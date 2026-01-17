أعلن البيت الأبيض، الجمعة، تشكيل مجلس السلام في قطاع غزة برئاسة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، في خطوة تهدف إلى إدارة المرحلة الانتقالية، ودفع مسار الاستقرار، وإطلاق عملية إعادة الإعمار الشاملة في القطاع.

تشكيلة دولية بملفات حيوية

وأوضح البيان أن مجلس السلام يضم نخبة من القادة ذوي الخبرة في الدبلوماسية والتنمية والبنية التحتية، من بينهم وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، وستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، وتوني بلير، ومارك روان، وأجاي بانغا، وروبرت غابرييل. وسيتولى كل عضو ملفاً محدداً يشمل إعادة الإعمار، وبناء القدرات، وجذب الاستثمارات، وتأمين التمويل الدولي.

ممثل سامٍ لغزة وقوة استقرار دولية

في الإطار ذاته، أعلن البيت الأبيض تعيين نيكولاي ملادينوف ممثلاً سامياً لغزة، ليكون حلقة وصل مباشرة بين مجلس السلام والسلطات المحلية. كما أُسندت قيادة قوة الاستقرار الدولية إلى الجنرال جاسبر جيفرز، المكلّف بالإشراف على الجوانب الأمنية، ودعم نزع السلاح، وتأمين وصول المساعدات الإنسانية ومواد إعادة الإعمار.

مستشارون للتخطيط والإشراف اليومي

وعُيّن أرييه لايتستون وجوش غرينباوم مستشارين أولين لمجلس السلام، لتولي مهمات التخطيط الإستراتيجي، ومتابعة التنفيذ، والإشراف على العمليات اليومية.

مجلس تنفيذي لإدارة الشأن اليومي

وبالتوازي، يجري العمل على إنشاء مجلس تنفيذي لغزة لدعم الإدارة اليومية وتعزيز الاستقرار والخدمات، ويضم شخصيات دولية وإقليمية، من بينهم المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، ووزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، وحسن رشاد، والوزيرة ريم الهاشمي، وسيغريد كاغ.

التزام أمريكي وشراكة دولية

وأكد البيان التزام الولايات المتحدة الكامل بدعم هذا الإطار الانتقالي، والعمل بالشراكة مع الدول المعنية والدول العربية والمجتمع الدولي، داعياً جميع الأطراف إلى التعاون لضمان التنفيذ السريع والناجح للخطة، على أن يُعلن عن أسماء إضافية خلال الأسابيع القادمة.

اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة.. محطة مفصلية

ورحب الرئيس الأمريكي بتشكيل اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة، واصفاً الخطوة بأنها محطة أساسية في تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطته الشاملة لإنهاء الصراع، التي تستند إلى خارطة طريق من 20 بنداً تهدف إلى تحقيق سلام دائم، واستقرار مستدام، وإعادة إعمار، وازدهار اقتصادي.

علي شعث رئيساً للجنة الوطنية

وبحسب البيان، ستُدار اللجنة برئاسة الدكتور علي شعث، الذي سيتولى الإشراف على استعادة الخدمات الأساسية، وإعادة بناء المؤسسات المدنية، وتحقيق الاستقرار في الحياة اليومية لسكان غزة، تمهيداً لإرساء نموذج حوكمة مستدام على المدى الطويل.

انطلاق أعمال اللجنة من القاهرة

من جهته، أعلن رئيس اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية لإدارة قطاع غزة علي شعث بدء أعمال اللجنة رسمياً من القاهرة، مؤكداً أن تشكيلها جاء ثمرة توافق وطني واسع وتفويض من القيادة الفلسطينية، وبدعم دولي وأمريكي يهدف إلى إخراج الشعب الفلسطيني من أزمته الراهنة.

مرجعيات قانونية وخارطة سلام

وأوضح شعث أن تكليفه يستند إلى أسس قانونية وسياسية متينة، أبرزها قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803، وخطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسلام المكوّنة من 20 نقطة، مشدداً على أن اللجنة تمثل حلقة وصل حيوية بين غزة والضفة الغربية، وتمهّد الطريق لتحقيق الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة.

مرحلة انتقالية وأولوية إنسانية

وكشف شعث أن اللجنة تضم 15 شخصية فلسطينية تتمتع بالمهنية والاعتدال، ولها سجل طويل في العمل التنموي والإغاثي داخل القطاع، وستعمل خلال مرحلة انتقالية تمتد لعامين، تركز فيها على خدمة الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال والمرضى.

إغاثة عاجلة وإعادة الأمل

وأكد أن الملف الإنساني يتصدر أولويات اللجنة في المرحلة الحالية، من خلال تقديم الإغاثة والرعاية العاجلة، والعمل على التخفيف من وطأة الأزمة المعيشية، وإعادة الأمل لأطفال غزة الذين عانوا من ويلات الحرب والنزوح، مع الالتزام بتنفيذ بنود خطة السلام.