في تصعيد جديد ضد التشدد الديني، أعلن الاتحاد الاجتماعي المسيحي، الحزب الحاكم في ولاية بافاريا الألمانية، تبني خطة شاملة لمواجهة جماعة «الإخوان المسلمين» وأنشطتها داخل ألمانيا.

وجاء الإعلان في وثيقة رسمية بعنوان «موقف حاسم ضد التطرف الإسلامي – من أجل حرية الدين والأم» التي وصفت التشدد بأنه «يهدد المؤسسات الديمقراطية»، وضمنت «الإخوان» ضمن الهياكل الأساسية التي تستغل الدين لأغراض سياسية وتسعى لبناء نفوذ موازٍ داخل المجتمع.

ووفقاً للوثيقة، التي أقرتها قيادة الحزب في اجتماع بميونيخ يوم الإثنين، تركز الخطة على مكافحة نفوذ الجماعة من خلال مراقبة أكبر للجمعيات الإسلامية، المساجد، والشبكات الرقمية، إضافة إلى برامج لمنع تجنيد الشباب.

وتدعو الوثيقة الألمانية إلى تعزيز التعاون بين الولايات الألمانية والحكومة الاتحادية لمنع تمويل «الإخوان» من الخارج، مع اقتراحات لفرض عقوبات قانونية على المنظمات المرتبطة بها، بما في ذلك حظر التمويل الأجنبي وتشديد الرقابة على المنصات الإلكترونية.

وأكد رئيس الاتحاد الاجتماعي المسيحي ماركوس سودر، في بيان صحفي أنه «لا مكان للإخوان في دولة قانونية ديمقراطية مثل ألمانيا. سنحمي حرية الدين، لكننا لن نسمح باستغلالها لأغراض سياسية تُهدد أمننا».

ويأتي هذا الإعلان في أعقاب مناقشات في البرلمان الألماني حول حظر جماعة «الإخوان المسلمين»، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من تأثيرها على المجتمعات المسلمة في أوروبا.

ويُعد الاتحاد الاجتماعي المسيحي حزباً محافظاً مسيحياً يحكم ولاية بافاريا منذ عقود، وهو الشقيق الإقليمي لحزب الاتحاد الديمقراطي المسيحي على المستوى الاتحادي.

ويُعرف الحزب بمواقفه الصارمة تجاه الهجرة والأمن، خاصة بعد أحداث 2015 التي شهدت تدفق ملايين اللاجئين إلى ألمانيا، وفي السنوات الأخيرة، زاد التركيز على مكافحة «الإسلام السياسي»، إذ صدرت وثيقة موقف في أبريل 2021 تطالب بمنع تمويل الإسلاميين السياسيين، مع اقتراحات لمراقبة المساجد والجمعيات.