يواجه الجمهوريون في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي ضغوطاً متصاعدة من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، قبيل التصويت اليوم (الأربعاء) على مشروع قانون «صلاحيات الحرب»، الذي يهدف إلى تقييد قدرة الرئيس على تنفيذ أي تصعيد عسكري ضد فنزويلا.

وكان خمسة جمهوريين قد انضموا إلى الديمقراطيين الأسبوع الماضي لدفع المشروع نحو التصويت، ما دفع ترمب إلى شن هجوم حاد على «المنشقين»، في محاولة لإفشال القرار، بحسب «أسوشيتد برس». وجاء فرض التصويت عقب العملية الأمريكية المفاجئة التي أسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته.

ووصف ترمب العملية بأنها «من أنجح العمليات على الإطلاق»، منتقداً معارضي التشريع داخل حزبه، وواصفاً السيناتور راند بول بـ«الخاسر»، فيما اعتبر ليزا موركوفسكي وسوزان كولينز «كارثة». وتزامنت تصريحاته مع مكالمات هاتفية مقتضبة مع أعضاء في مجلس الشيوخ.

القرار بانتظار توقيع ترمب

ورغم احتمالات إقرار المشروع، إلا أن تحوّله إلى قانون يبقى صعباً، كونه يتطلب توقيع ترمب نفسه. ويُعدّ التصويت اختباراً حقيقياً لولاء الجمهوريين، ولمدى استعداد مجلس الشيوخ لمنح الرئيس حرية استخدام القوة العسكرية خارج البلاد.

وألمح السيناتور جوش هاولي إلى احتمال تغيير موقفه بعد تلقيه تطمينات من وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو بعدم إرسال قوات برية، فيما قال سيناتور آخرون إنهم «يعيدون النظر». في المقابل، شدد ديمقراطيون على حق الكونغرس في الرقابة.

تبريرات قانونية غير معلنة

واستند ترمب إلى تبريرات قانونية غير معلنة لتسويغ التدخل العسكري، ما أثار قلق مشرّعين، بينهم جمهوريون، طالبوا بكشف الأسس الدستورية للعملية. ومع محاولات قيادات الحزب الجمهوري احتواء الخلاف، سيُطرح القرار للتصويت، وسط ترقب لنتيجة قد تعمّق الانقسام داخل الحزب

وأبدى عدد من المشرعين، بمن فيهم جمهوريون، قلقهم من مواقف ترمب الأخيرة في السياسة الخارجية، خصوصا تصريحاته حول «إدارة» فنزويلا لسنوات قادمة، وتهديده باستخدام القوة للاستحواذ على جرينلاند، إضافة إلى رسائله للإيرانيين المحتجين.