يتجه الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إلى حل الجمعية الوطنية، والدعوة إلى انتخابات مبكرة، في حال أطاح خصومه السياسيون بالحكومة التي تسابق الزمن لإقرار الموازنة الجديدة، التي تواجه اعتراضات في البرلمان.


المرحلة النهائية للتفاوض


وقال وزير المالية الفرنسي رولان ليسكيور لقناة BFMTV الفرنسية، في وقت متأخر من الجمعة: «إذا سقطت الحكومة، فإن النتيجة المنطقية ستكون حل البرلمان». وأضاف: «إما أن نتمكن من التوصل سريعاً إلى اتفاق على الموازنة، أو نختار الفوضى»، لافتا إلى تهديد حزبين من المعارضة بتصويت على حجب الثقة.


ويقترب نواب فرنسا من المرحلة النهائية للتفاوض على موازنة عام 2026 المتأخرة.


وودعا حزبا التجمع الوطني اليميني المتطرف، وفرنسا الأبية اليساري، إلى التصويت على حجب الثقة في البرلمان، رداً على مصادقة دول الاتحاد الأوروبي على اتفاقية التجارة مع تكتل ميركوسور في أمريكا الجنوبية.


وكانت صحيفة لوموند كشفت أن رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو، وجّه وزير الداخلية لوران نونيز، إلى الاستعداد لتنظيم انتخابات تشريعية محتملة بالتزامن مع الانتخابات البلدية المقررة في 15 و22 مارس 2026.


وبحسب مصادر الصحيفة، فإن الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون ورئيس الوزراء متفقان على هذا السيناريو، مع التأكيد على أن قرار الحل يعود دستورياً إلى رئيس الجمهورية.


مواقف حزبية انتهازية


وانتقد رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو، ما وصفه بمواقف حزبية انتهازية وساخرة، قال إنها تؤخر المناقشات المتعلقة بالموازنة، تعليقاً على مذكرتي حجب الثقة اللتين أعلن عنهما حزبا «التجمع الوطني» و«فرنسا الأبية».


وكتب لوكورنو على منصة «إكس»: «لدى فرنسا موقف واضح من اتفاق ميركوسور: سنصوّت ضده، دون مفاجأة، متهماً المعارضة بـتعمد إبراز خلافات سياسية داخلية وإضعاف صوت فرنسا على الساحة الدولية».


وأضاف أن هذه المذكرات تؤدي إلى مزيد من التأخير في نقاشات الموازنة التي هي أصلاً معطّلة من قبل الأحزاب السياسية نفسها على خلفية أجندات انتخابية.


ورد زعيم حزب فرنسا الأبية جان لوك ميلانشون على احتمال حل جديد للبرلمان في حال إسقاط الحكومة، بقوله: «لسنا خائفين من الانتخابات». وأضاف: «إذا أرادوا القيام بذلك، فليفعلوا».


نجاة من اقتراعين


ونجا رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي من اقتراعين على حجب الثقة في أكتوبر الماضي، بعد أن امتنع نواب الحزب الاشتراكي عن تأييد إجراءين تقدم بهما اليمين المتطرف واليسار الراديكالي لإسقاط الحكومة، وسط تصاعد الخلافات بشأن إجراءات إصلاح نظام التقاعد في فرنسا.


وكان التصويت على محاولة حجب الثقة الأولى، التي تقدم بها حزب «فرنسا الأبية» اليساري الراديكالي، بحاجة إلى تأييد 289 نائباً من أصل 577 نائباً في البرلمان لإسقاط رئيس الوزراء وحكومته، لكنه فشل بعد أن حصل على 271 صوتاً فقط.