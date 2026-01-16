The Syrian government accused the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of preventing civilians from exiting through the humanitarian corridor in eastern Aleppo countryside by firing shots to force them to return, amid tensions in the region.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" clarified that civilians are leaving from the village of Al-Mabjouja, which belongs to the Deir Hafir area in the eastern Aleppo countryside, via dangerous secondary and agricultural routes to areas under the control of the Syrian state, due to the continued SDF prevention of residents from exiting through the humanitarian corridor announced by the operations authority of the Syrian army.



Eyewitnesses confirmed that a number of residents from the Deir Hafir area in eastern Aleppo have displaced to a shelter center in the city of Manbij in the Aleppo countryside after they managed to leave areas controlled by the SDF.



For its part, the SDF announced that it has closed all crossings with areas of the Syrian government in the cities of Al-Tabqa, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor until further notice. It added that humanitarian organizations recognized and emergency humanitarian cases are exempt from the closure of these crossings.



In contrast, the operations authority of the Syrian army accused groups from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) allied with the SDF of preventing civilians from passing through the humanitarian corridor near the city of Deir Hafir. The authority announced the extension of the humanitarian corridor for one more day at the same timing on Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM.



It vowed to target any site that obstructs the passage of civilians. The authority told Al-Jazeera that all field preparations to secure the area have been completed.



Meanwhile, the media and communication department in the Syrian Ministry of Defense informed Al-Jazeera that a number of SDF members had thrown down their weapons and defected from the SDF from the Deir Hafir front in eastern Aleppo.



The Syrian army announced that its forces have deployed to eastern Aleppo province after monitoring the arrival of more armed groups from the SDF and remnants of the ousted regime to areas near the cities of Maskanah and Deir Hafir in the eastern countryside of the province.