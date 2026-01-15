أعلن سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى اليمن المشرف على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن السفير محمد آل جابر أن المملكة قدّمت بتوجيه من القيادة دعماً جديداً لميزانية الحكومة اليمنية، يستهدف صرف رواتب موظفي الدولة في جميع القطاعات.
دعم المعيشة
وأوضح آل جابر أن الدعم يتكامل مع حزمة من المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية في عدة قطاعات، من بينها توفير المشتقات النفطية اللازمة لتشغيل محطات الكهرباء، بما يسهم في تحسين مستوى معيشة الأشقاء في اليمن وتخفيف الأعباء اليومية عن المواطنين.
إصلاحات اقتصادية
وأكد أن هذه الخطوات تأتي في إطار مساندة جهود الحكومة اليمنية لتنفيذ برنامج الإصلاحات الاقتصادية، الهادف إلى تحقيق الاستقرار المالي والاقتصادي، وتعزيز قدرة الدولة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها الأساسية.
الرواتب العسكرية
وفي السياق ذاته، أعلن السفير بدء صرف رواتب جميع القوات العسكرية والأمنية المرتبطة باللجنة العسكرية العليا من قبل التحالف بقيادة المملكة، اعتباراً من الأحد المقبل، مشيراً إلى الأثر الإيجابي المباشر لذلك على المجتمع والاقتصاد اليمني.
دعم سعودي واسع
واختتم آل جابر بالتأكيد على أن اليمن سيشهد خلال الفترة المقبلة دعماً سعودياً واسعاً، من شأنه تعزيز الاستقرار وتحفيز التعافي الاقتصادي، وترسيخ الدور المحوري للمملكة في دعم الأشقاء اليمنيين.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen, who oversees the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Ambassador Mohammed Al Jaber, announced that the Kingdom, under the direction of the leadership, has provided new support for the budget of the Yemeni government, aimed at disbursing salaries for state employees across all sectors.
Living Support
Al Jaber explained that the support complements a package of developmental projects and initiatives in several sectors, including providing the necessary oil derivatives to operate electricity stations, which contributes to improving the living standards of our brothers in Yemen and alleviating the daily burdens on citizens.
Economic Reforms
He emphasized that these steps come as part of supporting the efforts of the Yemeni government to implement the economic reform program, aimed at achieving financial and economic stability, and enhancing the state's ability to meet its essential commitments.
Military Salaries
In the same context, the ambassador announced the commencement of salary disbursements for all military and security forces linked to the High Military Committee by the coalition led by the Kingdom, starting from next Sunday, pointing to the direct positive impact of this on the Yemeni community and economy.
Broad Saudi Support
Al Jaber concluded by affirming that Yemen will witness broad Saudi support in the coming period, which will enhance stability, stimulate economic recovery, and reinforce the pivotal role of the Kingdom in supporting the Yemeni brothers.