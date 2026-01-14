Republicans in the U.S. Senate are facing increasing pressure from President Donald Trump ahead of today’s (Wednesday) vote on the "War Powers" bill, which aims to restrict the president's ability to carry out any military escalation against Venezuela.

Last week, five Republicans joined Democrats to push the bill toward a vote, prompting Trump to launch a sharp attack on the "defectors" in an attempt to thwart the decision, according to the Associated Press. The vote was called following the surprise U.S. operation that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Trump described the operation as "one of the most successful operations ever," criticizing legislative opponents within his party, labeling Senator Rand Paul as a "loser," while considering Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins as a "disaster." His remarks coincided with brief phone calls with members of the Senate.

The Decision Awaits Trump's Signature

Despite the likelihood of the bill's approval, its transformation into law remains difficult, as it requires Trump's own signature. The vote serves as a real test of Republican loyalty and the Senate's willingness to grant the president the freedom to use military force abroad.

Senator Josh Hawley hinted at the possibility of changing his position after receiving assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that no ground troops would be sent, while other senators stated they are "reconsidering." Meanwhile, Democrats emphasized Congress's right to oversight.

Unannounced Legal Justifications

Trump relied on unannounced legal justifications to justify military intervention, raising concerns among lawmakers, including Republicans, who demanded the disclosure of the constitutional basis for the operation. As Republican leadership attempts to contain the dispute, the decision will be put to a vote, amid anticipation of a result that could deepen the division within the party.

Several lawmakers, including Republicans, expressed concern over Trump’s recent positions on foreign policy, particularly his statements about "managing" Venezuela for years to come, his threat to use force to acquire Greenland, and his messages to protesting Iranians.