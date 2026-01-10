French President Emmanuel Macron is heading towards dissolving the National Assembly and calling for early elections if his political opponents succeed in overthrowing the government, which is racing against time to approve the new budget that faces objections in Parliament.



The Final Stage of Negotiation



French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told BFMTV late on Friday: "If the government falls, the logical outcome would be the dissolution of Parliament." He added: "Either we quickly reach an agreement on the budget, or we choose chaos," pointing to the threat from two opposition parties to vote for a motion of no confidence.



Members of the French Parliament are approaching the final stage of negotiations on the delayed 2026 budget.



The far-right National Rally party and the leftist France Unbowed party have called for a vote of no confidence in Parliament in response to the approval by EU countries of a trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc in South America.



The newspaper Le Monde revealed that Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has instructed Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez to prepare for potential legislative elections to coincide with the municipal elections scheduled for March 15 and 22, 2026.



According to sources from the newspaper, President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister agree on this scenario, while emphasizing that the decision to dissolve Parliament constitutionally belongs to the President of the Republic.



Opportunistic Party Positions



Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne criticized what she described as opportunistic and sarcastic party positions, saying they are delaying discussions related to the budget, in reference to the two motions of no confidence announced by the National Rally and France Unbowed parties.



Borne wrote on the platform X: "France has a clear position on the Mercosur agreement: we will vote against it, without surprise," accusing the opposition of deliberately highlighting internal political disagreements and weakening France's voice on the international stage.



She added that these motions lead to further delays in budget discussions, which are already stalled by the political parties themselves due to electoral agendas.



Leader of the France Unbowed party Jean-Luc Mélenchon responded to the possibility of a new dissolution of Parliament if the government is overthrown, saying: "We are not afraid of elections." He added: "If they want to do that, let them."



Survival from Two Votes



The French Prime Minister survived two votes of no confidence last October after members of the Socialist Party refrained from supporting motions put forward by the far-right and radical left to overthrow the government, amid rising disputes over pension reform measures in France.



The vote on the first attempt at a no-confidence motion, presented by the radical left France Unbowed party, needed the support of 289 deputies out of 577 in Parliament to oust the Prime Minister and her government, but it failed after receiving only 271 votes.