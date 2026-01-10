يتجه الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إلى حل الجمعية الوطنية، والدعوة إلى انتخابات مبكرة، في حال أطاح خصومه السياسيون بالحكومة التي تسابق الزمن لإقرار الموازنة الجديدة، التي تواجه اعتراضات في البرلمان.
المرحلة النهائية للتفاوض
وقال وزير المالية الفرنسي رولان ليسكيور لقناة BFMTV الفرنسية، في وقت متأخر من الجمعة: «إذا سقطت الحكومة، فإن النتيجة المنطقية ستكون حل البرلمان». وأضاف: «إما أن نتمكن من التوصل سريعاً إلى اتفاق على الموازنة، أو نختار الفوضى»، لافتا إلى تهديد حزبين من المعارضة بتصويت على حجب الثقة.
ويقترب نواب فرنسا من المرحلة النهائية للتفاوض على موازنة عام 2026 المتأخرة.
وودعا حزبا التجمع الوطني اليميني المتطرف، وفرنسا الأبية اليساري، إلى التصويت على حجب الثقة في البرلمان، رداً على مصادقة دول الاتحاد الأوروبي على اتفاقية التجارة مع تكتل ميركوسور في أمريكا الجنوبية.
وكانت صحيفة لوموند كشفت أن رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو، وجّه وزير الداخلية لوران نونيز، إلى الاستعداد لتنظيم انتخابات تشريعية محتملة بالتزامن مع الانتخابات البلدية المقررة في 15 و22 مارس 2026.
وبحسب مصادر الصحيفة، فإن الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون ورئيس الوزراء متفقان على هذا السيناريو، مع التأكيد على أن قرار الحل يعود دستورياً إلى رئيس الجمهورية.
مواقف حزبية انتهازية
وانتقد رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو، ما وصفه بمواقف حزبية انتهازية وساخرة، قال إنها تؤخر المناقشات المتعلقة بالموازنة، تعليقاً على مذكرتي حجب الثقة اللتين أعلن عنهما حزبا «التجمع الوطني» و«فرنسا الأبية».
وكتب لوكورنو على منصة «إكس»: «لدى فرنسا موقف واضح من اتفاق ميركوسور: سنصوّت ضده، دون مفاجأة، متهماً المعارضة بـتعمد إبراز خلافات سياسية داخلية وإضعاف صوت فرنسا على الساحة الدولية».
وأضاف أن هذه المذكرات تؤدي إلى مزيد من التأخير في نقاشات الموازنة التي هي أصلاً معطّلة من قبل الأحزاب السياسية نفسها على خلفية أجندات انتخابية.
ورد زعيم حزب فرنسا الأبية جان لوك ميلانشون على احتمال حل جديد للبرلمان في حال إسقاط الحكومة، بقوله: «لسنا خائفين من الانتخابات». وأضاف: «إذا أرادوا القيام بذلك، فليفعلوا».
نجاة من اقتراعين
ونجا رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي من اقتراعين على حجب الثقة في أكتوبر الماضي، بعد أن امتنع نواب الحزب الاشتراكي عن تأييد إجراءين تقدم بهما اليمين المتطرف واليسار الراديكالي لإسقاط الحكومة، وسط تصاعد الخلافات بشأن إجراءات إصلاح نظام التقاعد في فرنسا.
وكان التصويت على محاولة حجب الثقة الأولى، التي تقدم بها حزب «فرنسا الأبية» اليساري الراديكالي، بحاجة إلى تأييد 289 نائباً من أصل 577 نائباً في البرلمان لإسقاط رئيس الوزراء وحكومته، لكنه فشل بعد أن حصل على 271 صوتاً فقط.
French President Emmanuel Macron is heading towards dissolving the National Assembly and calling for early elections if his political opponents succeed in overthrowing the government, which is racing against time to approve the new budget that faces objections in Parliament.
The Final Stage of Negotiation
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told BFMTV late on Friday: "If the government falls, the logical outcome would be the dissolution of Parliament." He added: "Either we quickly reach an agreement on the budget, or we choose chaos," pointing to the threat from two opposition parties to vote for a motion of no confidence.
Members of the French Parliament are approaching the final stage of negotiations on the delayed 2026 budget.
The far-right National Rally party and the leftist France Unbowed party have called for a vote of no confidence in Parliament in response to the approval by EU countries of a trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc in South America.
The newspaper Le Monde revealed that Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has instructed Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez to prepare for potential legislative elections to coincide with the municipal elections scheduled for March 15 and 22, 2026.
According to sources from the newspaper, President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister agree on this scenario, while emphasizing that the decision to dissolve Parliament constitutionally belongs to the President of the Republic.
Opportunistic Party Positions
Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne criticized what she described as opportunistic and sarcastic party positions, saying they are delaying discussions related to the budget, in reference to the two motions of no confidence announced by the National Rally and France Unbowed parties.
Borne wrote on the platform X: "France has a clear position on the Mercosur agreement: we will vote against it, without surprise," accusing the opposition of deliberately highlighting internal political disagreements and weakening France's voice on the international stage.
She added that these motions lead to further delays in budget discussions, which are already stalled by the political parties themselves due to electoral agendas.
Leader of the France Unbowed party Jean-Luc Mélenchon responded to the possibility of a new dissolution of Parliament if the government is overthrown, saying: "We are not afraid of elections." He added: "If they want to do that, let them."
Survival from Two Votes
The French Prime Minister survived two votes of no confidence last October after members of the Socialist Party refrained from supporting motions put forward by the far-right and radical left to overthrow the government, amid rising disputes over pension reform measures in France.
The vote on the first attempt at a no-confidence motion, presented by the radical left France Unbowed party, needed the support of 289 deputies out of 577 in Parliament to oust the Prime Minister and her government, but it failed after receiving only 271 votes.