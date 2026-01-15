The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council today (Thursday) revoked the membership of Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani for exploiting his constitutional position to provide political and legal cover for illegal military actions carried out by what is known as the dissolved Southern Transitional Council.



The decision, which was based on the Constitution of the Republic of Yemen, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the decision to transfer power, the law governing the work of the Presidential Leadership Council and the Consultation and Reconciliation Authority, as well as the legal and economic teams, confirmed that it was established that council member Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani violated the principle of collective responsibility and failed to fulfill his constitutional and legal duties and obligations.



The decision reviewed the reasons and justifications for revoking the membership, including the exploitation of his constitutional position to provide political and legal cover for illegal military actions carried out by the so-called dissolved Southern Transitional Council, by justifying the mobilization and recruitment of forces affiliated with him from outside Hadhramaut Governorate, with the aim of attacking the governorate and its civil, military, and private institutions, according to a video recording dated December 2, 2025, which constitutes an armed rebellion outside the framework of the state and its legitimate institutions, and a challenge to the sovereign decisions issued by the Presidential Leadership Council, as well as obstructing efforts to unify military and security forces under the umbrella of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, in clear violation of the power transfer announcement and the Riyadh Agreement, which constitutes a serious breach of the constitutional obligations incumbent upon the President and members of the Presidential Leadership Council.



It also supported the unilateral actions led by the fugitive accused Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, who has been referred to the Public Prosecutor for committing serious acts that affect the unity of the state and the integrity of its territory, including armed rebellion and undermining state institutions in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, which constitutes a clear violation of the sovereign duties and national responsibilities resulting from membership in the Presidential Leadership Council, and harms regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and protecting civilians, including rejecting efforts for calm, de-escalation, and southern dialogue, and calling for transferring those efforts outside the framework of the agreed-upon sponsorship, and the misuse of his constitutional status by employing his membership in the council to make statements outside the official position of the state, which created confusion among local and international public opinion and harmed the credibility of the state and its national, regional, and international commitments.



The statement signed by the council's president, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, indicated that the sum of these actions collectively contributed to undermining national unity, targeting state institutions, and threatening the security of neighboring countries, serving the state's adversaries, foremost among them the Houthi group and the terrorist organizations allied with it.



The decision emphasized that, based on the established case of permanent health incapacity of Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani, which prevents him from performing his duties, and his exploitation of this to disrupt the council's work and his repeated failure to communicate institutionally during critical periods when the state faced serious security escalations, his membership was therefore revoked.



A responsible source in the council had issued a warning to Al-Bahsani last week for his absence from work, but he responded that he was in contact with the council.