أعلنت القوات الكردية، اليوم (الجمعة)، رفضها الخروج من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية في مدينة حلب، على الرغم من أن السلطات السورية أعلنت أن إجلاءهم سيتمّ خلال ساعات، تطبيقاً لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي وضع حداً للاشتباكات الدامية.

وزعم مجلس الشعب في حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية التابع للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في بيان: أن «النداء الذي وجهته القوات الحكومية دعوة للاستسلام، مؤكداً تصميمهم على البقاء في الأحياء والدفاع عنها»، وفق قوله.. وأضاف «لقد اتخذنا قرارنا بالبقاء في أحيائنا والدفاع عنها».

وكانت وزارة الدفاع السورية أعلنت، أمس (الخميس)، وقف إطلاق النار في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية وبني زيد بمدينة حلب، وتحدثت عن منح مهلة، انتهت التاسعة من صباح اليوم (الجمعة)، للمسلحين في هذه الأحياء لمغادرة المنطقة.

وأكدت وزارة الدفاع أنها ستسمح للمسلحين بالمغادرة بسلاحهم الفردي الخفيف فقط، متعهدة بتأمينهم وضمان عبورهم حتى وصولهم إلى مناطق شمال شرقي البلاد.

من جانبه، أكد قائد الأمن الداخلي بحلب العقيد محمد عبدالغني بسط السيطرة على المدينة، كما أكد أن الأكراد شركاء أساسيون في الوطن وأن الملاذ الوحيد لكل السوريين هو الدولة.

وكانت الحافلات دخلت ظهر اليوم إلى أطراف حي الشيخ مقصود لنقل مسلحي قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» إلى شرق الفرات، بعد أن سمحت وزارة الدفاع للمسلحين المغادرين بحمل سلاحهم الفردي الخفيف فقط. وتعهد الجيش السوري بتأمينهم وضمان عبورهم بأمان تام حتى وصولهم إلى مناطق شمال شرقي البلاد، بحسب ما ذكرته في بيانها السابق. وأكد شهود عيان فتح الطريق بين دوار الجندول ودوار الليرمون تجاه ريف حلب الشمالي. فيما قال مسؤول سوري لـ«سانا»: «سنعيد الأهالي إلى حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود بعد تأمينهما».