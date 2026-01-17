The White House announced on Friday the formation of a Peace Council for the Gaza Strip, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a move aimed at managing the transitional phase, promoting stability, and launching a comprehensive reconstruction process in the region. An international composition with vital files.

The statement clarified that the Peace Council includes a select group of leaders with expertise in diplomacy, development, and infrastructure, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, Mark Rowan, Ajay Banga, and Robert Gabriel. Each member will take on a specific file that includes reconstruction, capacity building, attracting investments, and securing international funding. A high representative for Gaza and an international stability force.

In the same context, the White House announced the appointment of Nikolai Mladenov as a high representative for Gaza, to serve as a direct link between the Peace Council and local authorities. The leadership of the international stability force has also been assigned to General Jasper Jeffers, who is tasked with overseeing security aspects, supporting disarmament, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Advisors for planning and daily oversight

Arieh Lightstone and Josh Greenbaum have been appointed as senior advisors to the Peace Council, responsible for strategic planning, monitoring implementation, and overseeing daily operations.

Executive Council for daily management

Concurrently, efforts are underway to establish an Executive Council for Gaza to support daily management and enhance stability and services, comprising international and regional figures, including U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Hassan Rashad, Minister Reem Al-Hashimi, and Sigrid Kaag. A U.S. commitment and international partnership. The statement emphasized the United States' full commitment to supporting this transitional framework and working in partnership with the concerned countries, Arab states, and the international community, calling on all parties to cooperate to ensure the swift and successful implementation of the plan, with additional names to be announced in the coming weeks.

The National Committee for Gaza Management: A pivotal station

The U.S. President welcomed the formation of the National Committee for Gaza Management, describing the step as a fundamental station in implementing the second phase of his comprehensive plan to end the conflict, which is based on a 20-point roadmap aimed at achieving lasting peace, sustainable stability, reconstruction, and economic prosperity.

Ali Shath appointed as head of the National Committee

According to the statement, the committee will be chaired by Dr. Ali Shath, who will oversee the restoration of essential services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life for the residents of Gaza, paving the way for establishing a sustainable governance model in the long term. The committee's work will commence from Cairo.

For his part, the head of the Palestinian National Committee for Gaza Management, Ali Shath, announced the official start of the committee's work from Cairo, confirming that its formation came as a result of broad national consensus and a mandate from the Palestinian leadership, with international and U.S. support aimed at extricating the Palestinian people from their current crisis.

Legal references and a peace roadmap.

Shath clarified that his appointment is based on solid legal and political foundations, most notably UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan, emphasizing that the committee represents a vital link between Gaza and the West Bank, paving the way for achieving an independent Palestinian state.

Transitional phase and humanitarian priority

Shath revealed that the committee includes 15 Palestinian figures who possess professionalism and moderation, with a long record in developmental and relief work within the sector, and will operate during a transitional phase extending for two years, focusing on serving the most vulnerable groups, especially women, children, and the sick. Urgent relief and restoring hope. He confirmed that the humanitarian file tops the committee's priorities at this stage, through providing urgent relief and care, working to alleviate the burden of the living crisis, and restoring hope to the children of Gaza who have suffered from the ravages of war and displacement, while committing to implementing the provisions of the peace plan.