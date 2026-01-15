The U.S. Department of State has suspended all immigration visa issuance procedures for applicants from 75 countries around the world, confirming that its embassies worldwide are refusing to grant visas under current law.



The department clarified that the suspension will begin on January 21 of this year, indicating that the cable sent to the American missions suggests that there are indications that citizens from these countries have sought to obtain public benefits in the United States.



Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, Tomi Beigel, stated: The department will use its long-standing authority to stop potentially unqualified immigrants who may become a burden on the country and exploit the generosity of the American people.



Fox News reported that the American decision includes 13 Arab countries: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, as well as Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Sudan, in addition to Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Somalia, and Yemen.



The decision also included countries such as Russia, Iran, Moldova, Montenegro, Mongolia, Nepal, as well as Pakistan, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Uganda, in addition to Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and others.



This decision to suspend immigration visas comes amid campaigns carried out by U.S. agencies to halt immigration in implementation of President Trump's decisions, who promised during his election campaign to stop illegal immigration to the United States and impose new hefty fees on applicants for (H-1B) visas for highly skilled workers.