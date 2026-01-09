The Kurdish forces announced today (Friday) their refusal to leave the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo, despite the Syrian authorities announcing that their evacuation would take place within hours, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement that ended the bloody clashes.

The People's Council in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods, which are under the Kurdish self-administration, claimed in a statement that "the call issued by the government forces is a call for surrender, affirming their determination to remain in the neighborhoods and defend them," according to their statement. They added, "We have made our decision to stay in our neighborhoods and defend them."

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday (Thursday) a ceasefire in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods of Aleppo, and mentioned that a deadline was given, which ended at nine in the morning today (Friday), for the militants in these neighborhoods to leave the area.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that it would allow the militants to leave with only their light personal weapons, pledging to secure them and guarantee their passage until they reach areas in the northeastern part of the country.

For his part, the head of internal security in Aleppo, Colonel Muhammad Abdul Ghani, confirmed the control over the city, and also stated that the Kurds are essential partners in the homeland and that the only refuge for all Syrians is the state.

Buses entered today at noon to the outskirts of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood to transport the militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to the east of the Euphrates, after the Ministry of Defense allowed the departing militants to carry only their light personal weapons. The Syrian army pledged to secure them and guarantee their safe passage until they reach areas in the northeastern part of the country, as mentioned in their previous statement. Eyewitnesses confirmed the opening of the road between the Jandoul roundabout and the Lairamoun roundabout towards the northern countryside of Aleppo. Meanwhile, a Syrian official told SANA: "We will return the families to the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods after securing them."