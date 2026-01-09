أعلن الجيش السوري، اليوم (الجمعة)، وقف إطلاق النار في مدينة حلب، فيما شدد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، على أن الأولوية الراهنة تتركز على حماية المدنيين وتأمين محيط مدينة حلب، وذلك مع انتشار قوى الأمن الداخلي في حي الأشرفية.


انتهاء مهلة الدفاع


انتهت المهلة التي حددتها وزارة الدفاع السورية لخروج مسلحي قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» من حي الشيخ مقصود، صباح اليوم (الجمعة)، وبات الهدوء الحذر يخيم على أحياء حلب الشرقية.

وأعلن مدير مديرية إعلام حلب عبد الكريم ليلى، أنه مع انتهاء المهلة التي حددتها وزارة الدفاع، لم يخرج أي من مقاتلي قوات قسد من حي الشيخ مقصود مع سلاحهم الخفيف إلى مناطق شمال شرق سورية، ورجحت أن يتم خروجهم خلال الساعات القادمة.


وقال إن القرار الآن لوزارة الدفاع، فإذا لم تلتزم عناصر قسد بالخروج، فكل الخيارات مفتوحة، إلا أن الأكيد هو إنهاء الوضع الأمني تمهيداً لدخول المؤسسات الحكومية السورية إلى حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود لتقديم الخدمات للمواطنين، ودخول فرق الهندسة لنزع الألغام التي زرعها عناصر تنظيم قسد.


من جانبها، رحبت الولايات المتحدة بوقف إطلاق النار الذي أعلنت عنه السلطات في مدينة حلب في شمال سورية بعد أيّام من اشتباكات مع المقاتلين الأكراد أوقعت أكثر من 20 قتيلاً.


وكتب المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية توم باراك عبر منصة «إكس»: «ترحب الولايات المتحدة بحرارة بوقف إطلاق النار الموقت الذي تمّ التوصل إليه الليلة الماضية في حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود في حلب»، بعدما أعلنت وزارة الدفاع ليلاً إيقاف النار في الحين ومنحت المقاتلين الأكراد مهلة حتى صباح اليوم التالي للخروج منهما.


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع السورية أمس (الخميس) وقف إطلاق النار في أحياء الشيخ مقصود و الأشرفية و بني زيد بمدينة حلب، كما كانت قد أعلنت منح مهلة، انتهت التاسعة من صباح اليوم (الجمعة)، للمسلحين في هذه الأحياء لمغادرة المنطقة. وأكدت أنها ستسمح للمسلحين بالمغادرة بسلاحهم الفردي الخفيف فقط، متعهدة بتأمينهم وضمان عبورهم حتى وصولهم إلى مناطق شمال شرق البلاد.


بدوره، أعلن قائد الأمن الداخلي بحلب العقيد محمد عبدالغني بسط السيطرة على المدينة، مؤكداً أن الأكراد شركاء أساسيون في الوطن وأن الملاذ الوحيد لكل السوريين هو الدولة.