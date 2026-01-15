علّقت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية جميع إجراءات منح تأشيرات الهجرة لمقدمي الطلبات من 75 دولة حول العالم، مؤكدة أن سفاراتها حول العالم، ترفض منح التأشيرات بموجب القانون الحالي.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن التعليق سيبدأ اعتباراً من 21 يناير الجاري، مبينة أن البرقية، التي أُرسلت إلى ⁠البعثات الأمريكية تشير أن هناك مؤشرات على أن مواطنين من هذه الدول سعوا للحصول على منافع عامة في الولايات المتحدة.


وقال نائب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية تومي بيغوت: ستستخدم الوزارة صلاحياتها القائمة منذ فترة طويلة لوقف المهاجرين المحتملين غير المؤهلين الذين قد يُصبحون عبئاً على البلاد ويستغلون كرم الشعب الأمريكي.


ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، عن الخارجية أن القرار الأمريكي شمل 13 دولة عربية، هي الجزائر، ومصر، والعراق، والأردن، فضلاً عن لبنان، وسورية، وليبيا، والسودان، إضافة إلى المغرب، وتونس والجزائر، والصومال، واليمن.


وتضمن القرار دول روسيا وإيران ومولدوفا، والجبل الأسود، ومنغوليا، والنيبال، فضلاً عن باكستان ونيجيريا، ورواندا، والسنغال، وجنوب السودان، وتنزانيا، وتايلند، وتوغو، وأوغندا، إضافة إلى الأوروغواي، وأوزبكستان، وغيرها.


وجاء قرار وقف منح تأشيرات الهجرة هذه، في ظل الحملات التي تنفذها الأجهزة الأمريكية لوقف الهجرة تنفيذاً لقرارات الرئيس ترمب الذي وعد خلال حملته الانتخابية بوقف الهجرة غير الشرعية ⁠إلى الولايات المتحدة، وفرض رسوم جديدة باهظة على المتقدمين للحصول على تأشيرات (إتش-1 بي) للعاملين ذوي المهارات ‌العالية.