudani's concession of the position in favor of al-Maliki without an official announcement surprised the coalition, as close associates of the latter confirmed an understanding between the two men in exchange for al-Sudani receiving five ministries, according to what was conveyed by the leader of the Construction and Development Alliance, Baha al-Araji.



The "Coordination Framework" fears a potential betrayal from the leader of the State of Law after assuming the premiership due to the majority of forces' perception that the guarantees provided by al-Maliki are questionable, especially since they were offered by a figure known for previously reversing commitments.



Faced with this reality, the Coordination Framework found itself in one of its worst crises: either to pass a compromise candidate for the executive position or to move towards further fragmentation. After more than two months since the election results were announced, the ruling coalition has not succeeded in announcing the name of the new Prime Minister, despite al-Maliki being the only candidate proposed so far after al-Sudani's withdrawal.



Controversial Files



In the last two weeks, the division within the coalition has become more apparent regarding al-Maliki's request for a third term. Sources within the coalition summarize the reasons for the objections into three main points: doubts about al-Maliki's commitment to the Framework's conditions, the incompatibility of those conditions with a leader of his stature within the coalition, and discouraging precedents in his administration, particularly during his second term (2010–2014).



The Framework has set conditions for whoever assumes the premiership, including not running in the upcoming elections or supporting any list and returning to the coalition on major decisions.



According to the objectors, controversial files from al-Maliki's era are being revisited, related to corruption allegations, arms deals, and budget management, in addition to the management of military and security files and the repercussions that led to the fall of cities into the hands of the "ISIS" organization, alongside objections that were raised at the time from the religious authority in Najaf and the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.



No Complete Consensus



In the context of the debates surrounding al-Maliki's candidacy, the investigation file he was subjected to in 2022 is being revisited due to audio leaks attributed to him that included attacks on the religious authority, the leader of the Sadrist movement, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and other political forces, which prompted Muqtada al-Sadr at the time to call for his political retirement.



Al-Maliki's name has been associated with leaks and reports that spoke of the exploitation of public funds to amass wealth, which it is said his son Ahmed played a role in managing after his name emerged during al-Maliki's second term (2010–2014) before disappearing from the scene later for unclear reasons.



Leaders in the Framework believe that the current reality prevents a complete consensus on al-Maliki's nomination, opening the door to another option represented by going for a "compromise candidate" to preserve the unity of the Framework. They suggest that this candidate should first be acceptable to the parties that have set red lines on al-Maliki's third term, in addition to the fact that the other forces within the Framework may find themselves convinced that they have achieved their goals, either by rejecting al-Sudani's continuation or by preventing al-Maliki's return for a new term.



However, Iraqi forces outside the Framework believe that external pressures may push some of al-Maliki's opponents to passively accept his return not out of conviction, but under the weight of the reality, especially if the Framework faces the danger of division. Nevertheless, the state of uncertainty remains, as there are factions within the coalition that continue to operate under the principle of instilling fears as one of their last weapons to prevent capitulation to the option of a third term for Nouri al-Maliki.