أعلن سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى اليمن المشرف على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن السفير محمد آل جابر أن المملكة قدّمت بتوجيه من القيادة دعماً جديداً لميزانية الحكومة اليمنية، يستهدف صرف رواتب موظفي الدولة في جميع القطاعات.

دعم المعيشة

وأوضح آل جابر أن الدعم يتكامل مع حزمة من المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية في عدة قطاعات، من بينها توفير المشتقات النفطية اللازمة لتشغيل محطات الكهرباء، بما يسهم في تحسين مستوى معيشة الأشقاء في اليمن وتخفيف الأعباء اليومية عن المواطنين.

إصلاحات اقتصادية

وأكد أن هذه الخطوات تأتي في إطار مساندة جهود الحكومة اليمنية لتنفيذ برنامج الإصلاحات الاقتصادية، الهادف إلى تحقيق الاستقرار المالي والاقتصادي، وتعزيز قدرة الدولة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها الأساسية.

الرواتب العسكرية

وفي السياق ذاته، أعلن السفير بدء صرف رواتب جميع القوات العسكرية والأمنية المرتبطة باللجنة العسكرية العليا من قبل التحالف بقيادة المملكة، اعتباراً من الأحد المقبل، مشيراً إلى الأثر الإيجابي المباشر لذلك على المجتمع والاقتصاد اليمني.

دعم سعودي واسع

واختتم آل جابر بالتأكيد على أن اليمن سيشهد خلال الفترة المقبلة دعماً سعودياً واسعاً، من شأنه تعزيز الاستقرار وتحفيز التعافي الاقتصادي، وترسيخ الدور المحوري للمملكة في دعم الأشقاء اليمنيين.