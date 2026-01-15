أسقط مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني اليوم (الخميس)، عضوية فرج سالمين البحسني، لاستغلاله موقعه الدستوري لإضفاء غطاء سياسي وشرعي على تحركات عسكرية غير قانونية نفذها ما يُسمّى بالمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المنحل.


وأكد القرار الذي استند إلى دستور الجمهورية اليمنية، والمبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، وقرار إعلان نقل السلطة، وقانون القواعد المنظمة لأعمال مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وهيئة التشاور والمصالحة، والفريقين القانوني والاقتصادي، أنه ثبت إخلال عضو المجلس فرج سالمين البحسني بمبدأ المسؤولية الجماعية، ومخالفته لواجباته والتزاماته الدستورية والقانونية.


واستعرض القرار حيثيات وأسباب إسقاط العضوية، والتي منها استغلال موقعه الدستوري لإضفاء غطاء سياسي وشرعي على تحركات عسكرية غير قانونية نفذها ما يُسمّى بالمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المنحل، من خلال تبرير حشد واستقدام قوات تابعة له من خارج محافظة حضرموت، بغرض الهجوم على المحافظة والمؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية والخاصة فيها، وذلك وفقًا للتسجيل المصوّر المؤرخ في 2 ديسمبر 2025، بما يشكّل تمردًا مسلحًا خارج إطار الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية، وتحديا للقرارات السيادية الصادرة عن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، وإعاقة جهود توحيد القوات العسكرية والأمنية تحت مظلتي وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، في مخالفة صريحة لإعلان نقل السلطة واتفاق الرياض، وبما يُعد إخلالًا جسيماً بالالتزامات الدستورية المترتبة على رئيس وأعضاء مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.


كما أنه أيد الإجراءات الأحادية التي قادها المتهم الفار عيدروس الزبيدي المحال إلى النائب العام بارتكاب أفعال جسيمة تمس وحدة الدولة وسلامة أراضيها، بما في ذلك التمرد المسلح وتقويض مؤسسات الدولة في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، بما يُعد إخلالًا صريحًا بالواجبات السيادية والمسؤوليات الوطنية المترتبة على عضوية مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والإضرار بالمساعي الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد وحماية المدنيين، بما في ذلك رفض جهود التهدئة وخفض التصعيد والحوار الجنوبي، والدعوة إلى نقل تلك الجهود خارج إطار الرعاية المتوافق عليها، وإساءة استخدام الصفة الدستورية، من خلال توظيف عضويته في المجلس للإدلاء بتصريحات خارج إطار الموقف الرسمي للدولة، بما خلق التباسًا لدى الرأي العام المحلي والدولي، وألحق ضررًا بمصداقية الدولة والتزاماتها الوطنية والإقليمية والدولية.


وأشار البيان الموقع من رئيس المجلس الدكتور رشاد العليمي إلى أن مجموع هذه الأفعال مجتمعة أسهم في تقويض وحدة الصف الوطني، واستهداف مؤسسات الدولة، وتهديد أمن دول الجوار، وبما يخدم خصوم الدولة، وفي مقدمتهم جماعة الحوثييين، والتنظيمات الإرهابية المتخادمة معها.


وشدد القرار على أنه وبناءً على ثبوت حالة العجز الدائم صحياً لدى فرج سالمين البحسني الأمر الذي يمتنع معه مزاولة عمله، وقيامه باستغلال ذلك في تعطيل أعمال المجلس، والانقطاع المتكرر عن التواصل المؤسسي خلال فترات حرجة كانت الدولة تواجه فيها تصعيدًا أمنيًا خطيرًا، ولذلك تم إسقاط عضويته.


وكان مصدر مسؤول في المجلس قد وجه إنذاراً للبحسني الأسبوع الماضي لتغيبه عن العمل، لكنه ردّ بأنه على اتصال مع المجلس.