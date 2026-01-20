أخفقت جهود «الإطار التنسيقي» في إقناع رئيس الوزراء المنتهية ولايته محمد شياع السوداني بالتراجع عن قراره بالانسحاب من الترشح لمنصب رئيس الحكومة الجديدة، الأمر الذي وضع التحالف الحاكم في العراق أمام مأزق كبير؛ نظراً لعدم رغبة غالبية القوى المشاركة فيه أن يكون زعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي رئيساً للوزراء.


التراجع عن التعهدات


وفجر تنازل السوداني عن المنصب لمصلحة المالكي من دون إعلان رسمي مفاجأة داخل التحالف، إذ أكد مقربون من الأخير وجود تفاهم بين الرجلين مقابل حصول السوداني على خمس وزارات، بحسب ما نقله القيادي في تحالف الإعمار والتنمية بهاء الأعرجي.


ويخشى «الإطار» من انقلاب زعيم دولة القانون عليه بعد تولى رئاسة الوزراء بسبب رؤية غالبية القوى أن الضمانات التي قدمها المالكي مشكوك فيها خصوصاً أنها قدمت من شخصية عرفت سابقاً بالتراجع عن التعهدات.


وأمام هذا الواقع وجد الإطار التنسيقي نفسه أمام واحدة من أسوأ أزماته: إما تمرير مرشح تسوية للمنصب التنفيذي أو المضي نحو مزيد من التشظي. فبعد أكثر من شهرين على إعلان نتائج الانتخابات لم ينجح التحالف الحاكم في إعلان اسم رئيس الوزراء الجديد رغم أن المالكي يعد المرشح الوحيد المطروح حتى الآن بعد انسحاب السوداني.


ملفات مثيرة للجدل


خلال الأسبوعين الأخيرين بات الانقسام داخل التحالف أكثر وضوحاً بشأن طلب المالكي ولاية ثالثة وتلخص مصادر التحالف أسباب الاعتراض في ثلاث نقاط رئيسة: الشك في التزام المالكي بشروط الإطار، عدم تناسب تلك الشروط مع زعيم بحجمه داخل التحالف، وسوابق غير مشجعة في إدارته خصوصاً خلال ولايته الثانية (2010–2014).


ووضع الإطار شروطاً على من يتولى رئاسة الحكومة بينها عدم الترشح للانتخابات القادمة أو دعم أي قائمة والعودة إلى التحالف في القرارات الكبرى.


ووفق المعترضين، تستعاد ملفات مثيرة للجدل من حقبة المالكي تتعلق بشبهات فساد وصفقات تسليح وإدارة الموازنات فضلاً عن إدارة الملفين العسكري والأمني وما ترتب عليهما من تداعيات انتهت بسقوط مدن بيد تنظيم «داعش» إلى جانب اعتراضات صدرت آنذاك من المرجعية في النجف وزعيم التيار الصدري مقتدى الصدر.


لا إجماع كاملاً


وفي سياق السجالات المحيطة بترشح المالكي يستعاد ملف التحقيق الذي خضع له عام 2022 على خلفية تسريبات صوتية نسبت إليه تضمنت هجوماً على المرجعية الدينية وزعيم التيار الصدري والحشد الشعبي وقوى سياسية أخرى، ما دفع مقتدى الصدر حينها إلى مطالبته بالاعتزال السياسي.


وارتبط اسم المالكي بتسريبات وتقارير تحدثت عن استغلال المال العام لتكوين ثروة قيل إن نجله أحمد لعب دوراً في إدارتها بعدما برز اسمه خلال الولاية الثانية للمالكي (2010–2014) قبل أن يختفي عن المشهد لاحقاً لأسباب غير واضحة.


وترى قيادات في تحالف الإطار أن الواقع الحالي يمنع تحقق إجماع كامل على ترشيح المالكي ما يفتح الباب أمام خيار آخر يتمثل في الذهاب إلى «مرشح تسوية» حفاظاً على وحدة الإطار وترجح أن يكون هذا المرشح مقبولاً أولاً من الأطراف التي تضع خطوطاً حمراء على الولاية الثالثة للمالكي، فضلاً عن أن بقية قوى الإطار قد تجد نفسها مقتنعة بأنها حققت أهدافها سواء برفض استمرار السوداني أو بمنع عودة المالكي لولاية جديدة.


لكن قوى عراقية من خارج الإطار ترى أن الضغوط الخارجية قد تدفع بعض المعارضين للمالكي إلى القبول السلبي بعودته لا عن قناعة، بل تحت وطأة الأمر الواقع خصوصاً إذا واجه الإطار خطر الانقسام، ومع ذلك فإن حالة عدم اليقين لا تزال قائمة، إذ توجد أطراف داخل التحالف تواصل العمل وفق مبدأ زرع المخاوف بوصفه أحد آخر أسلحتها لمنع الاستسلام لخيار الولاية الثالثة لنوري المالكي.