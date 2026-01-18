An Iranian official revealed a new toll of protest victims, confirming that authorities have investigated the deaths of at least 5,000 people, including around 500 security personnel.



He accused those he described as "terrorists and armed rioters" of "killing innocent Iranians." The official, who requested anonymity, stated: "Some of the fiercest clashes and the highest number of casualties were witnessed in the Iranian Kurdish regions in the northwest of the country," where Kurdish separatists are active.



The official expected that the final death toll would not rise sharply, accusing Israel and armed groups abroad of providing support and arms to those who took to the streets.



Trump has repeatedly threatened intervention and vowed to take very strong action if Iran executed protesters, but he thanked Tehran's leaders on Friday in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying they had abandoned the idea of mass executions, while Iran stated that there was no plan to execute people by hanging.



In an interview with Politico on Saturday, Trump said: "It is time to look for new leadership in Iran."



Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei blamed U.S. President Donald Trump for the protests that have swept the country for weeks, after human rights groups reported that the violent crackdown by security forces had resulted in the deaths of more than 3,000 people.



In comments that seemed to respond to Trump, Iranian media quoted Khamenei as saying: "We will not drag the country into war, but we will not allow local or international criminals to escape punishment."



Khamenei added that several thousand victims fell during the protests that swept the country, which are the worst disturbances Iran has seen in years, and he accused Iran's old enemies, the United States and Israel, of orchestrating the violence.



He pointed out that they set fires, destroyed public property, incited chaos, committed crimes, and spread serious allegations.



The independent Iranian human rights news agency, "Hrana," which is a rights organization based in Virginia, United States, reported that it has verified the deaths of 3,090 people, including 2,885 protesters, and the arrest of more than 22,000.