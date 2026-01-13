في تصعيد جديد ضد التشدد الديني، أعلن الاتحاد الاجتماعي المسيحي، الحزب الحاكم في ولاية بافاريا الألمانية، تبني خطة شاملة لمواجهة جماعة «الإخوان المسلمين» وأنشطتها داخل ألمانيا.
وجاء الإعلان في وثيقة رسمية بعنوان «موقف حاسم ضد التطرف الإسلامي – من أجل حرية الدين والأم» التي وصفت التشدد بأنه «يهدد المؤسسات الديمقراطية»، وضمنت «الإخوان» ضمن الهياكل الأساسية التي تستغل الدين لأغراض سياسية وتسعى لبناء نفوذ موازٍ داخل المجتمع.
ووفقاً للوثيقة، التي أقرتها قيادة الحزب في اجتماع بميونيخ يوم الإثنين، تركز الخطة على مكافحة نفوذ الجماعة من خلال مراقبة أكبر للجمعيات الإسلامية، المساجد، والشبكات الرقمية، إضافة إلى برامج لمنع تجنيد الشباب.
وتدعو الوثيقة الألمانية إلى تعزيز التعاون بين الولايات الألمانية والحكومة الاتحادية لمنع تمويل «الإخوان» من الخارج، مع اقتراحات لفرض عقوبات قانونية على المنظمات المرتبطة بها، بما في ذلك حظر التمويل الأجنبي وتشديد الرقابة على المنصات الإلكترونية.
وأكد رئيس الاتحاد الاجتماعي المسيحي ماركوس سودر، في بيان صحفي أنه «لا مكان للإخوان في دولة قانونية ديمقراطية مثل ألمانيا. سنحمي حرية الدين، لكننا لن نسمح باستغلالها لأغراض سياسية تُهدد أمننا».
ويأتي هذا الإعلان في أعقاب مناقشات في البرلمان الألماني حول حظر جماعة «الإخوان المسلمين»، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من تأثيرها على المجتمعات المسلمة في أوروبا.
ويُعد الاتحاد الاجتماعي المسيحي حزباً محافظاً مسيحياً يحكم ولاية بافاريا منذ عقود، وهو الشقيق الإقليمي لحزب الاتحاد الديمقراطي المسيحي على المستوى الاتحادي.
ويُعرف الحزب بمواقفه الصارمة تجاه الهجرة والأمن، خاصة بعد أحداث 2015 التي شهدت تدفق ملايين اللاجئين إلى ألمانيا، وفي السنوات الأخيرة، زاد التركيز على مكافحة «الإسلام السياسي»، إذ صدرت وثيقة موقف في أبريل 2021 تطالب بمنع تمويل الإسلاميين السياسيين، مع اقتراحات لمراقبة المساجد والجمعيات.
In a new escalation against religious extremism, the Christian Social Union, the ruling party in the German state of Bavaria, announced the adoption of a comprehensive plan to confront the "Muslim Brotherhood" and its activities within Germany.
The announcement came in an official document titled "A Decisive Stance Against Islamic Extremism – For Religious Freedom and the Mother," which described extremism as "threatening democratic institutions" and included the "Brotherhood" among the fundamental structures that exploit religion for political purposes and seek to build parallel influence within society.
According to the document, which was approved by the party leadership in a meeting in Munich on Monday, the plan focuses on combating the group's influence through increased monitoring of Islamic associations, mosques, and digital networks, in addition to programs to prevent the recruitment of youth.
The German document calls for strengthening cooperation between the German states and the federal government to prevent the financing of the "Brotherhood" from abroad, with proposals to impose legal sanctions on organizations linked to it, including banning foreign funding and tightening oversight of online platforms.
Christian Social Union leader Markus Söder emphasized in a press statement that "there is no place for the Brotherhood in a democratic rule-of-law state like Germany. We will protect religious freedom, but we will not allow it to be exploited for political purposes that threaten our security."
This announcement comes in the wake of discussions in the German parliament regarding a ban on the "Muslim Brotherhood," amid growing concerns about its influence on Muslim communities in Europe.
The Christian Social Union is a conservative Christian party that has governed Bavaria for decades and is the regional sibling of the Christian Democratic Union at the federal level.
The party is known for its strict positions on immigration and security, especially after the events of 2015, which saw millions of refugees flow into Germany. In recent years, there has been an increased focus on combating "political Islam," as a position document was issued in April 2021 calling for the prevention of funding for political Islamists, with proposals for monitoring mosques and associations.