اتهمت الحكومة السورية قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، بمنع المدنيين من الخروج عبر الممر الإنساني بريف حلب الشرقي، بإطلاق الرصاص لإجبارهم على العودة، وسط توترات تشهدها المنطقة.


وأوضحت وكالة الأنباء السورية«سانا»، أن المدنيين يخرجون من قرية المبعوجة التابعة لمنطقة دير حافر في ريف حلب عبر طرق فرعية وزراعية خطرة إلى مناطق سيطرة الدولة السورية، جراء مواصلة «قسد» منع الأهالي من الخروج عبر الممر الإنساني الذي أعلنت عنه هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري.


وأكد شهود عيان أن عدداً من أهالي منطقة دير حافر في ريف حلب الشرقي نزحوا إلى مركز إيواء في مدينة منبج بريف حلب بعد أن تمكنوا من الخروج من مناطق سيطرة «قسد».


من جانبها، أعلنت قوات «قسد» أنها أغلقت جميع المعابر مع مناطق الحكومة السورية في مدن الطبقة والرقة ودير الزور، حتى إشعار آخر. وأضافت، أنه يُستثنى من إغلاق هذه المعابر المنظمات الإنسانية المعتمدة، والحالات الإنسانية الطارئة.


في المقابل، اتهمت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري مجموعات من حزب العمال الكردستاني المتحالفة مع «قسد»، بمنع المدنيين من المرور عبر الممر الإنساني قرب مدينة دير حافر. وأعلنت الهيئة عن تمديد مدة الممر الإنساني ليوم آخر بنفس التوقيت يوم الجمعة من الساعة التاسعة صباحاً وحتى الساعة الخامسة مساءً.


وتوعدت باستهداف أي موقع يقوم بعرقلة مرور المدنيين. وقالت الهيئة للـ«جزيرة» إنه تم الانتهاء من كافة التحضيرات الميدانية لتأمين المنطقة.


في غضون ذلك، أفادت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع السورية للـ«جزيرة»، بأن عدداً من عناصر «قسد» أقدموا على رمي أسلحتهم والانشقاق عن «قسد» من جبهة دير حافر بريف حلب الشرقي.


وكان الجيش السوري، أعلن أن انتشار قواته إلى شرقي محافظة حلب، عقب رصده وصول مزيد من المجاميع المسلحة لقوات «قسد» وفلول النظام المخلوع إلى مناطق قرب مدينتي مسكنة ودير حافر بريف المحافظة الشرقي.