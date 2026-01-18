كشف مسؤول إيراني حصيلة جديدة لضحايا الاحتجاجات، مؤكدا أن السلطات تحققت في مقتل ما لايقل عن 5 آلاف شخص بينهم نحو 500 من أفراد الأمن.


واتهم من وصفهم بـ«إرهابيين ومثيري شغب مسلحين»، بـ«قتل الإيرانيين الأبرياء». وقال المسؤول، الذي طلب عدم كشف اسمه: «إن بعضاً من أعنف الاشتباكات وأعلى عدد من الضحايا شهدتها المناطق الكردية الإيرانية في شمال غرب البلاد»، حيث ينشط انفصاليون أكراد.


وتوقع المسؤول ألا يرتفع عدد الضحايا النهائي بشكل حاد، متهماً إسرائيل وجماعات مسلحة في الخارج بأنها قدمت الدعم والتسليح للذين خرجوا إلى الشوارع.


وهدد ترمب مراراً بالتدخل، وتوعد باتخاذ إجراء قوي للغاية، إذا أعدمت إيران محتجين، لكنه شكر قادة طهران، الجمعة، في منشور على منصته للتواصل تروث سوشيال، قائلاً إنهم تخلوا عن فكرة الإعدام الجماعي، فيما قالت إيران إنه لم تكن هناك خطة لإعدام الناس شنقاً.


وفي مقابلة مع مجلة بوليتيكو، السبت، قال ترمب: «حان الوقت للبحث عن قيادة جديدة في إيران».


وكان المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، ألقى السبت، بالمسؤولية على الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها البلاد على مدى أسابيع، بعد أن أفادت جماعات حقوقية بأن حملة القمع العنيفة التي شنتها قوات الأمن أودت بحياة أكثر من 3 آلاف شخص.


وفي تعليقات بدت وكأنها رد على ترمب، نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن خامنئي قوله: «لن نجر البلاد إلى الحرب، لكننا لن ندع المجرمين المحليين أو الدوليين يفلتون من العقاب».


وأضاف خامنئي، أن عدة آلاف من الضحايا سقطوا خلال الاحتجاجات التي عمت البلاد، وهي أسوأ اضطرابات تشهدها إيران منذ سنوات، واتهم أعداء إيران القدامى، الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، بتنظيم أعمال العنف.


ولفت إلى أنهم أشعلوا حرائق ودمروا ممتلكات عامة وحرضوا على الفوضى، وارتكبوا جرائم وأطلقوا افتراءات خطيرة.


وقالت وكالة أنباء نشطاء حقوق الإنسان الإيرانية المستقلة، «هرانا» وهي منظمة حقوقية مقرها ولاية فرجينيا في الولايات المتحدة، إنها تحققت من مصرع 3090 شخصاً، بينهم 2885 متظاهراً، واعتقال أكثر من 22 ألفاً.