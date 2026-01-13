In a new escalation against religious extremism, the Christian Social Union, the ruling party in the German state of Bavaria, announced the adoption of a comprehensive plan to confront the "Muslim Brotherhood" and its activities within Germany.

The announcement came in an official document titled "A Decisive Stance Against Islamic Extremism – For Religious Freedom and the Mother," which described extremism as "threatening democratic institutions" and included the "Brotherhood" among the fundamental structures that exploit religion for political purposes and seek to build parallel influence within society.

According to the document, which was approved by the party leadership in a meeting in Munich on Monday, the plan focuses on combating the group's influence through increased monitoring of Islamic associations, mosques, and digital networks, in addition to programs to prevent the recruitment of youth.

The German document calls for strengthening cooperation between the German states and the federal government to prevent the financing of the "Brotherhood" from abroad, with proposals to impose legal sanctions on organizations linked to it, including banning foreign funding and tightening oversight of online platforms.

Christian Social Union leader Markus Söder emphasized in a press statement that "there is no place for the Brotherhood in a democratic rule-of-law state like Germany. We will protect religious freedom, but we will not allow it to be exploited for political purposes that threaten our security."

This announcement comes in the wake of discussions in the German parliament regarding a ban on the "Muslim Brotherhood," amid growing concerns about its influence on Muslim communities in Europe.

The Christian Social Union is a conservative Christian party that has governed Bavaria for decades and is the regional sibling of the Christian Democratic Union at the federal level.

The party is known for its strict positions on immigration and security, especially after the events of 2015, which saw millions of refugees flow into Germany. In recent years, there has been an increased focus on combating "political Islam," as a position document was issued in April 2021 calling for the prevention of funding for political Islamists, with proposals for monitoring mosques and associations.