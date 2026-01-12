The Somali capital, Mogadishu, witnessed a massive popular demonstration condemning the Israeli recognition of Somaliland and attempts to undermine the unity and sovereignty of Somali territories.



The demonstration, organized today (Monday) at the Unknown Soldier Monument, saw the participation of tribal elders and clan leaders alongside crowds of citizens and activists, according to the Somali News Agency.



Participants raised slogans affirming that "Somaliland" is an integral part of the Federal Republic and condemned any external interventions that threaten the unity of the country.



Clan elders emphasized that any recognition of what is called "Somaliland" constitutes a blatant violation of the state's sovereignty and a breach of international law.



The clan elders expressed, in statements reported by the news agency, their readiness to confront any attempts aimed at dividing the country or undermining its national and religious constants.



Participants in a statement called on the federal government, political forces, and the Somali community to unite in facing the "brutal aggression" and urged the international community to respect the unity of Somali territories and refrain from engaging in actions that could destabilize the region.



The demonstration comes amid a wave of ongoing protests in several Somali provinces.



It is noteworthy that on December 26, 2025, Israel announced "official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state," making Tel Aviv the only country to recognize it.