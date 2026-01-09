أعلنت القوات الكردية، اليوم (الجمعة)، رفضها الخروج من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية في مدينة حلب، على الرغم من أن السلطات السورية أعلنت أن إجلاءهم سيتمّ خلال ساعات، تطبيقاً لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي وضع حداً للاشتباكات الدامية.
وزعم مجلس الشعب في حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية التابع للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في بيان: أن «النداء الذي وجهته القوات الحكومية دعوة للاستسلام، مؤكداً تصميمهم على البقاء في الأحياء والدفاع عنها»، وفق قوله.. وأضاف «لقد اتخذنا قرارنا بالبقاء في أحيائنا والدفاع عنها».
وكانت وزارة الدفاع السورية أعلنت، أمس (الخميس)، وقف إطلاق النار في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية وبني زيد بمدينة حلب، وتحدثت عن منح مهلة، انتهت التاسعة من صباح اليوم (الجمعة)، للمسلحين في هذه الأحياء لمغادرة المنطقة.
وأكدت وزارة الدفاع أنها ستسمح للمسلحين بالمغادرة بسلاحهم الفردي الخفيف فقط، متعهدة بتأمينهم وضمان عبورهم حتى وصولهم إلى مناطق شمال شرقي البلاد.
من جانبه، أكد قائد الأمن الداخلي بحلب العقيد محمد عبدالغني بسط السيطرة على المدينة، كما أكد أن الأكراد شركاء أساسيون في الوطن وأن الملاذ الوحيد لكل السوريين هو الدولة.
وكانت الحافلات دخلت ظهر اليوم إلى أطراف حي الشيخ مقصود لنقل مسلحي قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» إلى شرق الفرات، بعد أن سمحت وزارة الدفاع للمسلحين المغادرين بحمل سلاحهم الفردي الخفيف فقط. وتعهد الجيش السوري بتأمينهم وضمان عبورهم بأمان تام حتى وصولهم إلى مناطق شمال شرقي البلاد، بحسب ما ذكرته في بيانها السابق. وأكد شهود عيان فتح الطريق بين دوار الجندول ودوار الليرمون تجاه ريف حلب الشمالي. فيما قال مسؤول سوري لـ«سانا»: «سنعيد الأهالي إلى حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود بعد تأمينهما».
The Kurdish forces announced today (Friday) their refusal to leave the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo, despite the Syrian authorities announcing that their evacuation would take place within hours, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement that ended the bloody clashes.
The People's Council in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods, which are under the Kurdish self-administration, claimed in a statement that "the call issued by the government forces is a call for surrender, affirming their determination to remain in the neighborhoods and defend them," according to their statement. They added, "We have made our decision to stay in our neighborhoods and defend them."
The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday (Thursday) a ceasefire in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods of Aleppo, and mentioned that a deadline was given, which ended at nine in the morning today (Friday), for the militants in these neighborhoods to leave the area.
The Ministry of Defense confirmed that it would allow the militants to leave with only their light personal weapons, pledging to secure them and guarantee their passage until they reach areas in the northeastern part of the country.
For his part, the head of internal security in Aleppo, Colonel Muhammad Abdul Ghani, confirmed the control over the city, and also stated that the Kurds are essential partners in the homeland and that the only refuge for all Syrians is the state.
Buses entered today at noon to the outskirts of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood to transport the militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to the east of the Euphrates, after the Ministry of Defense allowed the departing militants to carry only their light personal weapons. The Syrian army pledged to secure them and guarantee their safe passage until they reach areas in the northeastern part of the country, as mentioned in their previous statement. Eyewitnesses confirmed the opening of the road between the Jandoul roundabout and the Lairamoun roundabout towards the northern countryside of Aleppo. Meanwhile, a Syrian official told SANA: "We will return the families to the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods after securing them."