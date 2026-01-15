أسقط مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني اليوم (الخميس)، عضوية فرج سالمين البحسني، لاستغلاله موقعه الدستوري لإضفاء غطاء سياسي وشرعي على تحركات عسكرية غير قانونية نفذها ما يُسمّى بالمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المنحل.
وأكد القرار الذي استند إلى دستور الجمهورية اليمنية، والمبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، وقرار إعلان نقل السلطة، وقانون القواعد المنظمة لأعمال مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وهيئة التشاور والمصالحة، والفريقين القانوني والاقتصادي، أنه ثبت إخلال عضو المجلس فرج سالمين البحسني بمبدأ المسؤولية الجماعية، ومخالفته لواجباته والتزاماته الدستورية والقانونية.
واستعرض القرار حيثيات وأسباب إسقاط العضوية، والتي منها استغلال موقعه الدستوري لإضفاء غطاء سياسي وشرعي على تحركات عسكرية غير قانونية نفذها ما يُسمّى بالمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المنحل، من خلال تبرير حشد واستقدام قوات تابعة له من خارج محافظة حضرموت، بغرض الهجوم على المحافظة والمؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية والخاصة فيها، وذلك وفقًا للتسجيل المصوّر المؤرخ في 2 ديسمبر 2025، بما يشكّل تمردًا مسلحًا خارج إطار الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية، وتحديا للقرارات السيادية الصادرة عن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، وإعاقة جهود توحيد القوات العسكرية والأمنية تحت مظلتي وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، في مخالفة صريحة لإعلان نقل السلطة واتفاق الرياض، وبما يُعد إخلالًا جسيماً بالالتزامات الدستورية المترتبة على رئيس وأعضاء مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.
كما أنه أيد الإجراءات الأحادية التي قادها المتهم الفار عيدروس الزبيدي المحال إلى النائب العام بارتكاب أفعال جسيمة تمس وحدة الدولة وسلامة أراضيها، بما في ذلك التمرد المسلح وتقويض مؤسسات الدولة في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، بما يُعد إخلالًا صريحًا بالواجبات السيادية والمسؤوليات الوطنية المترتبة على عضوية مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والإضرار بالمساعي الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد وحماية المدنيين، بما في ذلك رفض جهود التهدئة وخفض التصعيد والحوار الجنوبي، والدعوة إلى نقل تلك الجهود خارج إطار الرعاية المتوافق عليها، وإساءة استخدام الصفة الدستورية، من خلال توظيف عضويته في المجلس للإدلاء بتصريحات خارج إطار الموقف الرسمي للدولة، بما خلق التباسًا لدى الرأي العام المحلي والدولي، وألحق ضررًا بمصداقية الدولة والتزاماتها الوطنية والإقليمية والدولية.
وأشار البيان الموقع من رئيس المجلس الدكتور رشاد العليمي إلى أن مجموع هذه الأفعال مجتمعة أسهم في تقويض وحدة الصف الوطني، واستهداف مؤسسات الدولة، وتهديد أمن دول الجوار، وبما يخدم خصوم الدولة، وفي مقدمتهم جماعة الحوثييين، والتنظيمات الإرهابية المتخادمة معها.
وشدد القرار على أنه وبناءً على ثبوت حالة العجز الدائم صحياً لدى فرج سالمين البحسني الأمر الذي يمتنع معه مزاولة عمله، وقيامه باستغلال ذلك في تعطيل أعمال المجلس، والانقطاع المتكرر عن التواصل المؤسسي خلال فترات حرجة كانت الدولة تواجه فيها تصعيدًا أمنيًا خطيرًا، ولذلك تم إسقاط عضويته.
وكان مصدر مسؤول في المجلس قد وجه إنذاراً للبحسني الأسبوع الماضي لتغيبه عن العمل، لكنه ردّ بأنه على اتصال مع المجلس.
The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council today (Thursday) revoked the membership of Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani for exploiting his constitutional position to provide political and legal cover for illegal military actions carried out by what is known as the dissolved Southern Transitional Council.
The decision, which was based on the Constitution of the Republic of Yemen, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the decision to transfer power, the law governing the work of the Presidential Leadership Council and the Consultation and Reconciliation Authority, as well as the legal and economic teams, confirmed that it was established that council member Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani violated the principle of collective responsibility and failed to fulfill his constitutional and legal duties and obligations.
The decision reviewed the reasons and justifications for revoking the membership, including the exploitation of his constitutional position to provide political and legal cover for illegal military actions carried out by the so-called dissolved Southern Transitional Council, by justifying the mobilization and recruitment of forces affiliated with him from outside Hadhramaut Governorate, with the aim of attacking the governorate and its civil, military, and private institutions, according to a video recording dated December 2, 2025, which constitutes an armed rebellion outside the framework of the state and its legitimate institutions, and a challenge to the sovereign decisions issued by the Presidential Leadership Council, as well as obstructing efforts to unify military and security forces under the umbrella of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, in clear violation of the power transfer announcement and the Riyadh Agreement, which constitutes a serious breach of the constitutional obligations incumbent upon the President and members of the Presidential Leadership Council.
It also supported the unilateral actions led by the fugitive accused Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, who has been referred to the Public Prosecutor for committing serious acts that affect the unity of the state and the integrity of its territory, including armed rebellion and undermining state institutions in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, which constitutes a clear violation of the sovereign duties and national responsibilities resulting from membership in the Presidential Leadership Council, and harms regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and protecting civilians, including rejecting efforts for calm, de-escalation, and southern dialogue, and calling for transferring those efforts outside the framework of the agreed-upon sponsorship, and the misuse of his constitutional status by employing his membership in the council to make statements outside the official position of the state, which created confusion among local and international public opinion and harmed the credibility of the state and its national, regional, and international commitments.
The statement signed by the council's president, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, indicated that the sum of these actions collectively contributed to undermining national unity, targeting state institutions, and threatening the security of neighboring countries, serving the state's adversaries, foremost among them the Houthi group and the terrorist organizations allied with it.
The decision emphasized that, based on the established case of permanent health incapacity of Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani, which prevents him from performing his duties, and his exploitation of this to disrupt the council's work and his repeated failure to communicate institutionally during critical periods when the state faced serious security escalations, his membership was therefore revoked.
A responsible source in the council had issued a warning to Al-Bahsani last week for his absence from work, but he responded that he was in contact with the council.