يواجه الجمهوريون في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي ضغوطاً متصاعدة من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، قبيل التصويت اليوم (الأربعاء) على مشروع قانون «صلاحيات الحرب»، الذي يهدف إلى تقييد قدرة الرئيس على تنفيذ أي تصعيد عسكري ضد فنزويلا.
وكان خمسة جمهوريين قد انضموا إلى الديمقراطيين الأسبوع الماضي لدفع المشروع نحو التصويت، ما دفع ترمب إلى شن هجوم حاد على «المنشقين»، في محاولة لإفشال القرار، بحسب «أسوشيتد برس». وجاء فرض التصويت عقب العملية الأمريكية المفاجئة التي أسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته.
ووصف ترمب العملية بأنها «من أنجح العمليات على الإطلاق»، منتقداً معارضي التشريع داخل حزبه، وواصفاً السيناتور راند بول بـ«الخاسر»، فيما اعتبر ليزا موركوفسكي وسوزان كولينز «كارثة». وتزامنت تصريحاته مع مكالمات هاتفية مقتضبة مع أعضاء في مجلس الشيوخ.
القرار بانتظار توقيع ترمب
ورغم احتمالات إقرار المشروع، إلا أن تحوّله إلى قانون يبقى صعباً، كونه يتطلب توقيع ترمب نفسه. ويُعدّ التصويت اختباراً حقيقياً لولاء الجمهوريين، ولمدى استعداد مجلس الشيوخ لمنح الرئيس حرية استخدام القوة العسكرية خارج البلاد.
وألمح السيناتور جوش هاولي إلى احتمال تغيير موقفه بعد تلقيه تطمينات من وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو بعدم إرسال قوات برية، فيما قال سيناتور آخرون إنهم «يعيدون النظر». في المقابل، شدد ديمقراطيون على حق الكونغرس في الرقابة.
تبريرات قانونية غير معلنة
واستند ترمب إلى تبريرات قانونية غير معلنة لتسويغ التدخل العسكري، ما أثار قلق مشرّعين، بينهم جمهوريون، طالبوا بكشف الأسس الدستورية للعملية. ومع محاولات قيادات الحزب الجمهوري احتواء الخلاف، سيُطرح القرار للتصويت، وسط ترقب لنتيجة قد تعمّق الانقسام داخل الحزب
وأبدى عدد من المشرعين، بمن فيهم جمهوريون، قلقهم من مواقف ترمب الأخيرة في السياسة الخارجية، خصوصا تصريحاته حول «إدارة» فنزويلا لسنوات قادمة، وتهديده باستخدام القوة للاستحواذ على جرينلاند، إضافة إلى رسائله للإيرانيين المحتجين.
Republicans in the U.S. Senate are facing increasing pressure from President Donald Trump ahead of today’s (Wednesday) vote on the "War Powers" bill, which aims to restrict the president's ability to carry out any military escalation against Venezuela.
Last week, five Republicans joined Democrats to push the bill toward a vote, prompting Trump to launch a sharp attack on the "defectors" in an attempt to thwart the decision, according to the Associated Press. The vote was called following the surprise U.S. operation that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
Trump described the operation as "one of the most successful operations ever," criticizing legislative opponents within his party, labeling Senator Rand Paul as a "loser," while considering Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins as a "disaster." His remarks coincided with brief phone calls with members of the Senate.
The Decision Awaits Trump's Signature
Despite the likelihood of the bill's approval, its transformation into law remains difficult, as it requires Trump's own signature. The vote serves as a real test of Republican loyalty and the Senate's willingness to grant the president the freedom to use military force abroad.
Senator Josh Hawley hinted at the possibility of changing his position after receiving assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that no ground troops would be sent, while other senators stated they are "reconsidering." Meanwhile, Democrats emphasized Congress's right to oversight.
Unannounced Legal Justifications
Trump relied on unannounced legal justifications to justify military intervention, raising concerns among lawmakers, including Republicans, who demanded the disclosure of the constitutional basis for the operation. As Republican leadership attempts to contain the dispute, the decision will be put to a vote, amid anticipation of a result that could deepen the division within the party.
Several lawmakers, including Republicans, expressed concern over Trump’s recent positions on foreign policy, particularly his statements about "managing" Venezuela for years to come, his threat to use force to acquire Greenland, and his messages to protesting Iranians.