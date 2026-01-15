The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen, who oversees the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Ambassador Mohammed Al Jaber, announced that the Kingdom, under the direction of the leadership, has provided new support for the budget of the Yemeni government, aimed at disbursing salaries for state employees across all sectors.

Living Support

Al Jaber explained that the support complements a package of developmental projects and initiatives in several sectors, including providing the necessary oil derivatives to operate electricity stations, which contributes to improving the living standards of our brothers in Yemen and alleviating the daily burdens on citizens.

Economic Reforms

He emphasized that these steps come as part of supporting the efforts of the Yemeni government to implement the economic reform program, aimed at achieving financial and economic stability, and enhancing the state's ability to meet its essential commitments.

Military Salaries

In the same context, the ambassador announced the commencement of salary disbursements for all military and security forces linked to the High Military Committee by the coalition led by the Kingdom, starting from next Sunday, pointing to the direct positive impact of this on the Yemeni community and economy.

Broad Saudi Support