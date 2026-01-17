حذرت الأمم المتحدة اليوم (السبت) من أزمات ثلاث: (الجفاف، وعودة اللاجئين، ونقص التمويل) تضرب أفغانستان، موضحة أن هناك تفاقما في الأمن الغذائي وتقييد الوصول إلى الخدمات الصحية والأساسية.


وقال منسق الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية في أفغانستان، أندريكا راتوات: "الأزمة السياسية التي تواجهها البلاد تدفع الملايين تجاه صعاب حادة، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة خاما برس الأفغانية"، مضيفاً: "الجفاف المطول الذي ضرب نحو 70 % من الأفغان الذين يعتمدون على الزراعة تقوض بشكل كبير الأمن الغذائي عبر البلاد".


وأشار إلى أن عودة نحو 3.5 مليون مهاجر من إيران وباكستان إلى جانب أزمة تمويلية عالمية أوسع، زادت من الضغط على عمليات المساعدة والمجتمعات الهشة بالفعل، لافتاً إلى أنه لم يتم الوفاء إلا بـ 37 % فقط من مناشدات الأمم المتحدة للتمويل الإنساني لأفغانستان، مما أدى إلى غلق 400 منشأة صحية و300 مركز تغذية على مستوى البلاد.


وتواجه أفغانستان أزمة كبيرة وغياب المساعدة الدولية بعد عقود من الصراع والانهيار الاقتصادي، فيما تحاول وكالات الإغاثة جاهدة للحفاظ على الخدمات الأساسية وسط تراجع إسهامات المانحين.


وكان تقييم مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية قد ذكر أن أفغانستان سوف تظل بين أكبر الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم في 2026، معزياً ذلك إلى غياب الأمن الغذائي والصدمات المناخية وعودة المهاجرين والاستبعاد الممنهج للنساء.