The Syrian army announced today (Friday) a ceasefire in the city of Aleppo, while Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara emphasized that the current priority is focused on protecting civilians and securing the surroundings of the city of Aleppo, coinciding with the deployment of internal security forces in the Ashrafiyeh neighborhood.



End of the Defense Deadline



The deadline set by the Syrian Ministry of Defense for the exit of fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood ended this morning (Friday), and a cautious calm now prevails over the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo.

Abdul Karim Layla, the director of the Aleppo Media Directorate, announced that with the expiration of the deadline set by the Ministry of Defense, none of the SDF fighters had left the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood with their light weapons to areas in northeastern Syria, and it is expected that they will exit in the coming hours.



He stated that the decision is now with the Ministry of Defense; if the SDF elements do not comply with the exit, all options are open. However, what is certain is the need to resolve the security situation in preparation for the entry of Syrian government institutions into the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods to provide services to citizens, and for engineering teams to enter to remove the mines planted by SDF elements.



For its part, the United States welcomed the ceasefire announced by the authorities in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria after days of clashes with Kurdish fighters that resulted in more than 20 deaths.



U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barak wrote on the platform "X": "The United States warmly welcomes the temporary ceasefire reached last night in the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods in Aleppo," after the Ministry of Defense announced the ceasefire last night and granted the Kurdish fighters a deadline until the following morning to exit.



The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday (Thursday) a ceasefire in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods of Aleppo, and it had previously announced a deadline that ended at 9 AM today (Friday) for the militants in these neighborhoods to leave the area. It confirmed that it would allow the militants to leave with only their light personal weapons, pledging to secure their passage until they reach areas in northeastern Syria.



For his part, the head of internal security in Aleppo, Colonel Muhammad Abdul Ghani, announced the establishment of control over the city, affirming that the Kurds are essential partners in the homeland and that the only refuge for all Syrians is the state.