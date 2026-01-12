شهدت العاصمة الصومالية مقديشو مظاهرة شعبية حاشدة للتنديد بالاعتراف الإسرائيلي بأرض الصومال، ومحاولات المساس بوحدة وسيادة الأراضي الصومالية.


وشارك في المظاهرة التي نُظّمت، اليوم (الاثنين)، عند نصب الجندي المجهول، وجهاء القبائل وشيوخ العشائر إلى جانب حشود من المواطنين والناشطين، وفقاً لما أوردته وكالة الأنباء الصومالية.


ورفع المشاركون شعارات تؤكد أن «أرض الصومال» جزء لا يتجزأ من الجمهورية الفدرالية، ونددوا بأي تدخلات خارجية تهدد وحدة البلاد.


وشدد شيوخ العشائر على أن أي اعتراف بما يسمى «أرض الصومال» يُعد اعتداء سافراً على سيادة الدولة وانتهاكاً للقانون الدولي.


وعبر شيوخ العشائر، في تصريحات نقلتها وكالة الأنباء، عن استعدادهم للتصدي لأي محاولات تستهدف تقسيم البلاد أو المساس بثوابتها الوطنية والدينية.


ودعا المشاركون في بيان، الحكومة الفيدرالية والقوى السياسية والمجتمع الصومالي إلى التكاتف في مواجهة «العدوان الغاشم»، وطالبوا المجتمع الدولي باحترام وحدة الأراضي الصومالية وعدم الانخراط في خطوات من شأنها زعزعة الاستقرار في المنطقة.


وتجيء المظاهرة في ظل موجة احتجاجات متواصلة في عدد من المحافظات الصومالية.


يذكر أنه في 26 من ديسمبر 2025، أعلنت إسرائيل «الاعتراف الرسمي بجمهورية أرض الصومال دولة مستقلة ذات سيادة»، لتصبح تل أبيب الوحيدة التي تعترف بها.